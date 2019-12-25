The following letters were submitted by students at Piney Chapel Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters to Santa throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A Hydroflask and some new clothes because mine don’t fit me. Then I would like some Beyblades and the Beyblad Burst. Next, I would like a Hoverboard. Lastly, I would like a BowBow from JoJo Twisty Petz. And a chubby puppy.
Love, Presley
Dear Santa,
This year I want a small speaker that you can take any where and you can charge with any charger.
Love, Sid Kyle
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nintendo Switch, games, money Fornite toxs and a wireless headset.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want an American Girl doll and a baby doll.
Love, Jasmine R
Dear Santa,
This year, I want for Christmas a toy cheetah, and a toy elf, and a toy horse, and a toy doll car, and a stuffed unicorn.
Love, Audrey Isabella Toney
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a big gymnastic mat and the new Lol dolls, Ar books for home and my elf on the shelf to have a pet reindeer and can I have a girl elf on the shelf.
Love, Emma Whitehead
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Jordan football gloves and a football signed by Alvin Kamara.
Love, Garrett
Dear Santa,
This year, I want two pairs of foot ball gloves, please.
Love, Jeffery
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a LoL Glamper, LoL dolls, Apple Watch, trampoline, Disney derables, clothes, shoes, candy, real hungry stuffed animals, LOL doll, stuff a bell from your sleigh, unicorn, pj’s, stuff to give to the hospital, jewelry, blanket, art supplies, makeup, books, coloring book, turtle, slippers, playdoh, socks, paint, bath bombs, plant for my fish, flowers to decorate my granny’s grave, bows, dresses, slime, leprechan, hats, a baby sister, office and sea shells.
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Lamborghini and a GTR. Please can I have a pet rat and a cat.
Love, Colby
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Bt2l teddys and the keychains, warrior collection, art kit, teddy tiger books, clothes, board games and teddy.
Love, Estela
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a pet horse, I-phone 11 Pro Max and a Play Station 4.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
have a god holidays. And have a god merry christmas. Your reindeer a ring carrots and cookies. I want a toy bear baby.
Love, Monze
Dear Santa,
I love the presents and Thank you and my Birthday is by Christmas. I whate a dog.
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a note. I love rudolph. I wanot a bear and phone. I dont have a chimney. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I love you. I wot a Jurossic Park set. I wont a Iphone 11. I want a ghost writer set.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I mad cookies in Carrots For Your reindeers in the Cookies are for you Santa.
Love, Dayja
Dear Santa,
Thank-you for bringing us Presents last year Santa. Santa I made cookies for you. I want earrings for Crismas. Santa have a mary crismas.
Love, Charleigh
Dear Santa,
I love you! Because you give a lot of Presents to kids. I Love Mis. Claus to and reindeer
Love, Emmalyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for your care. I will make you lactose and tolerentes milk buy reayler koocies. I will liv you reindeer food.
Love, Macie
Dear Santa,
I hope you hav a happy merry chrstmas this year. I want a real horse my mom bakte so many cookies. I thihck I hav milk chek so before you eat the coocies
Love, Nod
Dear Santa,
I saw Rudolph at the night and you Santa. I will leave your cookies and milk. I love you come here quick on the house
Love, Bryan
Dear Santa,
I wont a razar pliz piz piz can I have a razor Santa, yor Coociy is under my tree
Love, Nekolai
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a presets for me and I will give you a prise for you beacause your the best
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I love you and Mrs. Claus. And I hope that I get lots uv toys. And I hope that I am on the nice list. Santa I Love you
Love, Reese
Dear Santa,
I love you bey kus you allways put me on the nice list
Love, Leila
Dear Santa,
wot samsung s10 and I wot a nintendo switch and I wot a hoverboard
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
I want a watch next I want a phone last I want a LOLS
Love, Kadence
Dear Santa,
I want a lols jet. I want a borde hows. I want a elf. I want Pink shos. I want a cat Pfncm. I want a woch. I want a gacit.
Love, Evelyn M
Dear Santa,
what hon De Sr for robot dod with a bo andsven smosbyobteys dni I so
Love Steven
Dear Santa,
I woant a Xbox 1. Nerg gun helicopter hover board RC Bot.
Love, Skyler
Dear Santa,
I whot a xbox and a super smash brothers. I what a grich
Love, Darwin
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a toy Robot dog with a ball and super smosh brothers and I so want a new bike and I wolnt a pok boll and I want roblocks and Fohos and I wont a Robox iron man
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I want a Playstation 4 and rase we Qdny and a nintendo and a drone and Robux and let go leEvov
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy, Elsa bicycle
Love, Genesis
Dear Santa,
I want a Bike I want Teddies.
Love, Edelyn
Dear Santa,
I what a gwost train, Battd game Pacmen treavplen phone tealletubes ipad skotr.
Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
Monkey four nintendo wnt Is m mog
Love, Franklin
Dear Santa,
a Nerf gun a Puppy a trampoline a dirt bike. I whot pikaches. New brother.
Love, Ford
Dear Santa,
I want a phone. Also a Bick. I also want to leve weth mom. I want a miny ckichn to. I want stuf and mius. I want Plackit. I want a Bickre of me and my mom.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I wanet Morr babby onesies & a lot of teaching stuff & allso a lot morr teaching stuff & brbesckios.
Love, Aubrey
