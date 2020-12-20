The following letters were submitted by community members.
DEAR SANTA
I BE GOOD GIRL THIS YEAR COMING MY HOUSE
BRING ME ELIGHT SEASON FAMILY MATTERS DVD SUPER MARO BROTHERS DS CHRISTMAS PAJAMAS PAINTSET BY NUMBER BATH BODY WORK CANS CHOCOLATE OATMEAL BARS
I SEND COOKIE COKE UNDER TREE
SIGHT RHONDA HOLT
Dear Santa,
My name is Grant. I am second grader.
I want a Xbox, new game and new lego pack and a doll for my sister. Oh and nerf gun.
How many elfs do you have?
Love, Grant
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry chrismas. and I wish for a Guitar.
Love, Sam
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a remote control wasp for Christmas
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I would really like a new soccer ball, a nerf gun and bullets, covid to end, hoodie, a mini fridge, a notebook, paint and a canvas, a new phone case, peace and a punching bag.
Sincerely, Lucy.
