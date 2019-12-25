The following letters were submitted via post or in person by readers. The News Courier will post letters to Santa online throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Santa,
Calico Critters. I want please Sophies Love N Care. Light and curtains set Red Roof Country Home gift set.
Ellie
Dear Santa
Coming my house Bring me TV set Lion King Part 2 DVD Toy Story Part 4 DVD little cans chocolates dring chocolate bar Chirstmas sweat shirt bath body wash Bring Amy new paints new shirt Bring Trish new paints shirt I seand cookie milk under tree sight
Rhonda Holt
