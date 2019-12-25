Girl writing Dear Santa letter
The following letters to Santa were submitted by students at Cedar Hill Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a Baber House, Barbers, and Boxy girl. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want some dog toys, some cat toys, and a robot dog. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maddie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts lost year. This year I want LoL omg, Tv., and nerf ultra one. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want rel tv, xBox 360, and xBox 1. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Issac

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a LoL omg, robot Turtle, and a toy elf. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kailyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want Christmas fox, vior ride, and Cuby the Curious Bear. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want puppy books, Slide blocks, and shiny rocks. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Railyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want rubixcube, a rc car, and a hat. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a kids bus g2, num nom aven, and a boxie girl. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Elisabeth

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want Xbox one, trampilne, and legos. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jasper

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I waint xbox one, nerf gun, and a i Phone 11. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a Phone, a hat, and a legow set.. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want rc car, scooter, and Nerf gun. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jeremy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts lost year. This year I want Nintendo switch, a robot dog, and a toy car. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Beckham

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want LOLs, bor be house, and an elf. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Rachel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a roix cube, a rac car, and big Legos. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Josh

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want plays stayshin, cwc merch, and a turtle. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Cade

Dear Santa,

I hop the ran dear is fine. I like the slau. Will you Please bring me a cat, a brbe bel, end The last Train Book? faca sad.

Katelyn Lololdn

Dear Santa,

I hope you have been good. My name is EmmaRose. I am six yirs old. May I please have a tlaeskope, a jak in th ebox, and a majick wond? have safe travls.

Love EmmaRose

Dear Santa,

Are you Happy? Losy and Scilds Has bin wochin me May I have a cputr? May I have a bab pup? May I have a bab cat?

Love, Chlo Holland

Dear Santa,

I hope you I hope you are good today can I Please have a Puqy Please? May I Please have a tablit Please? May I Please have a kiten Please?

Love Natalee Caswell

Dear Santa,

I luv U you r grate. Can I hade a blak wach like Damien A fammly chr would make mee? hane? a qekchr uv you? I luv yoU

Louv Wyatt Cox

Dear Santa,

I wunt a kitin pupe and a Lego train set Plles

Miles weatherford II

I loveee you santa are you good!

Dear Santa,

Haw are You filleg. Are you filleg awesome. please can you git a cemru. Would you git a book four me. I would like a tooy yooncoon. Haw is roodof. Bedr fed roodof the fliyeg food. you bedr be gid up.

Love Brynn15

Dear Santa,

you can take these kerris for all your raneders. you can eat thes cookes. you mite see my elf? May I have a toy truck? May I have a cmaper truck toy? May I have toy car? May I have a ktin? love Luka Greene

Dear Santa,

hiye santa I luv uo. I wish I cud hav injogoe oluf m. Santa I woud lllllllluv a Fristmastr. Sonta I woud like a desrtmastr.

luve silas Motter.

Dear Santa

Haw are you? Do you fill good? Santa I hope you breeng me a trempuleen and a drurtbike a pupeey please? I love you! I hope you fed keris to rood. Santa will you breeng my Sister a borbeey kempr please? Thank you!

Braxton 18 Williams

Dear Santa,

I hope I Bring you a prent. I wish for a super sprice safe and Lego fire and sky polece sets and nidowswich. Red watch me and I have Bin good.

Love William Betterton

Dear Santa,

How is rodof? Have you fed him fliyin food? And Haw are you to? may I have a OD rse fat msojr and make up this yir ples? And Brbes and a mamad tel to swin whit? Thak you so Much?

Love kinley Billions

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? Are you retey for Crismis in 20 Dase? I am so glad you are visziteng. So can I hav a cite and a fone and a2 pers of hedfons. I luve presints frum you.

luve Ivie Davis

Dear Santa,

I hid you had a fen tastik hiry? May I hav a cat? May I hav a book? May I have a mitt? crle Dragin? I in illy you cumeg.

Love, Hudson Dorning

Dear Santa,

I wish you have a good day. I wish I can have a watch. I wish I can have money. May I have a santa toy please? thank you Santa for Chrismes.

Love Bentley Woods

Dear Santa,

I love you. You are the best. Can I Please have a school bord cumpyootr and a school book colld snowy bear? Please? thank you. How are your randeare dooween and how are you dooween Santa> My holl famley loves you. You are the best evrr. Iv dun very good in school.

love Hallie.Magnusson

Dear Santo,

How are you? Have you ben feding rodof? May I have a huvr bard? You are the best. I wish yau will get me a akshonfigr. I have ben a good boy. Please can I have imajnext?

love Chayne Thomas

Dear Santa,

I hope you fled rodof. Caris. Plese can I hav a flow is and a cat and a Dog? I Love you. You arn Clool!

Love, Evan Mikel

Dear Santa,

I am six years old. Thank you for the presents last year. This year I want a lol ball and a xbox game. I have been good this year.

Love Hannah

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old Thank You For the toys last year. I have been doing good in school. I would love a caitcin

Johnny

Dear Santa,

thank you for the presents last year for Chritmas I want tablit. I want a Bike.

Cayden

Dear Santa

I am six years old. For Christmas I want a LoL doll anad suprisis.

Alyson

Dear Santa

Thank you for wont you All got us I wont A IPhone11 with hadfons Enb with A chorcher Al with the IPhone11 ayd A tablet I am giting you a prestit this year. I am 6 years old.

Brody

Dear Santa

I am six. You are the best. I want a xBox 360. I well leva coces and milk I want coll of dotey the 1.

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Thak You Santa for The prest. I want iFanr. I want Dr Bike.

love Jace.

Dear Santa,

I wont a xbox x2 for cris mis. I left a supris for you my nam is Quavon.

Quavon

Dear Santa,

I wxent a xbox. I went a play stayshin. I went a Hors.

Elijah

Dear Santa

Thank you for the presits last year I am 6 years old. I want a LOL toy I have ben good this year.

krista

Dear Santa,

I whant a new Phone and an xbox 360 I am in frist grade. I am 7 years old. and I got a surprise for you Santa.

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I want a LoLs two Lol and a tablite. I am in frst Grad. I am six yeare old.

Mila

Dear Santa,

thank you for geting me sum prest. I am 7 year old. I want a toey plane. I will lefe cookey and milk.

love Colton.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents Last year. I am 6 years old. For Krism I want 2 LoLs. and 1 Bab Alive ril as can be. I want a Tramulene. I am going to Leve you cookes and milk.

Love Raleigh

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presentes last year. For Christmas I wont a lol suprises. I hope you have a great year.

Bella

Dear Santa,

I am 7 yhear old. Thank you for the Preseits last year. Can i have a nentedone? Can I have a trtole? I will live your some kuckys.

Luke

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the present last year. I am in frist grade. I am going to give you a prize for you on my tabbler. I want a nerf gun.

Grayson Wilbanks

Dear Santa,

I wanta xbox and a blue egg and to lols. I am six year old.

Layla Kasinger.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. For Christmas I want lol dolls. and some suprisis. I will leave you and your randir supthing.

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

theaks for the toys ether things. but the most thing is i am glad adout is my famliy and the food and you make us happy and make us feel spesal.

from Khloe, to Santa

Dear Santa,

I wont a forwillr and a phon. and his elfs make all of the prezins and the gets prezins and then he puts the prezins in the bag.

Zayden, Zay

Dear Santa,

I want 5 gifts. gift one a train. gift two ophone 11. gift trhe slime fart. gift four guuche shoes. gift five cars.

from Grayson, to Santa

Dear Santa,

Four Christmas I want a i phone and huverbord. I also want a hidroflash and a puppy and kitten. I do need bedroom stuf. I want LoL Dolls and slime a modo ring. I want LPSes a computer some candy mackup nail polish chapstick tellyties scrunches cirleing rod. coloring books crayons a Big LoL suprise pet and a cheda and tablet and 50 squishes a fourwiller and dirt bike a car 500 dollers a treehous threestoryhous a couch a air plain ear rings all the mackup

Love Kayleigh

Dear Santa,

For chrismas this year i want Nio'balls. And dretchrowe veiek a little brown teddy bear. I want a bleu helment. and thats all.

Thatcher Walkins

Dear Santa,

I whant my momm and Dadd to be hayyp. I whant a toy. I whant a babby cat. I whant a babby dog.

Bella

Dear Santa,

I wanta phone and a xbox and hapccbux left key bchd that chacrs and the mosoe grep hand p mime nael gun and a ketty and a card no 10000,00000000 dollers and hose for me and vinny and my mom.

From Mason

Dear Santa,

I want a big lol suprise Baby. And a big lol supriuse pet. A glitter globe fuzzy pet. And a glitter globe baby. And A winter Disco lol doll play hose and a lots and lots of lol doll big sisters. and a lots and lots of little sister. and a lots and lots of pets. and a lots of lots of lol doll boys. and some chirstmas ordmint lol dolls. 100,000 dollers.

to sante, from Kairi

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. This is what I want is a iphone eleven pro. I want new shoes that has a Jiggly Puff on it and new clothes. I want a lunchbox that has a glitter kitty. i want more summer skirts. I want a new bed I want a gray bed. I want a glitter pillow.

Love, Bethany Grace

Dear Santa,

I wot frwo a Pabe and a re rascre game Pee hosfre and a wot a fron am datiran. I Luvv Santa cheffon

Luv ZClok

Dear Santa,

I wut a Robot toy and a fle and a brum set.

Love Bena

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4. And a I Pone 11 thank you. And I a 1000,000,000 Bucks. And a lambow the F nd.

love, Dashawn Gardner

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox 360 and wwe 2k20 and a iphoan 10.

Love TJ.

Dear Santa,

Can I pleas have theese thans. a swiste pad amerken day a nuthr ellf a rill pesfour. a rill markronen. a rlli rander. I wont evrethang.

Destany

Dear Santa:

I hope the raindeer are OK. I would please like a Blame Doll Hair adoarables candy locks Slime new LOL.s glamper a little bit of Makeup too! Candy Baby suprise Baby Alive! Santa your the Best! well by!

your freind Maci King

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great summer! for cristmas I want Luigs manshion 3. I hope It dosent get foggy. Roudolf can help with that. I aslo want a Bike. So I can ride whit my famly. If you can, I also want a Gaint Mario egg full of Mario toys. If you can. And mabey a traplimen

Love, Garrett Lee

Dear Santa,

I what a bike and sum Pokewon to. I hope you are filing good.

Love David Mcantt.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas with the elfs. I want fake baby food. I plan to set out cookies and milk for you and correts for the riendeer.

Love Emma pope

Dear Santa,

I want NBA 2k20 My carree mode on Ntendo Switch, and a pellet gun. And farming simalateer

Love Braiden nichols

Dear Santa,

I wont a odell BeckHam Jr Jrse and a big tv dron maddin 20 and a ps4 and a Gameing cher and a lots of Books I will have ckes for you

Love Carsen Faulk.

Dear Santa,

I want all the Pokemon in the wrold.

Love, Damien Cox

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I wunt pokemon and shark's and more and morn pokemon and I wunt the goodis pokemon it the werd

Love Bayle Ballinger

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Is Sally going to bring me a present for my brithday? These are my top 5 things that I want the msot an ipod a mermaid tail squshes a camra and last but not lest some Ag doll stuff. But you know I want all the toys I see. So I do not really care what you get me the only rule is it needs to be girly.

Love Ashton

Ps I love you.

Ps it is also 6 things and the last one is googly eyes.

Dear Santa,

I need two front teeth. I don't wont to look silly. I won't some candy. I won't a hoverbord. I won't a truck. Bye wait I am just jooking about that. Are your reindeer ok? OK let's get back on to this. I want a drone. My drone got lost. I won't bean bag chairs.

love, Kasin Dunnavant.

Dear Santa,

I want a train. I want a four pasports to U.S.A. I want a car and a truck, slime and.

Love, Cameron Morris.

Dear Santa,

I hope the Raindeer are you ok. I wuld like a LoLs and pup big stuf arumt and slime and Lego stets and squshes and doll and bulw ms dolls bers 21

Love Billie gosher

Dear Santa,

I want a elmdemu jerze a pupet of pp and jeffe and a malk jaksin gluv a nrf gun. and all of the wwe and wwf and a PS4 and a mod jikl and a s.w.o.t jep and and chrench forms and a s.w.o.t sot

Love Clay

Dear Santa,

Hope the reindeer are doing good. Merry Christmas!! For Christmas May I Please have a lego police set. (You choose which one.) And Super Mario maker 2, with a Nentendo switch please. And thats all I want for Christmas. OH! I forgot to tell you I will leave Milk and cookies. (Oreos!)

From your Best BFF, Mason Weatherford

Dear Santa,

a skate Bord. Fansy Bord. i pone 11. a ipad cass. uspi k boll hat and tishrt and note. merch. stiven sher morch. toy santa slay and ranudeer. indor chhapline. the rekand sam movell frum relslen. a xbox to play Gta. carder mof mebs. toy wok toke. a men pisoll

Love Cason.E Dean

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me lots of toys and surprises.

Love, Kaylin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me lots of toys and surprises.

Love, Kenley

Dear Santa,

I have been a little good and a little bad. I will try to do better For Christmas I would like a big dragon. I would like a little dog for my little sister.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I have been good most of the year. I would like unicorn stuff, Ryan's world stuff, and an art kit. I will continue to try and be good all the time. I promise to leave cookies and milk out for you for Christmas.

Love, Kaylee Ingles

Dear Santa,

I want a trampoline.

Love, Knox

Dear Santa,

I would like a rainbow unicorn that lights up!

Love, Maesa Sanders

Dear Santa,

I hope that you think I have been good this year. I want to ask if I have been, could you please bring me a blue LOL doll: the BIG one, Also a bicycle if you have one. I would like an LOL Bath Bomb maker, maybe a barbie dream house because I have alot of Barbies. I would like something to store all of my LOL stuf fin I LOVE LOL Dolls even the fake ones. Thank you for reading my letter. I can't wait to see what you chose to bring me. I also hope my Daddy doesn't have to work and can play with me.

Love, Alivia Whitt

Dear Santa,

I want a trampoline. I want a remote control car. I want a Jeep. i want a kitchen. I want a playset.

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

I have been good/bad this year. My favorite animal is a Dog, and my favorite color is red. For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike, nerf gun, or a pair of sunglasses because the sun is really bright. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Sir.

Love, Tyler

Dear Santa,

I want a Go Kart Wih no pedels and a blue nintendo switch

Love, Brodie

Dear Santa,

I want a vte H wnt H elf stuffed animal and Bow and a trow.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I would like Checkers Connet 4 Cubes Fortnite guns Pokemon Cars Hunting Clothes Stuffed animals Superheroes

Love, Hagan

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a barBie Dream House and some Barbies and make up set and

Love,

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a toy bed for all my dolls.

Love, Bayleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a nerf gun, hot wheels, a xbox, walkie talkies, Ryan toy review surprise eggs, and a christmas tree.

Love, Tanner Pennington

Dear Santa,

I would like a unicorn book, or a cup, or bunny stuff animal. I would really like that. Thank you. I will be really good.

Love, Serenity

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl the year I wll be happy with anything you bring me

Love, Makayla

Dear Santa,

I would like a little red Jet. He has a firetruck that transforms to a robot.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want scruncmes and toy and

Love, Camryn

Dear Santa,

I want baby dolls, chars scrunchles

Love, Addy

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and Minecraft legos. I have been good.

Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

I would liek a rainbow bracelet. also cna I have tinis balls? please bring my Papa a present to the hospital. I want to have money

Love, Chloe Moore

Dear Santa,

this year I want blingers. can I pleese have a toy snow globe. have a happy christmas?

Love, Hailey Dunnovant

Dear Santa,

This year I want a Laser Tag and a fone

Love, Hayden

Dear Santa,

I want A dinosaur egg ryans world toys lost kitty toys black Panther shopkin

Love, Landon Green

Dear Santa,

Wrestlers–kane and Roman Reigns Nerf gun Hobby kids egg

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a robot and a pair of real handcuffs I wisolhh and Im 6 years ols

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a remote control car, a polar bear and surises.

Love, Troy

Dear Santa,

I wish you would bring me 2 grave digger one that I can drive and one with remote control

Love, Grayson Fengolson

Dear Santa,

i have been good lol slime i phone 6 Ally owl smart watch

Love, Jocleigh

Dear Santa,

Hope you are ready for Christms. this year I would like an electric scooter and New Lunchbox. I have tried to Be good. Please Bring my Dad a neBraska blanklet. Be careful. We will leave cookies.

Love, Jackson Kanzler

Dear Santa,

I would like hot wheels, nerf stuff, a science kit. Please no coal. have a merry christmas!

Love, Thomas

Dear Santa,

Jingle is being so nice. I want a purple fire truck, kinetic sand, and a basketball. I will leave some cookies for you.

Love, Averi Trickey

Dear Santa,

I Love Santa. Can I have a new book bag? One that is care bear. I want two scooters. One care bear scooter for and one PJ mask scooter for my sister. Can I have a ring that fits my hand? I also want a rainbow cat keychain. I was good because I got purple today.

Love, Maddie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I want a new American Girl doll that looks like me with short hair. I would also like an easy bake oven. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I have been good. I want for Christmas a mermaid tail, Poopsie slime, a hear tnecklace, my sweet love doll, mario games, a flying baby owl, a Santa hat, and a guitar. What do you feed hte elves? Sara (the elf) is nice.

Love, Alayna

Dear Santa,

I

Love, Marley

Dear Santa,

i want eevre? ery my list. I like books about space. Playdoh, lots of things. I love toys!

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a unicorn, castle with Elsa and Anna. I want a mermaid.

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

I would like a glowing mailbox, Nerf guns, little monster trucks, race cars, a back pack, Monster Jam tickets, a small christmas tree, a tv, a table and a Hot wheels race track

Love, Tripp

Dear Santa,

I want T-Rex Legos Spider-Man Legos Race-car video game thank you Santa

Love, Adam Gray

Dear Santa,

I would like an Elsa doll from Frozen 2 and a Wellie Wisher and a Frozen 2 Elsa costume and a MacYellen doll.

Love, Elsie Jo

Dear Santa,

I would like a little stuffed unicorn maybe a toy elf A big girl bike or scooter with a new helment toy barbie doll build a bear Merry Christmas

Love, McKinley

Dear Santa,

Can I have some battleships

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I am looking forward to Christmas. I have many toys on my list this year. LoL's dolls Art stuff surprises doll clothes I love you

Love, Livi

Dear Santa,

Baby doll girl pop socket Barbie 3 Four wheeler

Love, Rylan

Dear Santa,

Drone Headphones Real Bunny Rabit Blue Dirtbike Green Jeep Vaccuum That cuts Grass 100 Covers Hugger Orange 1969 Camaro SS

Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

My name is Clay and I am 5 years old. This year I would like a blue lego train, remote controller excavator, dump truck, and front loader. Thank you for my gifts last year. Hi. thank you.

Love, Clay

Dear Santa,

I hope Max Arlo tells you I have been good! For Christmas I want a fortnite character. i want a dog that is a white shepherd. Also, I want beyblades, nerf guns and a ipad.

Love, Clark

Dear Santa,

turtle Pet, Minecraft game, Turtle food, Aquarium, Tent

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

I wan tit r tin slimp a dragon. I Have Been Good.

Love, Brier Ward

Dear Santa,

I want a toy gun. I would like a panda.

Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a nerf gun, a toy pistol, a robot dinosaur that has a remote control, and a dog house for Snoopy.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a gleamer, makeup, and a Pink Suitcase for Christmas. Thank you for always bringing me presents.

Love, Kendall

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I hope you bring me a lot of presents. I will leave you cookies and milk but I might take a sip. Thank you Santa.

Love, Hannah Moore

Dear Santa,

I want $9,000.00 and a new Moster Truck robot nerf gun. ring of Fire Hot Wheels

Love, Love Santa Ethan

Dear Santa,

I would like some unicorn slippers for christmas. I would also like you to bring presents for the rest of my family.

Love, Cheyenne

Dear Santa,

I have been really good! May I please have a bracelet maker. hairbu LOL whs

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

i would like PVZ for Christmas. I would like A new controller and card for my xbox one. I would like the game Halo. I would like for all the homeless to have a warm place and warm food. I would like a giant robot toy. I would like A titan fall poster. The last thing I ask for is a gaming chair please. Merry Christmas Santa and thank you

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I hope you are ok? LoL doll LoL Pets LoL Big LOL Big pets LOL clothes LOL House

Love, McKenna

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooklyn I tried to be good. I want A barbie house. an airplane and a camera. Thank you. Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I would Like a Fingerling Saushies

Love, Anna

Dear Santa,

I want some toy trucks and a Nerf gun.

My brother and I want a TV for our room and an XBOX game. We have both been good.

Love, Rylan

Dear Santa,

I am glad for your job! I will like to hav pesr. I will like to hav one nrle

Love, Aubrie

Dear Santa,

I would like a train and a army tank four wheeler

Love, Jayden

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy Please bring me Pokemon Cards, Hello Neighbor lots of surprise

Love, Rosen David Owen

