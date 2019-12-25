The following letters were submitted by students and a teacher at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters online throughout today. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
I have been good and I have been lisening to Mrs. Haney and doing my work. Santa I want a my life doll, a yelly and a my life doll karaoke machine. I would also like a real life puppy, a germen sheperd puppy, a my life doll house, and my dad to be there for Christmas. He is never there.
Your friend, Paisley Jane Parlanti
Dear Santa
I want a dirt bike a Jeep, skinny i and new shoes and nerf gun I would also like toys a monster truck and a fotnite gun and bullets for it.
Your friend Abraham
Dear Santa,
I wanted to let you know what I want this year. I want a eating set. a I Phone 11 Pro earpods a ring set. owl Diaries Books. make up set a att set hail set Diy set from troom troom amican girl Doll flash cards 50 lols tic tac toys exbox1s and 5 Bady alive Dolls last thing 50 unicorns.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you wut I want for christmas this year I want a phone. I want a tablit. I want some earing. I want a art set.
Love, Tianna Harris
Dear Santa,
I want to let you know what i want for this christmas. I want for christmas is a iphone 11 pro and I want Pjs, a cat, and good luck. and I want my mom to get off work early so she can spend time with us (my sister and my brother). and I want a new bike because I don't like it cause it is pink and I don't like that color I want my new bike to be black and blue (if I get one).
Love, Maryse
Dear Santa,
I wan't a scatbord for my cusen Dave and a huverbord for Dave and I wan't a box of suqushes and 100 dollrs a nother elf and snow a pooll and a per of now glases and ice scates and a dog for my elfs and a dog toy for my dog and a randir and a buny roller scates and sprincels to move in front of me and to toce in front of me and for you to get pres ents to.
Love, Lilly Routh Lilly
Dear Santa,
I want you to know that I dont relly want much. All I want is joy and happieness. Thats all because chrismas is about hanging out with your famaly. What I want for christmas is a new controller at my dads house. Also thank you for spreading christmas to each house and on the 25th, Merry Cristmas.
Love, Eric
Dear Santa,
I wanted to let you know what I want.
I want a IPhone 11 pro max. I also want a T.V. with a xbox one x. I also want 100$ x box one gift card. And call of duty black opps four. And L.E.D. lights for my room. And a headset. And air pods (that are not fake)
Love, Diego
Dear Santa,
I want to let you know what I want for christmas. Could you bring me a baby Germen Shepered and netendo swich. I would like a pear of mickey mouse earings too. A snow leopard stuff animal. i would also like a baby brother. I hope I get all these thing for christmas Santa.
Love, Selah
Dear Santa,
I Love Christmas. This year I want a computer beacuse at school we are learning how to type. I am in third grade, I will tell you why I love christmas because you can celebrate christmas with your family and be because it when you by a present for each other I Love you Santa so much.
Love, Fermina
Dear Santa,
I wanted to Let u know that I Like U cas u Bring Joy and pressents and make evreyBoty happy.
Love, Kenzie
Dear Santa,
I want fluffy paint. I want I phone 11 pro Max. I want 5$.
Love, Victoria
Dear Santa,
I Love christmas this yea I want a teddy bear because it soft. I Love Santa.
Love, Dominga
Dear Santa,
I Love chrismas this year I want a Bike because I am good at it. I Love you Santa.
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
I won't a I phone 6 and a nail set in a art set too in a compter in a amiacan girl doll and a bady alive too in a ring set in a girl box in a make up set in some thecher stuff too play with in a book shef in slime box in apple whoch too.
Love, Ja'mirra
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you what I want for Chrismas. I want a dog house for my dog outside for if its cold outside. What I want is a toy any toy for Chrismas.
Love, Randy Ruiz
Dear Santa,
I Love chirmat. crhismas is a year uv ruve. I wunt a ifon 11 max and a Gaming laptop and Gta 5 and a Gamin cher. Love Santa.
Love, Graison
Plese
Dear Sata
I bee good this year I want a collestion of LoL Dolls, a Frozen house with Anna and else and their beds with elsa and Anna Dolls and clip iringngs and a neclis with a picher inside with your face a lokit
Your Friend Jaylynn Swaim
Dear Santa,
my name is Jermih I want a PC Lave Santa, I want PS4 gift card Lave Santa, I want a XBOX gift card Lave Sante , I want a Phone 8 Lave Santa. I want new clozes. Love Santa. I want new sokse. I want new shoos Leve Santa, nad a game chrir Love Santa,
Jermih Wiggins
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Fox toy and a lPS toys I was a girl at school and home. Somtime I am so happy and I wish fo rmy class to have a Elf I want Lego's a Barbie house and a Puppy.
Your friend Jasmine
Dear, Santa
I have been good this year. I want a my Life Doll and an iPhone 11 and clotes. Maddie want's a new sister and she was good. I take good care fo Ellie.
Your Friend Hadley Hadley HeJ
Dear Santa,
I want Lego's, a new lava lamp new Bike, a new Basket Ball, two pakcs of Balloon's, iphone 11 plus, and a Baby cat. I have Been so so so good.
your friend Andy McMullins
Dear Santa,
I wunt a New home for my family a motor cycle a new bike and a my life dooll.
You frend Kimya Kimya
dear sata,
want A XBOX, And A fortinite game And I want A iPhone 11 bacue very
Dear Santa
I have been a good boy. I like Christmas. Christmas is the best holiday. What I want for Christmas is a video game, a race car, a money kit, uno cards, a chocolate bar, a book, a puppy, a soccor ball, a TV, a iPad, a nerf gun.
Your friend Victor.Ralios
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. What I want in my stocking is coal and paint. Can I have 3 big things? The LOL 2 in 1 glamper and the LOL Surprize amazing surprize and the LOL winter house.
thank you your friend Eva
Dear Santa
I want a lot. I want a doll house, sequin clothes, and an iPone eleven. Pleas Santa, I would like a nail set and a Puppy and JoJo bows.
Your frend Kimberlie
dear Santa,
I want a PS4, a Nintendo and so much Pokemen cards I want a lot of it I woud like a iPnoe X an iPod, the PS4 Spiderman Game, Fortnite Chapter 2, a controller and ten Jordan shoes.
Your friend, Lane.
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I want Arendelle kingdom, a frozen dream house, and a lot of frozen toys.
your friend Mia
IM FEELINg HAPPY I LOVE SANTA WESH YOU KEN COME ON December 25
Dear Sant,
I do Not want ineething. I am go to texsi to a c adn it hos a hot tud and indoor swiming pool
love Indy
Dear Santa,
How mone elfs do you have? I want a scat bord and a boling ball, and a bick for crismis.
Love Anya Lewis
Dear Santa,
I want a huverdord. What is your relle name? I want a camae. I want a smart wach. who did you meery?
Love, Haley
Dear Santa,
I want u ilf for cresmas and I like t obeld ligos and I Love Santa and I Love raskars and I like to rede a book.
Love, Alex Salinas
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa this year I want a nintindo switch. I also Mario cart 8. I also want super mario maker 2. I also want Fifa 20. I also want a Pet lizard. I also want 20 Pet fish.
Love, Mason Adams
Dear Santa,
This morning Jingles was eating his cereal he got stuck tho anyways how long have you been working at the Nort Pole? I been waiting to go there. My toy list Tiny tukkins Barbie Air Pod iPhone 11 Teddy bear's Amarica girl Dolls That's All.
Love, Emily Zetina
Dear Santa,
I rill want a naw bike. Way did yau want to be a Santa! I want a slim get. I want a Bare car. I want a Bare drem hose. I want many.
Love, Kaidence Regina No. 14
Dear Santa,
How are you? Whats been hapaning at the NortPole lateley? How are the elfs? This is what I want for chrismas Mc Scuare Science box, legoes intedo swicth, a bigger white boerd, smell markers, EXPO Markers, big Post it notes, Hathamls and a baby carrier. I have ben wondring how old you are, and when is your birthday, and what year were you born in? does the Elfs get on your nurvs sometimes? do the Elfs sleep i beds? how old is Mrs couse. when is her birthday and what year was she born in. I have ben good this year.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the north pole??? When is holly my elf coming? I want a art set, toy hores, barby's, charter book's, nonficshin book's, ficshon books. What does Mrs Class bo all day? How can you get arond the world in one nite.
love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
Dear santa I what a cat a brbes bat aed a brbes glill a bog a pet simes a apfon 11 for rems.
Love, sofya
Dear San'tsa,
How are You? Is it cood in the noth Pol? Mary Cherms. I what a como that is 200 and suthing bolig!
Love, Meledie
Dear Santa,
I wunt a skatbord. I wunt a 3D game to. I wunt a hatsit For my game. santa wut isit like being you. kan you til mie ilf to make make a thrithr hunt thankyou.
Love Levi Tynes
Dear Santa,
What Hapin If you? was on the not lise and you Stil git Pres! and you was good and bad wold you stil git What evey you wot
Love, Cayden
Dear Santa,
I want to now How your elfs got ther magic. I want avry thing on my List! But what I reLy want on my List is all My Nintendo switch games. I want to now how You became santa.
Love, Aiden Lynn
Dear Santa,
I wit LEGO CUPHES
Cason
Dear Santa,
Monty
Dear Santa,
I wt a Bupt AND Buz Satat Cloz Begs? SML
Dreyzon
Dear Santa,
Pot Del Lego Pocet Talu Karu
Larry H
Dear Santa,
Ali Else <3
Dear Santa,
Eddy Lol ep 2 ieppts osi etk IudriorH
Macy
Dear Santa,
LOL Chon Dol cat
Kalie
Dear Santa,
I wut a LoL And A sketyth ay the etk dol I cat And A Lugo
Cree
Dear Santa,
And i sus LOL chau I can Loo
Dear Santa,
I wut a kitn. I wut a iFoniks I wut a doL
Emma
Dear Santa,
I wot The cat and a cor and a IuPad and a swri shrt.
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I-wit-to-have-a-frabo-yoohkan. Satyo I hrte-flevr-BoL.
Meher-Makhisa
Dear Santa,
LOL LOLOLA
Eliza
Dear Santa,
LiPutt DoLL borox El... triist taLuL Kafu
Chiztian
Dear Santa,
Ksflbuoo Itest SPS Hstpfted bwee Pttf Elipbteb SSn
Sherien
Dear Santa,
Ooleiseillo LOL Chon Esitsosotle D PkN
Casyn
Dear Santa,
I want Moriah elizabeth merch. I want too see Itfunneh in real life. I want more Itfunneh merch. I want a Pickle the dinosaur Plushie when there back in the moriah elizabeth store. I want a baby brother again.
Love, Lily and Chacaooska
Dear Santa,
I relly dont want a lot for chrismis and I have been eloying my elf uniqe. I want a LoL doll for chrismis the big one a nail kit and one more thing a poopsie doll. I whish that paw paw back to life. and my sister wants a car toy car a ipad and a toy house and a phone. im saving my money so I can buy my mom a apale watch. how is rood doufe?
Your freind Naomi christeen Benjamin
Dear Santa,
Ellie Elf: how is rudolph going? I miss him
Saniya: I wish for netendo this year please. and I have a rudolph hat iand it has little skiney sleves and it has Rudolph's hands and ears and antteenas. oh! and if you see ntendo swich on my list that means I want just one!
merry christmas, Saniya
Dear Santa,
May I have a little legoset. By the Way how are the Reindeer. and Pls Santa could I hav a nintindo swith. How is rudolph. hope you like Pizza and Sprtie. also may I have a PS4 with a vr head set and fnaf vr.
from Ethan
ps. can I have far cry new dawn and call of duty Black ops 4.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing how is radoulf. for Christmas I want a D-Day modle, a titanic modle. a air fort, and a Elf on the Shelf and rain deer to You are the nicest Pearson ever
Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
1 How are you Santa? 2 How are your reindeers Santa? 3 Is your day going well? 4 Santa how is Mrs. Clos. Santa 5 I want a doll house for Christmas. 6 Santa it was a good time talking whith you by by.
Your Friend, Evelyn and Lilyanna
Dear Santa,
merry chrismas Santa i want see auburn in a game. I want to see your raindeer. I qwant to ride our slide. You are the best in the world. i want a new TV Samsug. I want my oun elf for home.
Love, Joseph Cherry
Dear Santa,
How is your day santa I whant a puppy for Christmas and how i Rudolp I Miss him so much and I whant a Pear of shoes and my baby brother whant something for christmas to he whant a toy car in my sister whant a book but a coloring in my dad whant a new pear of shoes in my mom whant a dress for her.
Your friend, Rubidela
Dear Santa,
What I want for Chismas is a Xbox 1. with a nintendo Swich. What I want for my brother is a rattle. and a little stuff animal where he can sleep with it. For my mom and Dad is 10 Jewels, for them and a 100 bars of god, with a manchen, and a good merry chistmas to you.
Your friend, Jhaice Johnson
Dear Santa,
I wish to get a DS and a nintendo for my brother and dresses for my two sister and a new car for my dad and a micro tietens and two nerf guns for me and my brother and a car that can ride on the walls and one for my brother and two water guns for my and my brother.
From Daniel Lorenzo and J.r
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy for Christmas and I want you to get Miriam a phone and Emilio gameing stuff and viviana a puppy to and my mom and Dad a new ipad and my cousen a iphon 11 pro and my family to I have seven People in my family and I wish you can go to awer hous and you have a good Christmas.
Love, Zuleyma
Dear Santa,
How are you doing santa. I want a polaroid camra. My sister wart the lol snow house. I want Journal, Jelpens, charms, lip gloss with my anishal on it k, cheese mat, a gymnasit bar. My brother wants a ps4 card. My litte brother want a baby shark pupit. Merry Chrismas Santa.
Love, Kaydence
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a Nintendo Switch and a Lego set of christmas how are the reindear and how are you and how are the Elf, merry christmas, Cornelio
Dear Santa,
Mery Chrismas How are you doing? Thank you for all my gifts. Whould you perfor donuts or cookies? This year I want a chrome book if all posipole and some makeup whould be nice. I whould love some feroe rocher chocolates and Dove choclate. A Apple watch whould be great. pleas tell Dazle she is doing a great job being an elf.
Love, Jessica Elliot Waggoner
Dear Santa,
I wonder if Rudolph is still well. If so pleas circle yes or no. This is what I want for Christmas a nintinedo Swich, droen, Swetpants, and teneyshoes.
Sincerely, your frend, Grayson
Dear Santa,
Haw is your day going Santa. Haw are the raindeer doing and haws mrs. glos. Can I have a nunteno switch. Can I have a PC. I love You Santa Clos.
Your friend Noah
Dear Santa,
What is it like there how are you merry Christmas how is the reindeer's and Rudolph. I what a nintendo Switch. How cold is it there. my bother cavin would like a toy car. how is Mrs. Claes. What do you do there. how old are both of you.
Love your frenid, Elizeah and Elf uncorn
Dear Santa,
Gefts Chapp k
Love McKenzi <3
Der Set
Dokla More Yo odse
Hare Gor
Dear Santa,
rkcion Konyo Bdnkicaa Kiydy Jcnaqh Jchaq
Dear Santa,
Fisher dey sat Iwo I Hobod I lov gonner
Dear Santa,
Vera veda vede
Love, Veda
Dear Santa,
Ke
Eli Fisher
Dear Santa,
Permd droll
Dear Santa,
what I want for Christmas is a real puppy and iphone11 and a journal that has a lock and a slime kit and a apple watch and a kitten.
From, Cash
Dear Santa,
I wont new shoos for christmas and new cloos I can wear them to school.
From, Lakin M.
Dear Santa,
I mot a sot cta.
From, Bella
Dear Santa,
What I wede wot for chismis is the Liege massh 3. My mom wots for christmas is jore. What my Dad what for chrsmis is a HerBy.
From, Aaron
Dear Santa,
I want a real hamster and with a cage and I want a journal anda color pencils and I want a color Book and clothes and books and two pencils pachs.
From, Mar Marie
Dear Santa,
I wun a doy. My mom wut a reek. My dad wut sum stuf for hem. My setrs wut a feekee like sipee.
From, Anamari
Dear Santa,
I wunt a robot and toy kor and a storwoch. For mu sistr slim, for my mom kloz. My dad noo shooz.
From, Juan
Dear Soonta,
I wat Big Bird in I wat a Bob Dol in a markd in zi esy s Habkm.
From, London
Dear Santa,
I wonte a Baby. And I wonte a slime. And I wonte a dress. And I wonte a pioyce cish int.
From, I love you Jarrica
Dear Santa,
I weeish you a merry Christmas. I wnt tuhis and DRM BABBY DOL, close ples and a dol bed and a LOL.
From, Cathryn
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Macon and I am 5 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Mega man arm
#2 launcher
#3 robot arm.
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Macon
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Max and I am 3 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Ryan's World Toy
#2 robot with charger
#3 Buzz Lightyear armor
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Britton and I am 4 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Ryan’s World Toy
#2 lFlash
#3 clothes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Britton
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Lawson and I am 4 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 buzz lightyear armor
#2 stuffed elf
#3 hat and coat.
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Lawson
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Hattie and I am 3 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 teddy bear
#2 dinosaur
#3 toy elf
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Hattie
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Peyton and I am 4 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 big sled
#2 clothes for my doll
#3 real puppy
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Sarah and I am 4 years old. I live in Alabama. I have been very good this year and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 robot
#2 unicorn
#3 bear
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Sarah
Dear Santa,
I want a pair a drums because my drummer inspired me. Next thing I want dog clothes for my dog Max. He’s sweet little doggy and playful. And that’s all I want.
Love Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I want a nintendo swich and mistry book’s. And a play house for my baby sister and me. Love saul and a kitchen place in the play house.
Love, Saul Raman
Dear Santa,
I want a new house by my self. I want 2 play statshon in one Pc
I evry skin in Fortnite and new shoes.
Love Jamarian
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new Bike. And a new game. And some money. I want a new doggy with sunglasses and a hover board. And thats all.
Love, Brandi
Dear Santa,
all I want is a taplet that has a key bored but when I was in First grade I thought you were not real but when I got older I chang my mind and you was real and now I know you are real. I want a elf on the shelf but Im trying to ern it and if I do get a elf in the shelf I name it Chester and I will love it so much that I will make it a elf in the shelf play room and let it eat and make a chair for him and can you pls give me a elf in the shelf pls. Im begging you pls because I still don’t have one.
Love, Viviana
Dear Santa,
I want a big slime bucet for crismus and a noow bick to I love a bick for crismus santa I love crismus. I wont a dog for crismus. I love you santa a lot sow much,
Love, Elisia
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a easy bake ofen. I love to bake so I want to make cake, pizza bronies. I love sweets. And on Christmas in 2020 I mite make you some treats but only if I have them still. I want my easy bake ofen to be white. I want some hacheme to I lost myn.
Thank you, Santa
from Vera
Dear Santa,
I want a baby and a elmo plush for my little baby brother and I want a huld toy and a paw patrol plush for my medium brother. My mom wants a purs, cup and long swet pants. My dad want a new back rack a phone buream certetey. I want a toy box, lego, moving robot.
Love Carlos
Dear Santa,
I want a red back pack and potdo stiwat at game stop. And get a xbox and new play station and 2 controler.
Love Nathan
Dear Santa,
For x-mas I want lego and new clots. I want $15 and good luck. Have a great day in the north pole santa!
Love, Theo
Dear Santa,
for crims I want a frry sut and a raixsclnd and a pirmts and I love warrior so I wot the hole clechin, survivors and secks. And a warrior bracit and a warrior pilow sheet and far the books is a bookshelf to holed my books.
Love, Angelina
Dear Santa,
I want a Leap frog rocket twist because they are cool. I also want a belt buckle. I also want a lip balm maker and a bow maker. I want a lot of stuff.
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
for Christmas a wat a app tad lit and all of the silme form the starse. And a app Mc book. My sitser wut it too Mc book. I wut it bcuas I can do my homeWork that why. I wut a Mc book and and a magich brbbuas a lot of the mund shtrse and legings and games and a lot of them and bows a lot of them.and a unccorn wear bother it will never broke. Thak you santa. I wish it will came trow
form Marilyn.
Dear Santa,
I wunt a untdont and a penrn 4 and a ipad
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa,
This year my mom wants me to do something nice for someone this year I am helping a lot of hungry familes for Christmas. I don’t want families to go hungry. This year I made mom a cross plate as her Christmas present. And I don’t know what I am getting everybody else. This year I want a Purple bike and a purple fitbit watch for Christmas. I want o get my brother AirPods but he already put those on his Christmas list.
Love, Reece
Dear Santa,
I wot a xbox and chlos and mane eisos and nefgus
Love Braden
Dear Santa,
For Chrismis I want a Pac Man game, one of the big ones and a bunny or a dog. Or a fish. And one thing you are the best
Love, Wyatt Jones
Dear Santa,
my I wrote santa and mom sentd me mom. Wey Love santa from Kassandra mom I love you to Santa. I love Sant ta no knwy Santes no kowx. Love you sht wey Love you Sant
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want new shoes and a new blanket, mario party nine and pet cat and hotel transvaneya plushes and a cat and new money and new iarnnel and a borde
Dear Santa,
My name is Nicole and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I fed my goats. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a powerwheel car and a tricycle. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Cristal and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I was playing with my sister. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a toy. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Kevin and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were Santa. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love decoration and presents. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Kamryn and I’m 5 years old, A few nice things I did this year were I cleaned up for my daddy all the time. I love him so much. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a scooter and a power wheel car. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Khloe and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I cleaned up the school and did stuff for my mama. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love an LOL doll chalet and a necklace and some earrings. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Calvin and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I shared my daddy with a scooter. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a scooter and a go-kart. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Gaby and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I cleaned up my mess. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love nail polish and LOL dolls. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Caleb and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I have shared these crayons. If you and your elves aren’s too busy, for Christmas I would love a scooter and A Frosty the Snowman stick. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I cleaned up my room. If you and your elves aren’t too busy for Christmas I would love American girl doll and Baby Alive. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Joyce and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I helped mom. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a barbie house and a barbie car. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were do nice stuff to my cat. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a big horse and a big Rapunzel. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Kolten and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were be good to my friends. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a Flash Lego playset and an Elsa Lego set for my sister. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinley and I’m 5 years old. A few nice things I did this year were played with play-dough. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a tablet and a fake unicorn. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Luis and I’m 6 years old. A few nice things I did this year were played together and shared. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a toy and an animal. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were play with my baby brother. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a cookie toy, and a Doc Mc Stuffins toy with a purple kitty. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were jumping off the couch. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a pet hampster and a Doc McStuffins carrier with a pink kitty. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Harvin and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were I make a gingerbread house. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a sea pony and a unicorn. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
My name is Brandon and I’m 4 years old. A few nice things I did this year were a dog. If you and your elves aren’t too busy, for Christmas I would love a kitchen. Merry Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa,
Thank you for adding so much excitement to the Christmas season. My wish is that we all remember the reason for this season: The birth of Christ.
I only want to see my family this Christmas — nothing more.
Love, Veronica Breakfield
Dear Santa,
I don't know what I want for christmas. I just want to spend time with my family. I also just wnat to appreciate what I do have. Also thank you, for all your hard work. And tell the reindeer good job for me please! stay safe!
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
I love you santa. you are the best. I woln't a conporter and a marker phone and a new tablet and be whith my famly and it to snow more. And to help others tha don't want i to be soper cold.
Love, Ava Johnson
Dear Santa,
I am so happy for chistmas. I want a baby alive and be with faimly and a laptop and a motterciylel and lots of books and a lot of notebooks and a book shelf for my books and a dog and a grat chistmas.
Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
I am very excited, not only for the presents but for spending time with family. Here are a few things I want. I would like a nintendo switch, new headphones, and that's all except for one more thing. I'd like kids who aren't very fortunate to have a great Christmas. I am very grateful of family and the stuff I have.
Love, Rebekah Wallace
Dear Santa,
I would want a hover board for Chrismas. I also would want color changing led lights with a remote. also I would want a new counsil. and I am thankful for my family and freinds and Im thankful for school and land and a home.
Love, Masao David
Dear Santa,
I want a Playstation I want a natindo swich I want a rc car, new tv, transformer car, 2k20 game, maddin 20 footBall game, Books like eerie Elementrey Book last kids on Earth Books and my Crazy School daze Books, Jake Maddox Books, 2 Wonder Books
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I really have everything I want. But I only want two things. Which that is a board game any baord game I don't care. And some thing that I won't get but I hope I get It. I want a puppy I now I won't get It. Because my mom said that my brother is scared of puppy but at least I have hope.
Love, Jocelyn Martinez
Dear Santa,
I will wont a nintendoswich and Ben bag a comeputer and a desc.
Love, Ashton McMullins
Dear Santa,
What for Christmas is nerf guns and cool toys. And some tooth broses and some tooth past. And for school I hope theat no one gest in the not eh list. ANd I hope that avre pate has a good Christmas. And a happeh new year and all a good nait.
Love, Parker Holladay
Dear Santa,
For this year I wish my mom comes back. I want an xdox1. I want to get my house done. I hope my sister haylie gets better. I my gets better, and my stepmom stops stessing over the house. I hope the people in the hospital gets better I hope Jaylynn gets her act togeother. I hope everyone has a marry Christmes you too.
Love, Alyssa Swaim
Dear Santa,
I want a tablent that come with a keyboard. I want new shoes and new sock new clothes. I want a Heidi Heckelbeck book and a dog man book and bad kittey book. Merrey Chirsmas!
Love, Yazmin Garcia
Dear Santa,
My big sis you aren't real but I know you are real. you bring joy to people every were you go. I want a vecter, little big bits 15, sharpener, roku, and a 3DS please. I love you Santa!
Love, Brandy Dement
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of LoL dolls and LoL house and a jancshices bar with a jancshices close and some close and sheose and a new bike and a doll.
Love, Kasandra
Dear Santa,
For this year I whant i want for chrimas is a minidrans and some sqashes and odse and bath bomes and some lol dolls and unacn bolls and some shose to and a lol Doll house and som close and a big baby lol boll and i appreciaed for all the gife this year and nxat year!
Love, Mya Jones
Dear Santa,
For this year I will want for Chrismas is The fornite battle bus and the super Rad robot and a Green Go Kart and a Rc car and the fortnite charecters.
Love, Jared Sanchez
Dear Santa,
I want a Dog and a nerf Gun and a Elf and than my ant fells better and a Bike and a Bord game and to celderate Chrismas with my famliy and have a good time and and to have a good chrimas.
Love, Victor
Dear Santa,
I wont a playmodil set and a Spider-man lost om and a huverbord and LEgos and a apoll wath and a nitendo swith a ra to be with my mom and sister
Love, Lundyn
I Love love mz dirt dM erry Pese Christmps pe
Jordyn
Santa
I wd like aas
Love, Jasinta
Santa asmtsirh cynnemfft
I Love. Santa. Merry. Christmas. I Like PB. I Like DL Fairy.
Pech
Merry Christman I lfy. sants I whchrk. Lfalan
to Santa
I wd ike a Book. I wD like a a pareenG.
Love, Grady
Love Santa
Kt'n go Alex
I Love. Setel kols. santa. Merry. christmas. I Walik like cow
Love Marisola
Santa
merry christmas you I wt Spiderman.
Love, Manuel
to santa
Fom Meci
Merry Christmas. I wd like A ByB
Lov Santa
Pe I like Pe. LOLOLL. I Love You santa.
fo millie.
DR SAMTA
I HV Been A Gog BOY. I Wd Like A THUCK FR ChRistmas. MRRRY ChRistmas to You.
Love Camden
to mi Santa
Merry Bella I Wd Lthe sr-toL LULL CAhK JoJo
