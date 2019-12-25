The following letters were submitted by students at Johnson Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters to Santa online throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. How is he? Do you get ocld at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a tablet, Legos, Addida shoes, Addida sweater, Nike shoes sweather, Xbox, a Rudolph pillow, Elf on the Shelf, and Santa books. Merry Christmas.
Love, Cataleya Lopez
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. Do you get cold at the Noth Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a toy reindeer, a unicorn, a toy Mrs. Claus, a toy elf, Elf on the Shelf, toy Santa, and surprises. Merry Christmas.
Love, Riley King
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favorite reindeer is Cupid. How is Rudolph? Do you get cold at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a Spider girl costume, a bicycle, an Xbox and some games. Merry Christmas.
Love, Gabrielle Allen
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favorite reindeer is Blitzen. I want wrestlers and cowboy toys for Christmas.
Love, Austin Kennedy
Dear Santa,
My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. How is Rudolph? I would like Nike shoes, a Rudolph plushy, a Santa plushy, Xbox, a Elf plushy and 40 books. Merry Christmas.
Love, Logan Hamm
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a Rudolph plush, a tablet, shoes, a water gun, a X Box, a Santa plush and a Santa pillow.
Love, Tyler Heath
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favorite reindeer is Comet. How is Rudolph? Do you get cold at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a computer tablet, dolls, a unicorn, books, tennis shoes, a kite, LEGOs, a radio, some clothes.
Love, Kaylie Turner
Dear Santa,
Do you get cold at the North Pole? My favorite reindeer is Comet. I would like a computer, a watch, Lego sets, a Hover board, a pet cat and some surprises.
Love, Kade Houston
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph? Dasher is my favoret. I love him. I would like a toy reindeer, a toy Santa, some LOL dolls, an Elf on the Shelf, LEGOs, Mincraf, and a toy Misis Claus. Merry Christmas.
Love, Kira Smith
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favrite reinbeer is Rubolph. How is Rubolph? I would like a laptop and a PS4.
Love, Ethan Cantrell
Dear Santa,
My favorite reindeer is Fixin. I hope you have a good Christmas. I would like Goku on Dragon Ball Z, a claw machine, a gumball machine, Legos, action figures, a scorpion sucker, and a pet turtle.
Love, Alan Vega
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I like our elves because they are so cute. I would like some Plus Plus Blocks, some science experiments and some new rockets. Merry Christmas.
Love, Christopher Jones
Dear Santa,
How are you? My faverate reindeer are is Rudolph. How is Rudolph? Do you get cold at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? I would like an X Box or a Play Station 4, a laptop, some games and surprises.
Love, Raiden Fontenot
Dear Santa,
How are you? My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. How is Rudolph doing? Do you get cold at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? I would like some LOL dolls, LEGOs, a new bike, a kite, a new computer, a gumball machine, books and some surprises. Merry Christmas.
Love, Presley Prater
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a tablet, Minecrat, Legos, video games, a Spiderman costume, an Xbox, and Powerwheels.
Love, Ryker Cunnare
Dear Santa,
I hope you to be Karfle on the sky
Love, Anthony
bir SANTA
i hop yhou bont mis ar home i hop you dont crash i hop you git the rpt things
Love Grayson
Dear Santa
i hope your having a geat day. And i hope you don't crash and get haert
love Aubrey
i Hope you make it. Hope you do not get lost. i Hope you and your evls are Having a good time.
Gray
dear santa
I hope you make it hope you dont crash and hope have a good Chrismas. Bye.
from Drew
Dear Santa
I wish you. a merry Chismis I holp you get your work Down
Love Ari.
Hey Santa
I missed you. Hope you Have a Jolly Christmas.
from brooklyn
dear Santa
i pleased that you have the best day in christmast dear,
Layla
Hi my name is Tyler. I want a guitar for Christmas. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love Tyler.
Dear Sana
you are speshl to me. I Love you so vary much and awr elfs. But can you give us an elf in awr class? I hope you have a grate jerny.
Love Kinley
Hi Santa
hope noun of the reindeer exape. I hope you get all the presens dlived. and make it back. love you Santa!
Dear Santa
I hope you make it on time befor sunrise anb I hope you dont crash.
Love Maya.
Dear Santa,
I want hachml. a LOL. and a cloths for my reborn.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I wish I can go to the north pole and meet you and your elfs and your raindeers do you have ruldof the red nose raindeer I Love You
from kensleigh
Dear Santa...
This year for CHristmas I wall like a wil lif buad and kischchin pla set and Dishes casr and bog and snogob any setu tue and I wat a lot uf psits
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas I would like sims four! I have hellt my mom whith the babay
Love, Mallory
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas I would like a T. Rex Toy and tow Race cr.
Love, Edison
Dear Santa...
This, year, for, christmas, I, would, like, slims scruches Auntic clcas besks LoL necles LoL Buc Frozen rid Buc
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas I would like a roild red robot and it has to be gold, and a now cat for Christmas, and a gold intend. sich, whith lots of games.
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas I would like slime, Books, Bookbag, Dolls, fhack Dog, cats, Hadebans,
Love, Laci
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas I would like nrrf Guns and Git miy Brurf A nrrf Gns and a doG.
Love, Santa Beau
Dear Santa...
This Year for Christmas I would like I what a puppy for Christmas, I wish for a Book calld Brwn Bear Brown Bear What Do You See,
Love, Chloie
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas, I would like a doll and a dog, and a camre and a shrrt.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa...
This year for Christmas I would like Mikraf, roblox, Fnifed, Fronit,
Love, George
Dear Santa...
This, year, for, Christmas I, would, like? I wnat aFloonit scar?
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa...
This year for christmas I would like itendo ih,
Love, Edgar
Dear Santa...
This year for christmas I would like Hot WlW motsot Ghcc Rastcar chackhoost.
Love, Tobi Allentajj
Dear Santa...
This year for christmas i would like A wii, or race car tracks for Hot Wheels, I have been good washed dishes took out recybles and don choirs could i pls have a nintendo, a new cover for my ipad.
Love, Wesley
Dear Santa...
This year for chritmas I would Like a dirt bike fool wiler and a PS4 a coolputy and a pinsort povpet
Love, Cayden
Dear Santa...
This ' year ' for ' Christmas. I ' would ' like I ' wot ' a ' LOL I' wot ' lol glas I ' wot ' a ' dol.
Love, Haven
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a shiny ring for my mom? I want 90,000 robux and some baby doll and bath toys. and my nana a big pretty picture. my granny a star bux mug. my papa get him a chocolates. get my granny the same thing my mom the same thing my sissy same thing and me a I Phone 11.
Sincerely, Kamyla
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. You are nise and jolly! Thank you for the presents.
Sincerely, Landon
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a LOL doll and can I have a Barbie doll? Can I have a shirt, a teddy bear, a book, some makeup, a phone, and a Christmas watch?
Sincerely, Autumn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a shirt with under amer and a shirt with a bull on the front and another shirt with a ram on the front and sais Diesel and a tracter 40-20 and has to spears and a flatbed trailer?
Thank you Santa. Love Santa.
Sincerely, James Lee
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a hovbord and can I have an elf on the shelf. Can I have four bablayd?
Sincerely, Brycen
Dear Santa,
I want a Twistie Pet, a phon, 4 boxes of Htchmals, baby chicks, a toy home. I want to go to bild a bare workshop and a doll.
Sincerely, Katie
Dear Santa,
I really, really want a Hot Will set and a 5 dolr bill and a Lego Nigogowe (Ninjago). The End.
Sincerely, Gabe
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a Pokemon shed and Pokemon cars.
Sincerely, Ian
Dear Santa,
Is Miziz claus ok? I whonte a unicorn for Christmas and I bleve in you and Mrs. Claus. Do elfs make the toys? I have 2 elfs at home and at school in the class I have one elf. My teacher is rily nise. I want a BFF neclis for me and Brooklin and I whonte a lite up hedphon catset.
Sincerely, Hannah
Dear Santa,
I want a doll car and a doll kichen and also a pretty, pretty doll dress. I want a ball for dolls and a doll beach sett.
Sincerely, Kinley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like legos with instuckins to build a bunch of radom things to build for Christmas please.
Sincerely, Andy
Dear Santa,
I want an Ipone 11 Pro. I want a pet unicorn. I want a elf that I can tutch to ramind me of grapico. And I want to see my mom.
Sincerely, Kaytlynn
Dear Santa,
I want a LOT of things. I want a Iphone 11, plz. I won’t loose it! I also want a bath bom making kit, plz. Can I also have a disk to The Polar Express? I will NOT try to catch you! What is your favoret kind of cookies?
Love, Elizabeth
I love Santa.
Dear Santa,
I wud like a LOL doll and I wud like OMG doll. I want a bolt stuffed animal and gust like my old one. I wunt a bell dress gust like the moove, toy fone, and I wunt sum toy deshus and a toy kichen. I love Chrimsun.
Sincerely, Eliana
Dear Santa,
Can I please have TEN robux, a real deal and a bell from your sleigh and can I please get a o.m.g. lol doll but the diva and may I pretty please have ten v buck cards for fortnight please and thank you.
Sincerely, Justice
