The following letters were submitted by community members.

DEAR SANTA

I BE GOOD GIRL THIS YEAR COMING MY HOUSE

BRING ME ELIGHT SEASON FAMILY MATTERS DVD SUPER MARO BROTHERS DS CHRISTMAS PAJAMAS PAINTSET BY NUMBER BATH BODY WORK CANS CHOCOLATE OATMEAL BARS

I SEND COOKIE COKE UNDER TREE

SIGHT RHONDA HOLT

Dear Santa,

My name is Grant. I am second grader.

I want a Xbox, new game and new lego pack and a doll for my sister. Oh and nerf gun.

How many elfs do you have?

Love, Grant

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry chrismas. and I wish for a Guitar.

Love, Sam

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a remote control wasp for Christmas

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I would really like a new soccer ball, a nerf gun and bullets, covid to end, hoodie, a mini fridge, a notebook, paint and a canvas, a new phone case, peace and a punching bag.

Sincerely, Lucy.

