The following letters were submitted by students at Piney Chapel Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I Love Santa. I Love Elf. We wot a puppy Grinch is a Good Boy
From, Tylr
Dear Santa,
I wud like a playstation and a indotidow swich.
From, Kaleb Moore
Dear Santa,
I Love yoy Santa. Dear Santa. I whute a doll I Love Yoy Elf I Love Yoy
From, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I wuld Santa man Bamb we BabkuBur wel like a rasicrl I wea like eac Brae dor
From, McKenzie
Dear Santa,
I wnt a Robote. And more And ntido. And as.
From, Eli
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch Mrry Christmas, Santa.
From, Georgia Tidwell
Dear Santa,
I Love christmas
I Love you santa
I Love the Grinch
From, River
Dear Santa,
kitten
puppy
Litsaur
Elf
Tay
From, Axel
Dear Santa,
Dear santa I wot a Toy Barbie doll and a rerwhelf.
From, Miserickh
Dear Santa,
new Legos trains I like yun christmas I will leave the milk and cookies by kitchen.
From, Julian
Dear Santa,
How are you? I Love you I want Barbie Dream house slim Foure JeJo gymnastics bar and gymnast clothes apple iwatch and phone LoL
From, Kyliegh-Jade
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeers Santa. I love you I want Slime arb I want a hoover How are you Santa gymastics bar
From, Briella
Dear Santa,
I want a new cage for my cat. Barbie Dream House. I Will Leave the Milk and cookies by The Table.
From, Melanie
Dear Santa,
bir Santat How are You? I want a Five nights at Freddy Plush and a new hamstercageand a hooverboard that blue love you.
From, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I want new shoes and Legos I Will leave the Milk and by Cookies
From, David
Dear Santa,
How are you I want Batman Figure I will leve 8 cooks by my tabl.
From, Myrick
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa, how are you? I love you! I want a toy cat. I will leave the millk and cookies by my bed.
From, Liani
Dear Santa,
hover board and dirt bike. how are yourreindeers. I wante JoJo4shoes. Nickolodeon slime 3 kits. Apple watch. gymnastics bar. Briella once a BaBy chick. LOL bath Bom spris. My cukes aer gunu be on the fire Plas. I Love You I Love You I Love You.!!! I Love You.!!! I Love You.!!!
From, Harper
Dear Santa,
I want a LEGOS Marios.
I want new shoes.
I like christmas.
From, Elias
