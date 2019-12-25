The following letters were submitted by students at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary. The News Courier will post letters online throughout today. Copies of the original print edition will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a I phone 11 and clas and flamrs and boiner and u otlng cds, nuf gun and xbox and a apl woch and Ipad and slam and gun and lea bablay and chheshrex and a robot and aniipurplrord.
Love, Nick
Dear Santa
This year I want a guitar set, and a pull up box. Before I furget how are the elves doing? I love to play the guitar. You are the best. You brug cool stuf last year and funny stuff.
Love, Jackson Levi Yarborough
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a kitten and a pair of of cowgirl clothes. How are you this year? How is Mrs. Claus and your elfs and your reindeer? This year I have been good. I am so happy for you to come to our house. Are you redddy for Christmas. I will leave you a treat.
Love, Addison
Merry Christmas Santa
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a nrf gun and lit saber. How are the reindeer? I have been good theis year. You are cool and grate.
Love, Elijah Hand
Dear Santa,
This year, I want PS4 and drift colr. How have you been? I have been good. You make me happy you are the best. I have helpd my baby sister. I have been good at school and at home.
Love, Truitt
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a PS4 I want a home. You are the best. My borther is kind and he wants a PS4. I want an Ipad too I have a Mom I want a Dad I want another brother.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Xbox and a PS4. And a pupy. How is Rudolph doing? Wi did you not driv Rudolph this yir. Are you gowing to driv him this yir? How is misis claus dowing? Haff you evr left your suot?
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a sprayer and a combac. How do the reindeer fly. Is the magic Christmas star real. I help my sister at home. At shool I tac awt the thrsh
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Puppy. I help at home. I am learning to read at school I like you santa
Love, Jandill
Dear Santa,
This year, I want old oby cat and I wot a LOL and I was good and I wot too git a toy for my bro he wot u xbox and I wot a gingerbread I wih I had a ten.
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a LOL doll And a LOL house. I want my brother video game and a troller mom to have clothes. I want my dad to have a hat I want my dog to have a bone. Fou my popey want a shoy and naney want a pas Love Santa I like youu Elves
Love, Baylor
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A Nintendo Switch, Big T-REX, and a football.
Love, Noah F.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a gym bar and a set of stof to make ornaments. How are you and Mrs.Claus and the Elves? I will leave you cookies and a glass of milk. I have bin good at school I have got a 100 on ar test. Thank you for my elf on the shelf
Love, Katelyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a husky because husky are so sweet. They are so cute because I always wanted a husky. And I like your Elves. I love you Santa.
Love Micaela
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a puppy and fish. How are you doing and the elves? I ben good. You are kind. I will leave you cookies.
Love, Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a drum set. I have been doowing good at school. How have you been doowing Santa? Ifill happy that you are cameing to my house. How is Mrs. Claus doowing? How are the Elves doowing? Haha?
Love, Eryn Denese Taylor
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Von cx and Black shus and lieing kees set and Wut are you doying and the aelfs? I have been good. How have you been? And wut are the elfs dawing? And wut are you dawing? Have you bee dowing and the elfs.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a gums panda kat I lil giv you a doll kikey. Win boy gif peziz to us. Hiw bo you now gob tely me hiw is yrs Elves. You are sweet and nice.
Love, Jade Anne
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a phone, ball, some games, sword, shoes, cloths, football, books, paint, glass.
Love, Jaice
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to be with everyone I love. And a hug and smile for everybody I meet.
Love, Garyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want my I do or dack a sosh. I wut ar eses day nor gus. I wut a 100$
Love, Tidus
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 1. fake nails, 2. a puppy, 3. Jiggley slime, 4. cloudy slime, 5. Glow in the dark slime, 6. A new costume, 7. Shoes for my dog Jackson, 8. I pad, 9. A computer, 10. A phone case with glitter inside, A sock pocket, Lip stick, A blow up pool, A Vanity, Make-up, Apple watch, Scrunchys, 2 packs of suger, A pen holder with pens and spins, A carey ocey machine, a new lunch box, panint, A marker with a white board, A camera, tape and paper, A hoolahoop, shirts for dogs, face mask, a cake mixer that has real cake mix, and a tracker for Jackson so I know were he is, butter slime, a bookshelf, a ink pen, a tabalet case, a earaser, shampoo for dolls only.
Love, Arianna Vance
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nrfe gun a remot cotrol car and a legox becase I want to play with my selff and my bruther and sister. Santa you are the best.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A baby alive and a ds, but books most of all! And some leogs too. Do you want cookies? Can you get me a desk just for me. And some silly bands. Can you help my mom? And a note book, thaks.
Love, Sofia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a I Phone Apple Watch, lab tops, Star Buck Card and a slime kit.
Love, Quay Malone
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new stoter and and new bike. I want some legos and lihts.
Love, Luis
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to give good gifts and everybody to be happy and would like a case of tour softs and fidget spinners, and a drone, and a razor scooter, and Apple airpods, and you can just pick from a few of them.
Love, Keegan Luke Richardson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Legos and a atv and new hotwheels and a new bike.
Love, Drake
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Lego. Dear Santa I love to my pest for Christmas 25, 2019 Chrimastre
Love, Edwin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want an apple ipod, art supplies, a giant teddy bear, shrink plastic, squishies, a bean bag, dairy of a wimpy kid books, a santa hat, a joke book, slime supplies, surprises. Thank you. Bye
Love, Carley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new art set and a toy car. I want a new nerf gun. A new Ipad. A new book. A big notebook. A new guitar. A singing Christmas tree. A tree house. A camra. A bike.
Love, Leira
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new shoes and Pjs, headphones, toys, a pet Dog, a clok, Teddy beres, Jaket, Marks, Clos, Panse, I Pad, Fake Neils, Bake Pak, Lip glos, a pool, Apple Watch Pink, glases
Love, Antonia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a black phone case, a pop socet, legos, make up, art supplise, a dog, a scooter, ear buds, gaint teddy bear, a build a bear gift card, Dr. pepper, another dog, fak nails, slime supplies, jump rope, a hatchamal, a desk chair, a vanity, apple watch, extra glasses, scruncies, squshies, glitter, a llama cub, a micraphone, poliroid philm
Love, Lindsay Collins
Dear Santa,
This year, I want art suplise like sharpies, and colored pencels. I also want a giant teddy bear. From my parents I want a apple ipad. I also want a nintindo. Her is some more things a dog, a hydro flask, and legos!
Love, Fynlee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a iphone 5, air pods, art suplies, a pop socet with a kitten on it, a phone case with a kitten on it, a jient teddy bear, a pichter of mrs clase and sata clase and my elf sparkle, a pichter of my dogs, a pichter of my grandaddy, the book Wonder, fack neles, slime, a skooter with two wheels.
Love, Shyloh Thompson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a doby cat and I was a LOL. I was good and I wot my mom and I wot a gingerbread and I wot you too git a tow foo my bruththe wot a teenisieh
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a gumsPanda kat I lil gif you a aojll kikey. Win boy gif peziz to uz. Hiw do you now gob. Tell me hiw is yous elves. You are sweet and nice
Love, Jade Anne
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Barbie dream house. How are Mrs Claus and the Elves and Reindeer and has Tiuls. How are you doing Santa. I have bin good at school. I hop you came to my house on chinmas nith Santa.
I hop you came
Love, Aarya
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nintendo Switch and Fish. How is Mrs. Claus doing. I am six years old. I am at new school. I am doing good Santa.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Real jewelry and a real cat too. Wut rae you doowig. I am 6 yer old to. I am in Ferst grade.
Love, Alice
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Ouilezz and remote control car and surprises.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
This year, I want all the power rangers, tools, guitar, piano, drum, micropones.
Love, Ezekiel
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a minecraft soward. I want thanos gaublet.
Love, Yandei P.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Barbie Dream House, Barbies, Everyone to be happy. Elle my sister wants a new baby doll.
Love, Ada Carter
Dear Santa,
This year, I want LOL Doll. Dear Santa my name is Kamryn and been a good giry this year so how long are you goig to get hear to my house I love you so
Love, Kamryn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A iphone 8 and a dog and a 100 dollars and a four wheeler. Take it to my grandadey house in montgomery. I want a PS4, gtajt2k20, maden20, and a handset for a PS4 and a gold coller and black coller and a blue coller if you have one.
Love, Kole
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Miles Morales Spider-man toy, and Lego set with spider-man and Venom Robots. I was a good listener all year.
Love, Trevor Tucker
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Kinetic sand, tennis shoes, Bath Bomb, Fake nows, and unicorn toys.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Indian Whistle Socks, underwear, Re-mote control Querilla, Fake Santa Beard, Fake mustache, overnight bag, Santa Teddy, Shone Doll, Boombox
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a PS4 and a drone and last a telusckop.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want this year I wan a toy5 Dog and a soord ro shild a now hefons and a soord.
Love, Reece
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a red spider man truck.
Love, Deshun
Dear Santa,
This year, I want PJ mask seeker, PJ mask turbo mover, Paw Patrol tower, Night ninja bus, Buzz Lightyear Robot, Lego, Paw Patrol Fire Truck, Karaoke Machine, & PJ Mask Robot.
Love, Kayden Jones
Dear Santa,
This year, I want pik me pops, lava lamp kit, phone, things for my unicorn, shop kins, shopkins real littles, jewlry, jewlry box, science kits, hat hemals, Barbie stuff, the ultimate siprise egg, legos, L.O.L’s, Knew Ipad case, plado sets, Fingerlings, Costumes, ds, picher of rodof, slime, popsie saprise, bama things, robot kits, squshamals, remote control cars, clothes, shoes, unicorn mermaid and fairy stuff and bow and strings for my jewlry.
Love, You’re best friend Kaitlyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 22 slimes, crunchy, iphone 8, stickey slime, I want a bunny real one, strechy slime, I want a book Junie B. Jorey and a rocke collection. Close and shoes, apple wash, LOLS.
Love, Brooklyn Williams
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a brod ad gar pos and a car and a halkoptr and a now kostom and a fon and a horsey haws had a chapter and a foboll and a vow tree and a boll and a car car.
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Domesizer d3 for Christmas, I hope I’m on the nice list this year. I also want the cobro trooper and the cobro trooper cobro eniemy. I also want a rock collechon. I hope my brother is on the nice list to. Hav a merry Christmas.
Love, Kipton Elkins
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I wat a toy for Christmas and I like to hay a toy is caw fort nite a prsan the fortnite and is cowdrit and I won a and I won the blaster and I want remote control and I want a costume drift and I want a ipad and I want a control and a big tv.
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want my family. I wander how you go to the ho wold in one night. And it is cool haw you do it. And it is aso cool that you even it cole for bad kids to tetch them a lesson. This year youer eavs are going to be amast we are going to leve you a lot of cookies and milk. And I want a neth gun. And Bloolit pleas. I want a minkith intend game pleas, amd I want my family that is prity much wut I whant pleas please. Have a good chrismas sata. P.S I gave my siret core for crirms.
Youer frendad Dale.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Rdyn safe and a Rdyn gold egg. And a nintindo swish. Xbox and a play room. And a scotr and Danti and a pool. Merr chrtmas santa.
Love, Kenzie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want ear por and a pon becase I wut to have a nise time you are nise because you giv pepol presits and thay are happey. I love you Santa you are the best Santa eve
Love, Lizzy
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a puppy. I hope evere bode has a luveley creismes ev ho. And Santa I whont you to have the best creismes eve ever. Ants and unculs and moms and even evebode has a grat creismes ev.
Love, Kenned Caldwell
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a best nolfr. And a best dog. And a best srowd. And a best megzod.
Love, Ian
Dear Santa,
This year, I want mil guner amilo and peashooter acshoinfiger and iron and nerf ultra 1 and a x buster wreck man toy an mega man toy drill man toy and ice man toy.
Love, McDowell
Dear Santa,
This year, I want some fornite toys and guns and a PS4 please and a little sister and I want Ryan’s folden egg and all of Ryan’s close and the golden piggy bank and safe an all of the Ryan’s toys and a scooter and a dog.
Love, Sergio Juare Zlarois
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a PS5 or a PS4 and video games and a nearf gun. I want a gold controller that’s cool. And I want 1.0 M doller and a better life for my mom. And I want my mom to win the lottery.
Love, Charlie Cabrales
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a toy car from you and I want a two WWE guys Santa you are the best and your Rainbeers too and I want a Ipad and a bike.
Love, Keeshawn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a science kit, pease give me a PS4, pleas give me a laser give me a Nintedo, give me a nintedo switch, give me a lambo, give me a puppy, give me a puzzle.
Love, Channing
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a skate board and also a play car and play-doh and rubix cube and stickers.
Love, Erick
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a phone, a doll, a toy car, a new bed room set, a hair and makeup doll.
Love, Brittany
Dear Santa,
This year, I want an LOL OMG doll, LEGO set and a beneeboo and a JoJo hairbow making kit.
Love, Paige
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a reubex cube for Christmas and this thing where you are going threw lasers and theres time when you hit a laser the time goes faster then when reach the end you get to press this button probly. I want a dirt bike. I want the megladon and a pet boahcotristor.
Love, Clay, The one you text
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Godzilla head, Godzilla city, shark puppet, monster cars and mini godzillas.
Love, Westin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want not a lot uv toys all I want for chismas is to spen time whif famly and freds and I also whant some toy add toy to the list pleas merry chismas to Athens Hospital to merry chismas Ho Ho Ho
Love, Ryle Randolph
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a slappy doll, Luigis Mansion, Nentendo Switch, a big rocket toy, a dinosaur lair, a Mila and Morphle toy.
Love, Macleah
Dear Santa,
This year, I want happy holidays to the Athens Limestone Hospital.
Love, Jasper
Dear Santa,
This year, I want gogle play ipad, nref guns, a cra tank and you can sot, toy robot, xbox, pc, toys
Love, Brendan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want some minecraft toys. It is a iron pickake that I want, or, it could be gold. It doesent really matter to me. I also want some NERF toys. Mabey some fortnite stuff, and some new Nintendo switch games.
Love, Lucian
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a PS4 please and can I get a nerf gun can you also get something for my mom because she always watches us and she never gets anything. Can you also get me a loge set I like building things. Can I also get a art set I like to draw at my house. Also want some navy toys I like the navy.
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I love chistmas it is a fun holiday. Merry Christmas to you to. I want a thor hemer. Ho ho ho to you to do you no poppy he is mi elf.
Love, Reid
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a pet sea turtle a choclat bar box and a ipad a phone and a nice pet snake a Christmas santa suit custume books.
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want LOL dolls, makeup, mini brands, tickets for Disney world, and a bunkbed. A basketball hoop to play basketball, soccer goal when I play soccer.
Love, Lilliana
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a elf in the shilf for my family and I wunt a puppy for my sister to be happy in me and I want you santa to give mr. colins a heart nicklis for her and have a merry christas.
Love, Nancy
Dear Santa,
This year, I want my elf name Ropese to stay til new years day. Thes year I wish to have 2 LOL doll. All of the Diary of a Wimp Kid and Dragom Masteks.
Love, Ella Ray
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a apple tv and just dance 2020 and xbox one and a happy Christmas day.
Love, Jimena
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 5 ipods and a Crayola, 1 god.
Love, William Vargas
Dear Santa,
This year, I want my mom to get a new job because she does not like her job right now. I want her to be happy!
Love, Wajcartis
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nintendo switch, legos, tubie, xbox, game card , wee have a good xmas santa
Love, Denxon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a nentendo switch lite and a lot of toy cars and of medom cloth’s and a xboxone moniter.
Love, Braedyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Legos, soprises, and games please. Haw are you doing? Do you ever wish it wasent so cold in the north pole? I hope you have a good xmas santa!!!
Love, James
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a ipad and headphoens and a baskball gol and a red baskball and book bag and a xbox 360.
Love, J’Kahlien
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a iphone 11, I want for my family to git toloy.
Love, Brastom
Dear Santa,
This year, I want my family to have a good chrismas and get along. I want call of duty black ops 3. I also want a robot.
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a ipod and a 3d pen, and I would like a book. I wish that every one who dose not get presents, that you could give them something specle this year. THANK YOU!
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a drum and woch.
Love, Kyndal
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a derek rose jersey and a barry saders jersey. Then a lot of dairy of a wipy kid book. Next the new NBA 2k 19 and 20 and madden and all of those for the swich. Apple cumperter and a apple watch.
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a toy dog, airpods, a phone and to get dogs toys and baby live and to get sorry and soggy dog and ava comes t our house and fanialy I want to get a punkin and santa claus you have a merry Chismas and mrs. Claus you have a merry chismas.
Love, Brelyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a nintenda switch, legos, toy cars, fire truck, a good chrimas, an I pad, books, and elf, pens, crayons, gift cards, a pencil, erasors, paper, a dog, snowball.
Love, Walter
Dear Santa,
This year, I want the bset chritmas. I want a apple whitc.
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I one a nufgun.
Love, Maynor
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a phone because my big sis has my moms phone and I want one to! I want a new back pack! I want appel whach! Merry Christmas!!!!
Love, Delaney
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a hover bord. A iphone eleven. I want sum airpod. I want a apple whatch.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a air pot pro and a apple watch iphone II Pro. I want this because they are so so so cool. And a elf on the shelf. And a headphone and a sord.stun star and a scary mask and forky woody and buzz that moves at three am a cool shoes.
Love, Antonino
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a LOL amazing surprise. I want a lol bigger surprise.
Love, Jayla
Dear Santa,
This year, I want in xbox and my famle to hav a amasing.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new soccerball. And skpord. Be a relly good ar reader and get a loo on my ar test a lot. Be a good soccer player for ever. Be a soccer short and a frespe. And a new jacket and a new shou. And yollow shosh. And be a good reader to read chater book.
Love, Jose
Dear Santa,
This year, I want for Christmas some pillows, so cook jesree and mery Christmas and lol dolls and omg dolls and a Sueder.
Love, Cheyenne Battle
Dear Santa,
This year, I want air pods, art set, hocky gear at my babs. And a stick with stick tape becas I can practieg at my babs home. Sante some pepoil be not bleva you are real but I think your real. Even if I bent thenk your real that’s gost grour nuf me.
Love, Mozart
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a iphone 11. I want a ipop. I whant a wwe toys.
Love, Ari
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nintendo switch, new backpack, stuffed paw patrol, please.
Love, Lukas
Dear Santa,
This year, I want for Christmas 1) Backhoe 2) 8 wheeler truck 3) 4 wheeler 4) garbage truck 5) santa (real one) 6) toy football 7) toy phone 8) toy candle 9) guitar. Thank you!!
Love, Afland
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a LOL doll, power car, power bus, hair stuff like combs, rollers, makeup, books, clock to learn time, a play phone, a shopping cart and play reffigerator. I have been good.
Love, Kenzie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a black truck and trailer, a new helmet and an Alabama watch.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want LOL dolls, shockens, headphones, toys, bookbag, glasses, watch, jojo toys, shoes, nailpolish, OMG dolls.
Love, Cerria Battle Gibbs
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a race car track and a toy dinosaur. I also would like a monster truck because it is my favorite toy to play with. And last but not least, I want some more shoes because I got my other shoes dirty.
Love, Shaquill
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new iphone 11. I also would like a camera, action figure, a nintedo switch, a new watch, a new dog plush. I want a new nintedo switch case. A new Barbie.
Love, Ashlynne
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a baby doll that looks like a real baby. Most importantly I want my family to have a great Christmas!
Love, Huston
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a xbox with games, spiderman set, power ranger set, spiderman motorcycle, nerf gun, red car and red truck.
Love, Easton M.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Godzilla toy, a tablet, some fortnite toys and maybe some new clothes too. Also, will you please bring my baby brother a big toy truck and trailer and boat so he will leave mine alone! I love you santa.
Love, Cayden Barnett
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a lot of toys but I really want a LOL toy.
Love, Kemely
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a dinosaur and a puppy.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Barbie doll house, a camera to take pictures, a ring, and a Barbie doll phone that’s just a pretend one. I love you and have a good Christmas!
Love, Chambliss
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a trampoline and surprises. I have been a good girl this year. My sister Joslee has been good too.
Love, Charlee Herrera
Dear Santa,
This year, I want LOL doll house, LOL dolls, Scruf a Love and lots of candy.
Love, Ellie Kate Cain
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a skateboard, a video game, Spiderman toys, and for Santa to enjoy the cookies and milk and have a great day.
Love, Kyree
Dear Santa,
This year, I want dress up clothes, Wdkeboard, rings, high heels, and a trip.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a car and a phone and a teeonu doll and a pack uv nallpllish and lipgloss and a onone ires and a aieyau jres and a pach uv rinocks and a pack uv slim and a sindrella doll.
Love, Journey Crow
Dear Santa,
This year, I want magick gereey and LOL Dole. An I want 1200S. Oh BrBey Grem hose. An BrBey Bot with BrBey. And a Baby Kettin, an a baby dog, pike tent to. An I want slimto. Santa
Love, Skylah
Dear Santa,
This year, I want LOL an a book, a toys, I want a lego, toys, a doll, I want play dow, I want a stemp, I want a dol.
Love, Dulce
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a book. This year I want a ntido swich, but I want 200. This year I want a PZZ1. This year I want a toy. This year I want a x box. This year I want a PiS1. This year I want a SK.
Love, Bentley Wynn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want turbo bot, Nintendo switch, mighty pups, and lots and lots of paw patrol toys. Also a drum set.
Love, Kallie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nintendo switch with super Mario maker 2 and the new Frozen 2 toys. I promise to be extra good. Also I would like some baby doll clothes. I can’t wait to see what you bring me and I will be thankful for everything.
Love, Sophia Cannon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nitodo Lite, fortnite toys, hot weels, phone, pokemon sorwd, a new bike.
Love, Brooks
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a hoverboard, puzzles, and surprises.
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
This year, I want stuffed kitty cat and a frozen guitar. I love you.
Love, Adlivia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want boat, Iphone 7, pet puppy, ten elf, 50,000 hundred dollars, pet cat, 5 pet fish turtle, and a fishing five pole, pet pig.
Love, Collier
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a puppy that is real, LOL Pete book with a Elf, 150 dollars, LOL edition, Ipod II Pro, trip to Disney world, squshee, JoJo lamp, JoJo pjs, ipad, JoJo shirt.
Love, Brynlee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a house so I can decorate it becase I want it to be nice and pretty. I hev hav a ehe oh a shlf I want a Buneo to.
Love, Samantha
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Barbie dream house, LOL doll, a hammouk, a puppy, Barbie doll and JoJo pjs.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a elf stuff animal and a LOL limited edition snow queen and a Alexa and JoJo water bottle, and a puppy, that is and a bobo chlistey real pet, 100 dollars, a ticket to New York and Disney World.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
This year, I want four wheeler, xbox, dirtbike, PS4, basketball goal and phone II.
Love, Tyrese
Dear Santa,
This year I want, PS4 lego toy the. Big ones play doh floor puzzles giner bread House and the. Man mighy pups toys pirites. toy lego football field toy sligh with santa a. new book bag and a new lunchbox.
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa,
This year I want Elf on ” The Shelf And a lionil CW88 And sum shorks cndy And sum. Books And a prjetr with a scren And 1000 $ And a dog And a littl Chrismis Tree And a pin 21 Shopinb batee alex and a Logo
Love, Kodie
Dear Santa,
This year I want a big Hershey bar, big Reese, baby, ryan’s egg, a big Hachu mool, shoes that flip and change colors, and mom and dad toys
Love, Sarah Jo
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A Elf, legos, LOL dolls baby food, iphone 7, Alexa, Spi Kit, modelinG clay, 100 Dollars, ring pop, Makeup, A long chocolate bar!!!
Love, Spi millo
Dear Santa
This year, I want Atoy elf, I want a bearie boo, a snow limited edition LOL, alexea, cotton candy maker, modling clay, JoJo water bottle $115 dollars, a big chocolate bar, I phone 11,
Love, Zanaya
Dear Santa,
This year, I want foods and small doll and animals and boxes and a friends and a house and ice cream and a queen and a xray and a bts doll a rm doll and a amys bts and a dinesaur and a bts ticits.
Love, Julie Tran
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Lors ababy dolthat as a bodol and that pees it has a dipr a schror and a borbcor with a deckreashns and a Los a F deckreashns and a buck u F deckreashns oh my borbcor for ckrisms. I love ckisms GiF that is OL I wat for ckisms.
Love, Adara
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Elf on the shelf stuff animal, LOL doll, Elf on the shelf Ameerican Girl Doll, luchbox, Ameriecan girl doll school, baby puppy that is real, ginger bread loose in the school bcok, unicorn bed sheets, karaoke machine, unicorn waterbottle, school supplies.
Love, Hunter Claire
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Poy bux on Polbx, a new I pad, frozen 2 family, a pink car, sum purple nails, a real monkey, a JoJo shirt, and the LOL sisters and the little sisters, a baby aive girl and two boys barbies, and two girl barbies.
Love, Taelynn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Xbox baby dog, 100 dollars, make it snow evny year, and a big hershey bar.
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want VR among the Sleep game, elf, bunk bed, and pet,
Love, SJ
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Resit brbey, dolle braslit ireeng necslits macuf drest prists shoos a prinses dres ttoo a shrc and fish cup balay grile
Love Adriaana
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a LOL and a shopkns and a book and a car and a big LOL and a sharper pinsoll.
Love, Shayla Pablo
Dear Santa,
This year, I want tosy tosy sitecy I wish you wrw my dad A drans Ilove you and I like you
Love, James
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a PS4 I been a good boy this year and a xx-Bx
Love, King
Dear Santa,
This year, I want this yiar for chismas I want Noow shose and klows and slym and Bobe dolse and play seat
Love Takeda
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Bay Blades dirt bike close toys a new bow arrow all of big aste mony how to train your dragon Omr xbox 2 power ranger star soccer ball and goal iphone X
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want ELF on the shelf for ever how to train a dragon armour Elsa and Anna barbie
Love, Perton
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a elf on the shelf, makeup I aod spy kit, hair and Harry Potter book, LOL, LPS
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
This year I want a LOL and NOO Clos and noo ipat and a noo LOL home and a noo bresle and a noo cehs and noo gloo and a noo nekles.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
This year I want Elf and Markers toy snakes cars, hat, jeenga yoyo ring pop big hershey kiss, big slinky, a toy car, a board to draw on and Ipad.
Love, Domingo
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Pep Pig home Pep, Pig PeePool Ipad and 10,000 BB and Legos Ses.
Love, Harper Lee Durham
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a nool ball I rele want a ball I love you santa can you make me wan.
Love, Kevin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want qulrechrec scutr ahcha hr dive aindo ethox and Lelos and fowilr aho ohey tocey
Love, Maria
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a lamborgini as over and gold and a grate white sharck. I want these beacase I like it. I want food land. I whant toys. I want a college foot ball jersy and helmet.
Love, Warren
Dear Santa,
This year, I want braslit and irreng and I pod and bag drom a hemb slim macu cooley a hach maolle LOL benb a robt uncorn. Scooshes wosh asocre gol.
Love, Lavvon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want PS4 in 2k 20in MADDEN20 WWE 2K 20in crholrw I want a xbox in a wwe toys xbox bathrees. 10,000 dolrs $ inaI fo n das kit.
Love, Ayon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want x not wells vs the ciinte eriikl. It coms wiff 400 cars and last it coms wiff 4 cut wut its tow cars that what I want for Krismis.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
This year, I want qulrechree scutband a brdice and a ex box and a legos and a fowilr and more and wocey to cey and rore never gun and ulechrec bot and a ulrechec corqhdqulrechec.
Love, Bodhi
Dear Santa,
This year, I want frozen 2, elf belle princess might pups PDPW Patrol look dnt , bunk bed, prinsess dolls, light up moon, bunny rabbit, crayons and max doll.
Love, Eden
