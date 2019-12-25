The following letters to Santa were submitted by students at Cedar Hill Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a Baber House, Barbers, and Boxy girl. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want some dog toys, some cat toys, and a robot dog. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts lost year. This year I want LoL omg, Tv., and nerf ultra one. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want rel tv, xBox 360, and xBox 1. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Issac
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a LoL omg, robot Turtle, and a toy elf. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kailyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want Christmas fox, vior ride, and Cuby the Curious Bear. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Reese
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want puppy books, Slide blocks, and shiny rocks. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Railyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want rubixcube, a rc car, and a hat. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a kids bus g2, num nom aven, and a boxie girl. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Elisabeth
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want Xbox one, trampilne, and legos. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jasper
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I waint xbox one, nerf gun, and a i Phone 11. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a Phone, a hat, and a legow set.. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want rc car, scooter, and Nerf gun. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jeremy
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts lost year. This year I want Nintendo switch, a robot dog, and a toy car. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Beckham
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want LOLs, bor be house, and an elf. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Rachel
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a roix cube, a rac car, and big Legos. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Josh
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want plays stayshin, cwc merch, and a turtle. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cade
Dear Santa,
I hop the ran dear is fine. I like the slau. Will you Please bring me a cat, a brbe bel, end The last Train Book? faca sad.
Katelyn Lololdn
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been good. My name is EmmaRose. I am six yirs old. May I please have a tlaeskope, a jak in th ebox, and a majick wond? have safe travls.
Love EmmaRose
Dear Santa,
Are you Happy? Losy and Scilds Has bin wochin me May I have a cputr? May I have a bab pup? May I have a bab cat?
Love, Chlo Holland
Dear Santa,
I hope you I hope you are good today can I Please have a Puqy Please? May I Please have a tablit Please? May I Please have a kiten Please?
Love Natalee Caswell
Dear Santa,
I luv U you r grate. Can I hade a blak wach like Damien A fammly chr would make mee? hane? a qekchr uv you? I luv yoU
Louv Wyatt Cox
Dear Santa,
I wunt a kitin pupe and a Lego train set Plles
Miles weatherford II
I loveee you santa are you good!
Dear Santa,
Haw are You filleg. Are you filleg awesome. please can you git a cemru. Would you git a book four me. I would like a tooy yooncoon. Haw is roodof. Bedr fed roodof the fliyeg food. you bedr be gid up.
Love Brynn15
Dear Santa,
you can take these kerris for all your raneders. you can eat thes cookes. you mite see my elf? May I have a toy truck? May I have a cmaper truck toy? May I have toy car? May I have a ktin? love Luka Greene
Dear Santa,
hiye santa I luv uo. I wish I cud hav injogoe oluf m. Santa I woud lllllllluv a Fristmastr. Sonta I woud like a desrtmastr.
luve silas Motter.
Dear Santa
Haw are you? Do you fill good? Santa I hope you breeng me a trempuleen and a drurtbike a pupeey please? I love you! I hope you fed keris to rood. Santa will you breeng my Sister a borbeey kempr please? Thank you!
Braxton 18 Williams
Dear Santa,
I hope I Bring you a prent. I wish for a super sprice safe and Lego fire and sky polece sets and nidowswich. Red watch me and I have Bin good.
Love William Betterton
Dear Santa,
How is rodof? Have you fed him fliyin food? And Haw are you to? may I have a OD rse fat msojr and make up this yir ples? And Brbes and a mamad tel to swin whit? Thak you so Much?
Love kinley Billions
Dear Santa,
Haw are you? Are you retey for Crismis in 20 Dase? I am so glad you are visziteng. So can I hav a cite and a fone and a2 pers of hedfons. I luve presints frum you.
luve Ivie Davis
Dear Santa,
I hid you had a fen tastik hiry? May I hav a cat? May I hav a book? May I have a mitt? crle Dragin? I in illy you cumeg.
Love, Hudson Dorning
Dear Santa,
I wish you have a good day. I wish I can have a watch. I wish I can have money. May I have a santa toy please? thank you Santa for Chrismes.
Love Bentley Woods
Dear Santa,
I love you. You are the best. Can I Please have a school bord cumpyootr and a school book colld snowy bear? Please? thank you. How are your randeare dooween and how are you dooween Santa> My holl famley loves you. You are the best evrr. Iv dun very good in school.
love Hallie.Magnusson
Dear Santo,
How are you? Have you ben feding rodof? May I have a huvr bard? You are the best. I wish yau will get me a akshonfigr. I have ben a good boy. Please can I have imajnext?
love Chayne Thomas
Dear Santa,
I hope you fled rodof. Caris. Plese can I hav a flow is and a cat and a Dog? I Love you. You arn Clool!
Love, Evan Mikel
Dear Santa,
I am six years old. Thank you for the presents last year. This year I want a lol ball and a xbox game. I have been good this year.
Love Hannah
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old Thank You For the toys last year. I have been doing good in school. I would love a caitcin
Johnny
Dear Santa,
thank you for the presents last year for Chritmas I want tablit. I want a Bike.
Cayden
Dear Santa
I am six years old. For Christmas I want a LoL doll anad suprisis.
Alyson
Dear Santa
Thank you for wont you All got us I wont A IPhone11 with hadfons Enb with A chorcher Al with the IPhone11 ayd A tablet I am giting you a prestit this year. I am 6 years old.
Brody
Dear Santa
I am six. You are the best. I want a xBox 360. I well leva coces and milk I want coll of dotey the 1.
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Thak You Santa for The prest. I want iFanr. I want Dr Bike.
love Jace.
Dear Santa,
I wont a xbox x2 for cris mis. I left a supris for you my nam is Quavon.
Quavon
Dear Santa,
I wxent a xbox. I went a play stayshin. I went a Hors.
Elijah
Dear Santa
Thank you for the presits last year I am 6 years old. I want a LOL toy I have ben good this year.
krista
Dear Santa,
I whant a new Phone and an xbox 360 I am in frist grade. I am 7 years old. and I got a surprise for you Santa.
Ryan
Dear Santa,
I want a LoLs two Lol and a tablite. I am in frst Grad. I am six yeare old.
Mila
Dear Santa,
thank you for geting me sum prest. I am 7 year old. I want a toey plane. I will lefe cookey and milk.
love Colton.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents Last year. I am 6 years old. For Krism I want 2 LoLs. and 1 Bab Alive ril as can be. I want a Tramulene. I am going to Leve you cookes and milk.
Love Raleigh
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presentes last year. For Christmas I wont a lol suprises. I hope you have a great year.
Bella
Dear Santa,
I am 7 yhear old. Thank you for the Preseits last year. Can i have a nentedone? Can I have a trtole? I will live your some kuckys.
Luke
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the present last year. I am in frist grade. I am going to give you a prize for you on my tabbler. I want a nerf gun.
Grayson Wilbanks
Dear Santa,
I wanta xbox and a blue egg and to lols. I am six year old.
Layla Kasinger.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. For Christmas I want lol dolls. and some suprisis. I will leave you and your randir supthing.
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
theaks for the toys ether things. but the most thing is i am glad adout is my famliy and the food and you make us happy and make us feel spesal.
from Khloe, to Santa
Dear Santa,
I wont a forwillr and a phon. and his elfs make all of the prezins and the gets prezins and then he puts the prezins in the bag.
Zayden, Zay
Dear Santa,
I want 5 gifts. gift one a train. gift two ophone 11. gift trhe slime fart. gift four guuche shoes. gift five cars.
from Grayson, to Santa
Dear Santa,
Four Christmas I want a i phone and huverbord. I also want a hidroflash and a puppy and kitten. I do need bedroom stuf. I want LoL Dolls and slime a modo ring. I want LPSes a computer some candy mackup nail polish chapstick tellyties scrunches cirleing rod. coloring books crayons a Big LoL suprise pet and a cheda and tablet and 50 squishes a fourwiller and dirt bike a car 500 dollers a treehous threestoryhous a couch a air plain ear rings all the mackup
Love Kayleigh
Dear Santa,
For chrismas this year i want Nio'balls. And dretchrowe veiek a little brown teddy bear. I want a bleu helment. and thats all.
Thatcher Walkins
Dear Santa,
I whant my momm and Dadd to be hayyp. I whant a toy. I whant a babby cat. I whant a babby dog.
Bella
Dear Santa,
I wanta phone and a xbox and hapccbux left key bchd that chacrs and the mosoe grep hand p mime nael gun and a ketty and a card no 10000,00000000 dollers and hose for me and vinny and my mom.
From Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a big lol suprise Baby. And a big lol supriuse pet. A glitter globe fuzzy pet. And a glitter globe baby. And A winter Disco lol doll play hose and a lots and lots of lol doll big sisters. and a lots and lots of little sister. and a lots and lots of pets. and a lots of lots of lol doll boys. and some chirstmas ordmint lol dolls. 100,000 dollers.
to sante, from Kairi
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. This is what I want is a iphone eleven pro. I want new shoes that has a Jiggly Puff on it and new clothes. I want a lunchbox that has a glitter kitty. i want more summer skirts. I want a new bed I want a gray bed. I want a glitter pillow.
Love, Bethany Grace
Dear Santa,
I wot frwo a Pabe and a re rascre game Pee hosfre and a wot a fron am datiran. I Luvv Santa cheffon
Luv ZClok
Dear Santa,
I wut a Robot toy and a fle and a brum set.
Love Bena
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4. And a I Pone 11 thank you. And I a 1000,000,000 Bucks. And a lambow the F nd.
love, Dashawn Gardner
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox 360 and wwe 2k20 and a iphoan 10.
Love TJ.
Dear Santa,
Can I pleas have theese thans. a swiste pad amerken day a nuthr ellf a rill pesfour. a rill markronen. a rlli rander. I wont evrethang.
Destany
Dear Santa:
I hope the raindeer are OK. I would please like a Blame Doll Hair adoarables candy locks Slime new LOL.s glamper a little bit of Makeup too! Candy Baby suprise Baby Alive! Santa your the Best! well by!
your freind Maci King
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great summer! for cristmas I want Luigs manshion 3. I hope It dosent get foggy. Roudolf can help with that. I aslo want a Bike. So I can ride whit my famly. If you can, I also want a Gaint Mario egg full of Mario toys. If you can. And mabey a traplimen
Love, Garrett Lee
Dear Santa,
I what a bike and sum Pokewon to. I hope you are filing good.
Love David Mcantt.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas with the elfs. I want fake baby food. I plan to set out cookies and milk for you and correts for the riendeer.
Love Emma pope
Dear Santa,
I want NBA 2k20 My carree mode on Ntendo Switch, and a pellet gun. And farming simalateer
Love Braiden nichols
Dear Santa,
I wont a odell BeckHam Jr Jrse and a big tv dron maddin 20 and a ps4 and a Gameing cher and a lots of Books I will have ckes for you
Love Carsen Faulk.
Dear Santa,
I want all the Pokemon in the wrold.
Love, Damien Cox
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I wunt pokemon and shark's and more and morn pokemon and I wunt the goodis pokemon it the werd
Love Bayle Ballinger
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Is Sally going to bring me a present for my brithday? These are my top 5 things that I want the msot an ipod a mermaid tail squshes a camra and last but not lest some Ag doll stuff. But you know I want all the toys I see. So I do not really care what you get me the only rule is it needs to be girly.
Love Ashton
Ps I love you.
Ps it is also 6 things and the last one is googly eyes.
Dear Santa,
I need two front teeth. I don't wont to look silly. I won't some candy. I won't a hoverbord. I won't a truck. Bye wait I am just jooking about that. Are your reindeer ok? OK let's get back on to this. I want a drone. My drone got lost. I won't bean bag chairs.
love, Kasin Dunnavant.
Dear Santa,
I want a train. I want a four pasports to U.S.A. I want a car and a truck, slime and.
Love, Cameron Morris.
Dear Santa,
I hope the Raindeer are you ok. I wuld like a LoLs and pup big stuf arumt and slime and Lego stets and squshes and doll and bulw ms dolls bers 21
Love Billie gosher
Dear Santa,
I want a elmdemu jerze a pupet of pp and jeffe and a malk jaksin gluv a nrf gun. and all of the wwe and wwf and a PS4 and a mod jikl and a s.w.o.t jep and and chrench forms and a s.w.o.t sot
Love Clay
Dear Santa,
Hope the reindeer are doing good. Merry Christmas!! For Christmas May I Please have a lego police set. (You choose which one.) And Super Mario maker 2, with a Nentendo switch please. And thats all I want for Christmas. OH! I forgot to tell you I will leave Milk and cookies. (Oreos!)
From your Best BFF, Mason Weatherford
Dear Santa,
a skate Bord. Fansy Bord. i pone 11. a ipad cass. uspi k boll hat and tishrt and note. merch. stiven sher morch. toy santa slay and ranudeer. indor chhapline. the rekand sam movell frum relslen. a xbox to play Gta. carder mof mebs. toy wok toke. a men pisoll
Love Cason.E Dean
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Please bring me lots of toys and surprises.
Love, Kaylin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Please bring me lots of toys and surprises.
Love, Kenley
Dear Santa,
I have been a little good and a little bad. I will try to do better For Christmas I would like a big dragon. I would like a little dog for my little sister.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I have been good most of the year. I would like unicorn stuff, Ryan's world stuff, and an art kit. I will continue to try and be good all the time. I promise to leave cookies and milk out for you for Christmas.
Love, Kaylee Ingles
Dear Santa,
I want a trampoline.
Love, Knox
Dear Santa,
I would like a rainbow unicorn that lights up!
Love, Maesa Sanders
Dear Santa,
I hope that you think I have been good this year. I want to ask if I have been, could you please bring me a blue LOL doll: the BIG one, Also a bicycle if you have one. I would like an LOL Bath Bomb maker, maybe a barbie dream house because I have alot of Barbies. I would like something to store all of my LOL stuf fin I LOVE LOL Dolls even the fake ones. Thank you for reading my letter. I can't wait to see what you chose to bring me. I also hope my Daddy doesn't have to work and can play with me.
Love, Alivia Whitt
Dear Santa,
I want a trampoline. I want a remote control car. I want a Jeep. i want a kitchen. I want a playset.
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
I have been good/bad this year. My favorite animal is a Dog, and my favorite color is red. For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike, nerf gun, or a pair of sunglasses because the sun is really bright. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Sir.
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa,
I want a Go Kart Wih no pedels and a blue nintendo switch
Love, Brodie
Dear Santa,
I want a vte H wnt H elf stuffed animal and Bow and a trow.
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I would like Checkers Connet 4 Cubes Fortnite guns Pokemon Cars Hunting Clothes Stuffed animals Superheroes
Love, Hagan
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a barBie Dream House and some Barbies and make up set and
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a toy bed for all my dolls.
Love, Bayleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a nerf gun, hot wheels, a xbox, walkie talkies, Ryan toy review surprise eggs, and a christmas tree.
Love, Tanner Pennington
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn book, or a cup, or bunny stuff animal. I would really like that. Thank you. I will be really good.
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl the year I wll be happy with anything you bring me
Love, Makayla
Dear Santa,
I would like a little red Jet. He has a firetruck that transforms to a robot.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want scruncmes and toy and
Love, Camryn
Dear Santa,
I want baby dolls, chars scrunchles
Love, Addy
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and Minecraft legos. I have been good.
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I would liek a rainbow bracelet. also cna I have tinis balls? please bring my Papa a present to the hospital. I want to have money
Love, Chloe Moore
Dear Santa,
this year I want blingers. can I pleese have a toy snow globe. have a happy christmas?
Love, Hailey Dunnovant
Dear Santa,
This year I want a Laser Tag and a fone
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I want A dinosaur egg ryans world toys lost kitty toys black Panther shopkin
Love, Landon Green
Dear Santa,
Wrestlers–kane and Roman Reigns Nerf gun Hobby kids egg
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot and a pair of real handcuffs I wisolhh and Im 6 years ols
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a remote control car, a polar bear and surises.
Love, Troy
Dear Santa,
I wish you would bring me 2 grave digger one that I can drive and one with remote control
Love, Grayson Fengolson
Dear Santa,
i have been good lol slime i phone 6 Ally owl smart watch
Love, Jocleigh
Dear Santa,
Hope you are ready for Christms. this year I would like an electric scooter and New Lunchbox. I have tried to Be good. Please Bring my Dad a neBraska blanklet. Be careful. We will leave cookies.
Love, Jackson Kanzler
Dear Santa,
I would like hot wheels, nerf stuff, a science kit. Please no coal. have a merry christmas!
Love, Thomas
Dear Santa,
Jingle is being so nice. I want a purple fire truck, kinetic sand, and a basketball. I will leave some cookies for you.
Love, Averi Trickey
Dear Santa,
I Love Santa. Can I have a new book bag? One that is care bear. I want two scooters. One care bear scooter for and one PJ mask scooter for my sister. Can I have a ring that fits my hand? I also want a rainbow cat keychain. I was good because I got purple today.
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a new American Girl doll that looks like me with short hair. I would also like an easy bake oven. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I have been good. I want for Christmas a mermaid tail, Poopsie slime, a hear tnecklace, my sweet love doll, mario games, a flying baby owl, a Santa hat, and a guitar. What do you feed hte elves? Sara (the elf) is nice.
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa,
I
Love, Marley
Dear Santa,
i want eevre? ery my list. I like books about space. Playdoh, lots of things. I love toys!
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a unicorn, castle with Elsa and Anna. I want a mermaid.
Love, Reese
Dear Santa,
I would like a glowing mailbox, Nerf guns, little monster trucks, race cars, a back pack, Monster Jam tickets, a small christmas tree, a tv, a table and a Hot wheels race track
Love, Tripp
Dear Santa,
I want T-Rex Legos Spider-Man Legos Race-car video game thank you Santa
Love, Adam Gray
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elsa doll from Frozen 2 and a Wellie Wisher and a Frozen 2 Elsa costume and a MacYellen doll.
Love, Elsie Jo
Dear Santa,
I would like a little stuffed unicorn maybe a toy elf A big girl bike or scooter with a new helment toy barbie doll build a bear Merry Christmas
Love, McKinley
Dear Santa,
Can I have some battleships
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I am looking forward to Christmas. I have many toys on my list this year. LoL's dolls Art stuff surprises doll clothes I love you
Love, Livi
Dear Santa,
Baby doll girl pop socket Barbie 3 Four wheeler
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa,
Drone Headphones Real Bunny Rabit Blue Dirtbike Green Jeep Vaccuum That cuts Grass 100 Covers Hugger Orange 1969 Camaro SS
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
My name is Clay and I am 5 years old. This year I would like a blue lego train, remote controller excavator, dump truck, and front loader. Thank you for my gifts last year. Hi. thank you.
Love, Clay
Dear Santa,
I hope Max Arlo tells you I have been good! For Christmas I want a fortnite character. i want a dog that is a white shepherd. Also, I want beyblades, nerf guns and a ipad.
Love, Clark
Dear Santa,
turtle Pet, Minecraft game, Turtle food, Aquarium, Tent
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
I wan tit r tin slimp a dragon. I Have Been Good.
Love, Brier Ward
Dear Santa,
I want a toy gun. I would like a panda.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a nerf gun, a toy pistol, a robot dinosaur that has a remote control, and a dog house for Snoopy.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a gleamer, makeup, and a Pink Suitcase for Christmas. Thank you for always bringing me presents.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year, I hope you bring me a lot of presents. I will leave you cookies and milk but I might take a sip. Thank you Santa.
Love, Hannah Moore
Dear Santa,
I want $9,000.00 and a new Moster Truck robot nerf gun. ring of Fire Hot Wheels
Love, Love Santa Ethan
Dear Santa,
I would like some unicorn slippers for christmas. I would also like you to bring presents for the rest of my family.
Love, Cheyenne
Dear Santa,
I have been really good! May I please have a bracelet maker. hairbu LOL whs
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
i would like PVZ for Christmas. I would like A new controller and card for my xbox one. I would like the game Halo. I would like for all the homeless to have a warm place and warm food. I would like a giant robot toy. I would like A titan fall poster. The last thing I ask for is a gaming chair please. Merry Christmas Santa and thank you
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ok? LoL doll LoL Pets LoL Big LOL Big pets LOL clothes LOL House
Love, McKenna
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyn I tried to be good. I want A barbie house. an airplane and a camera. Thank you. Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I would Like a Fingerling Saushies
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
I want some toy trucks and a Nerf gun.
My brother and I want a TV for our room and an XBOX game. We have both been good.
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa,
I am glad for your job! I will like to hav pesr. I will like to hav one nrle
Love, Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I would like a train and a army tank four wheeler
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy Please bring me Pokemon Cards, Hello Neighbor lots of surprise
Love, Rosen David Owen
