The following letters were submitted by students at Piney Chapel Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I Love Santa. I Love Elf. We wot a puppy Grinch is a Good Boy

From, Tylr

Dear Santa,

I wud like a playstation and a indotidow swich.

From, Kaleb Moore

Dear Santa,

I Love yoy Santa. Dear Santa. I whute a doll I Love Yoy Elf I Love Yoy

From, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I wuld Santa man Bamb we BabkuBur wel like a rasicrl I wea like eac Brae dor

From, McKenzie

Dear Santa,

I wnt a Robote. And more And ntido. And as.

From, Eli

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch Mrry Christmas, Santa.

From, Georgia Tidwell

Dear Santa,

I Love christmas

I Love you santa

I Love the Grinch

From, River

Dear Santa,

kitten

puppy

Litsaur

Elf

Tay

From, Axel

Dear Santa,

Dear santa I wot a Toy Barbie doll and a rerwhelf.

From, Miserickh

Dear Santa,

new Legos trains I like yun christmas I will leave the milk and cookies by kitchen.

From, Julian

Dear Santa,

How are you? I Love you I want Barbie Dream house slim Foure JeJo gymnastics bar and gymnast clothes apple iwatch and phone LoL

From, Kyliegh-Jade

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeers Santa. I love you I want Slime arb I want a hoover How are you Santa gymastics bar

From, Briella

Dear Santa,

I want a new cage for my cat. Barbie Dream House. I Will Leave the Milk and cookies by The Table.

From, Melanie

Dear Santa,

bir Santat How are You? I want a Five nights at Freddy Plush and a new hamstercageand a hooverboard that blue love you.

From, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I want new shoes and Legos I Will leave the Milk and by Cookies

From, David

Dear Santa,

How are you I want Batman Figure I will leve 8 cooks by my tabl.

From, Myrick

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa, how are you? I love you! I want a toy cat. I will leave the millk and cookies by my bed.

From, Liani

Dear Santa,

hover board and dirt bike. how are yourreindeers. I wante JoJo4shoes. Nickolodeon slime 3 kits. Apple watch. gymnastics bar. Briella once a BaBy chick. LOL bath Bom spris. My cukes aer gunu be on the fire Plas. I Love You I Love You I Love You.!!! I Love You.!!! I Love You.!!!

From, Harper

Dear Santa,

I want a LEGOS Marios.

I want new shoes.

I like christmas.

From, Elias

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you