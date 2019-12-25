The following letters were submitted by students at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters to Santa online throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want IPhone 11 big bucket of sime rainbow sruies big bucket of LoL makeup kit secha book I want card with 100 dollars bill and IPhone 2 scrch off Note books. Flash wheel click n play 8 piece Girls.
Love, Javaya
Dear Santa,
This year, I want giraffe slipy colorign Book LoL Doll LOL Doll BaBy LOL Doll Pet toy cat New shoes.
Love, Joselye
Dear Santa,
This year, I want dog man books, blabe dose, money, Legos, Nerf guns been bae, tv for my room.
Love, Tye
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I want $1,000000 Dolrs for cribmi and a Dimid rolex and a mine stret Bic and a gold chan.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a ges Legos in a dog toys in a cat toys in a table.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nirf guns, robux gif cards and pokemon cards.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I wunt tree This crsmis I wut to get a elf on the shelf and a tin thasen bolr a mac up. good luc seta I have to tel you this can I have thes rie biy.
Love, Juana
Dear Santa,
This year, I want slime that you cna pout addens in. I want a Amercin Doll Scatebord that I cotroil. and I want you to sprise me. and to be happy. And the last thing is a scatebord.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want The Nen Zachrs and A thud you pich.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a cool rv car, air pod pro.
Love, Greyson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want yeezy tooost 350 coud whit and money and G-fuel.
Love, Ace
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Play Station 4 new basketball, new shoes.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Lego Darth Vaders castle, and two suprizes. I relly don't have much to say but, I'm going to santas castle so theres no point in writing this. But still it's nice to send a little letter to you. P.S. I don't know if you got hte letter yet, but it's about that my mom relly needs on elf in her classroom.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
This year, I want rain toys, a bike, Pokmon cards and Pokmon stuf animals. I want toy bugs to scer my mom and a real poket nife. I want some nerf guns and a nintindo.
Love, Lawson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want three telletie's (blue, green, purple). 6 or 6X for clothes, Blingr, easy maker, 12 or 13 for shoes, unicorn animal lunch box, and a toy red fox.
Love, Jordyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a figet spinner, money, eletrick scooter, basketball goal, phone, and teck mini hoop.
Love, Amir
Dear Santa,
This year, I want stars and strik rainbow balls. Nerf guns so I can shoot my sister. A trampolin with a play house beside it. A note book so I can draw in it.
Love, Abi
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a great year and your wife Mis. Claws and your elf too and may I tell you my christmas prasens I want a lat of stuff for my mom too and for my dad too I want a fon and sum clows and shoes too and that is it.
Marey crimis. Allison
Dear Santa,
I hop you have a great year Thank you for giving me things I proply don't drrf and can you plesse give my little sister one or two gifts this year and Kenya. Think you for praing chaily to our house. This year I will give you a little gift for all you do. I hop you like it. Have a great year and Christmas!
you frind, Kensley
Dear Santa,
For chrismas I want a Big Joe bean bag, a mini table, and a Bendy lamp. Also a Pack of Bakugans and Pokemon. And thats what I want for chrismas.
Your friend, Samuel spann.
Dear Santa,
I hope your elfs are doing good. I had a fun year and my sure you do some workouts. I can't wait for you to put my gifts under the Chrismas tree. Here are things I would like for Chrismas. I would like art, slime pot fake, wartery, clouths, cute socks, a really sweat-shirt, money to finish my room, Tilley Ties, a really good book, a new Galixzzy band, good candy in my stocking, omg LoL Doll, LoL Dolls, a really pretty blac lat. I hope you have a good Chrismas!!!
Your nice girl, Sophia Schrimsher
Dear Santa,
I havd a good year. have you ben good to. I whant my mom and DaD to be togethere agen plesy Santa I Love my mom and DaD so much have ben not togethere so much in 5. years I think. I miss my mom so bad. Plesy.
happy Love crismiss santa, Causi Brown
Dear Santa,
I've had a great year. I've helped a lot of kids in my class. Thank you so much for reading my letter. This is what I want for Christmas. First, I would like a outfit. Next, I would also like some bows. Then, I would like a guitar for Christmas too. Thank you so much Santa. You are the best.
Love, Kambrea
Dear Santa,
Hohoho Mary Chrismas Santa!!! I'm soooo happy that your rarding my letter? Can you pleas let my elf still move? I just found elm in my box. But for Chrismas I would like for Mrs' Rony's husbend gets better. And for Mom and dad to have the best chrimas ever! Mary chrismas. Love you!
Your friend, Macy
Dear Santa,
I want to know if you have had a great year and thank you for reading this letter. And can I Please have a new hoverbord, laptop and some candy and I hope you have a very great Xmas.
Your Friend, Collin Platt
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a great year. Thanks so much for reading my letter. I would like to get for Christmas Pokemon cards and big ones too. And a football.
Your friend, Yhair
dear santey,
I hope you have a grat Chrisme I went a hacke present have a grat Chrismes.
Your Frind, Jayden T
Dear Santa,
I am a good kid. and I hope you have great christmas. ho! ho! ho! I can't wait for you to come to visit us on christmas eva. Love christmas. have a good christmas.
Your friend, Ava Vice
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year Santa Thanky you for raeding my letter and can I get a new toy Santa
Elijah Fuqua
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year. thank you for reading my letter. I want this Chirstmas this year a bay blade 100 of them. Pokemon for chirsmas and I want mrs. roney's husben to fill butter so he does no have to go to the docter eney more and I want tresure x and a hover borad for chirsmas and slime thank you happy merry chirsmas
happy Chirstmas Caineli Hoves
Dear Santa,
im a good kid and I hope you can come to my house and pot a gif under my tree and five gif's Pleas By your old Pal
Elijah Watkins.
have a good chRistm
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year and I just had one and I want a mini green house, good luck. last but not least a tv. and I had a great year.
Your friend, Caden
Dear Santa,
I have Ben verey good this year I hope you have had a verey good year. and I rilly want you to read this letter. I can't wait to see all of the presints you got me. But Just in case I want to tell you some of the things I want this year.
I want a american Doll with a Bunch of cloths for her. Cloth for summer and winter and shoes. I allso want toys for her a Pet Dog and Bunney. and stuff for Both of them. a laptop and a Bed, Pillows, Bows, Back Pak and stuff for school. I allso want a american Doll house.
I want a Big roket to sit in win Im reading Books win I'm takeing a cat nap and win I'm Playing the last thing I want is a kid calinder to see win we have holidays and to see win we have school.
Your friend Nariyuh
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas! For Christmas, would like bell Elsa Palas iPad Jojo Slim elf on Shelf American doll Legos toys
Love, Mally
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish a merry Christmas! LGo a rel cat Boos Slim elf on shelf girl A toys Apple
Love, Ariz
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a merry Christmas! For Chrismas, I would like car 2 iPad LEGO. 2 toys
Love, Javier
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a merry christmas! For Christmas, I would like slim.
Love, Josie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas! For JoJo LOL toys advent calendar
Love, Khloe Love
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas! For Christmas, I would like eur pod red in an nintendo switch in a ps4 controller in a ipad in a toys.
Love, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas! For Christmas I would like slim puppy Elsa bar bee JoJo Swiy bar bee elf on shelf girl Legos iPad
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry christmas! For Christmas, I would like a puppy and Lego and Stikcbots and Elf doy with a at
Love, O
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry christmas! For christmas I would like a Elsa Palias 2 a American boy doll and Slim and a scoter.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you merry Christmas! For. I would o like it PS4 controller
Love, Juan Carlos
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I want to wish you a Marry Christmast? For chistmas, I would Like A set Pokemo card's and more art stuf pensel's and morkers a nother Gold controllor A New Chager for my swish And A Pokomon set iPad iPhon
Love, Cam
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a mercy Chrimas! Far I would like Elsa brbaee Legos Elsa brgee Elsa ParPals slim
Love, reilly
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry. Christmas! For Christmas, I would like Elsa Palas 2. Nintendo Switch.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Meerry christmas! Ipal and shoos and clos and toys and toys car!
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas! For Christmas, I would like iPHon11 Promax.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
This year, I want to wish you a merry christmas! for chritsme i woulb what Legos.
Love, Kingston Smilley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Aran Harris LEGO 7. nintndo Switch 3. transformer 6.
Love,
Dear Sunta,
I want tablit earings, a pack of pencil, plat rousee aring, crayyons phone
Sindy
Dear Sant
ive Bin good cki 2 this year I want 3 bacoogon and candy
Sinsirly Damian
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie doll house. tablit. boots. two hart pillows for my mom. two cat. pillow for me. twist that is a rucorn. two phones for my parents, a lamp. for my mom
Sincerely Suly
Dear Santa
I wont a kemru and dolls and teen LoLs and just LOLs.
Susirle Zanigan
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been good this year. What I really want is a camera drone, some barbie dolls and craft supplies. Please do not give me a lump of coal for christmas Merry Christmas! (P.S. I love the presents I got last year!)
Sincerely, Ivy Lea Bahro
Dear S.C.,
I've been good this year and I want a present really bad.
Love Lila
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl all this year and I want LoL's for christmas.
Love, Makenzie
Dear Santa
Hi my name is Finley Sophia Nichols I live in Al and I have ben very good this year mady not to my Brother all I want For Xmas is a baby blue bit bol real dog 2 gient Bows the Bigest wons you can find 5 stufed elf 5 stufed foxes Pleas Bring me lots of sprises
Sincerely, Finley
Dear Santa
I want a bick and sum boots. For christmas I have been good but I been a little bad.
Love DJ
Dear Santa,
well st. Nick it's Christmas time again. How have you been feeling this year? Thank you for all of the presents you gave me last year! I havn't been very good this year. I'd give myself a c. Below is a list of gifts I would like: Harry Potter Hogwarts great hall (LEGO set). Purdue t-shirt Harry Potter and the goblet of fire (book) Madden NFL 20 (xbox one) Merry Christmas!
Sincerly, Eli Henson
P.S. If you give me coal that is fine with me.
dear santa,
I have been a good kid this year. You prooaly already know what I want for xmas this year. and I really dont want anything else for xmas bat a sliegh bell otherwise I dont want anything else for xmas and this one isn't for me Please give my dog a jumbo bone.
sincerely Natalie
Merry christmas!!!
Dear Santa Clause,
I have been very good this year but I have been a little mean to my brother anyway here some of the things I want for Christmas a kids Alexa, a toy unicorn, my own Ice cream and at least 2 L.O.L.s
Love, Ellie Holsomebeck
dear santa.
What I want fore christmas is a hover board and a nintendoswitch and n iPhone 8 and a PS4 fore christmas ive been good thank you fore last christmas
Love thank you markeadon
Dear Santa,
Christmas is comeing soon. And I have been good all year, but Ive been a little bad. I liked the presents you gave me last year. Here are a few things Id like for Christmas. I want a rubex cube and a bey blade also a basketball.
Love Nick
Dear Santa,
It is christmas time again! and I have be very nice but I have been a little bit naughty but please don't give me switches and coal. So now I want for christmas is, patriots T-shirt and hoodie, Madden NFL 20 (xbox one). United states of a america puzzle. candy. I suivied The Childern's blizzard. Money. Merry Christmas! Ho Ho Ho!
Sincerely Johnston.W
Dear Santa
I been very good. this year I want for christmas a Near gun and Near gun Ammo and candy and a Dog and a tv and a PS4 and toy car
from Aaron
Dear Sant,
Chirstmas is near so I would like to let you know I have been good this year. I would like to tell you what I want, so I want a hover bord, copie, and games for my x-box is
from, Grayson McFarland
Dear Santa,
I have been good girl this year. I want a hover bored, prety earings for my mom, head fones, a hat for my dad, and a chew toys for my dog. Thats what I want fo Christmas.
Sincerely Isa
Satn, Dear
I wat u a pet turtle for Christmas I watu
Sincerly Kaysen
Dear Santa
can I have for Christmas a water proof digital dual sports watch, nintendo switch, figit cube and some Mikle Jordan soes and more supriser and I'v been prity good this year.
from Zamir to Santa
Dear Santa,
I think I have been very good this year. I think I should have some present's! I want some new markers to do some more coloring! I also would like a OMG doll to go with LOL doll. Next, I want a new Ranger in Time book to read. Finally, I would like a science kit to make a new experiment. I love to do experiments in science. Do you do any experments at the North Pole?
Love, Edee Jones
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? here are the things I really want for christmas: a new ipad, a big lego set, a art set, a craft set, activity books, a puppy, a kitty, and here are some questions: how do you stay warm? is youre job fun? I also want: 3 kitchen sets, and dolls. Have a jolly christmas!
Sincerely, Layla redus
Dear San Loze,
I wult a RC car in Matllcharan in a Toy cars to in a RC Bote to in a RC Playn to in a Pixer cars to storm to Mack to scus bock in the kining with coll and Bor te in to in it chools
Dear Santa,
I love you because you are so nice. you give me toys every year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want westlers, a kids fitbig, Riochet shirt, a spiderman body suit. that is what I want for chrismas I hope you have a good new year.
Your freind, Aiden Lankster
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for this moment. The moment when we have Christmas! Because Christmas if my favorit because we get PRESENTS! And we celebrate Jeuses birthday. And so now what I want for Christmas is an Nintendo swich, Barbie doll dream house, Auburn pictures, Dresses, heelses, Bratslatse, Barbie dolls, and an Auburn shirt. Youth Large.
Sincerely, Lauren resee
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I've been really good this year. Some of the things I want this year is a hoverboard, decorations, dolls, A desk, A lamp go to with it. And finally Stuffed Animals. Hope you have a good rest of the year!
Sincerely, Brylee Ridinger
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year so can I please have soom stuff on this letter. I want, nerf guns, minecart shirts, Minecraft Books, Minecraft funcher, minecraft ordamats, and some new minecraft toys, Dog toys, and new toy cars and a new car with a tv.
Love, bella Bella Gilbert
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas. an Aqua and orange striped duck with a balck shirt, A blue toy cat, A basket of toy food, And a cheap school play set, Anather Duck, but a Lime and gold striped one, and a toy Chrismas tree with silver, yellow, and green ordaments. with a star on top.
Love: Kaylee Warren
Dear Santa,
how are you doing? Good I hope. I have been a good boy this year, so this i smy Xmas list. I want the Hess 2019, Pikmin 3, if the fourth game comes out than I'll take that. pikmin plushys, a nintendo 3DS, a new Phone. a punching bag, new socks, and most importantly, a mouse, the animal mouse not a computer mouse. And that'l be all, thanks.
Sincerely, Noah Scales.
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year and I deserve these things. I want these things for Christmas, I want NIKe Shoes, the Last Kids on Earth Books, NIKe and adeais cloths, and black cacky pants. and Dog man books, and diary of a wimpy kid books.
Sincerely, Christian Sanderson
Dear Santa,
For Chrimas I want 100 25$ PS4 cards. I also want the wwe wheck and slam ring. I want the new madden 20 video game, I want the home less to be safe.
Your freind, Jaylen Bailey
Dear Santa,
I beleive in you Santa. I want a hover bard for christmas and a rc car. Here is some more things I want for christmas. A bike, rock baned for xbox 360, slime, Sonic for xbox one. And a toy sword. That is wut I wunt for christmas. I hope you hav a grate year.
Love Shiloh Shields.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa are you coming to town? I am ready to get my gifts. I have been getting good really good grades. Theese are the gifts I want from you santa I want fifa 20 xbox 2 minecraft legt sets 2 soccer balls any color 2 iPads for me and my big brother. 2 hover boards. Be careful Santa.
Sincerly David Vicente
Dear Santa
I want a Dirt bike, art Supplies for christmas. I also want a chest protecter, mabye a chinchilla. Fortnite playsets, fortnite characters. Boots to protect my feet from the engine of the dirtbike.
Sincerely, Levi Hays.
Dear Santa,
I've been sososo good this year. so I want a pS4, wirless headphones, some games for the PS4, a long of sinny riped jeans that are cute, shirts to go with the jeans, flat bill ahts to go with the shirts and jeans, and high top shoes to go with the outfit. and a costume for my guinea pig, and a stroller for my guinea pig "Oliver" please. I also want new controlers for my wii. Cat pants and shirts too please. Also a hat for oliver. Santa again I've been very, very, very good this year so at least get the outfit bye.
Love, Ava Cottingham
Dear Santa
Santa I have ben good this year. What I want This year are A punching Bag, A matorcycle, A Hydrogen bicycle, A four weeler, And a security camera set.
Love, Hayden Cobb
Dear Santa,
Am I on the notey lest. or am I on the nice lest? If I'm on the nice lest I would like Amarken girl doll isesres, I would like L.O.L Sprises the big Sprises, I would like omG dolls and a autograph from Taler Swift. If I'm on the notey lest Give me nothing I mean it!
Love, Mallory Macon
Dear Santa,
My name is Shawn. I'm 9 years old. I'm in 3rd grade. I go to Spark (school). In basketball my team almost won our first game. My interests are video games and tecnology. Yesterday I went to my great uncle's house.
I hope you're having a great year. Are your reindeer being fed good? Are all your elves doing good at the workshop?
If I could make one wish, it would be for my dad's back because he cracked his back. I will give you a special treat, a candy cane and some some cookies. One warnning, my dog is sleeping in my living room, so I don't want you to wake her up.
Sincerly, Shawn
Dear Santa,
iH im 8yoeas old im been afing a good Day OH im Amir and I go to Spark akatamy im interested in Star Wars and Light SaBers. the special thing I did with my family was at a party. how did you get your Powers how Does rain Deer fly. I wish the wold had Peace an I wish I had a Light SaBer toy.
your friend Amir
Dear Santa,
Hi. my name is Amelia. I am 9 years old, and my farorite coler is blue. I am in The 3rd grade.
I hope you and mrs. claus are warm and toasty. Are The reindeer ok? I hope you have safe travels.
I just wanted to Let you know that I would really really like a puppy. I wish for Mrs. Jones to not get sick over Chistmas break. I hope the kids who have Cancer are feeling well during christmas so they can be with their Family.
Love, Amelia.c
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am Gabriel Spencer, and I am 9 years old. I go to Spark Acaemy. I'm in Mrs. Jones 3rd grade class. I moved in with my cousin this year. We both like to read.
How are you doing? I hope you are okay. How are Mrs. clause and the reindeer? You can ask Mrs. Clause to help this christmas.
I wish to see a special person. I wish my mom a good year. I am going ot leave you milk and cookies. I will leave a treat for the reindeer. We have two dogs that bark I wish you safe travels.
Love, Gabriel.
Dear Santa,
Hello santa, my name is whitney. I'm 9 and I'm in 3rd grade. I go to spark. we went to Tennessee this year.
How are you santa? Do you get sick in the north pole? You can probably make an invention to help you. You are the best toy-maker on Earth
can you help with somting? I Just want you to stop my brothers from hurting my sister. And my dog might bark at you. Because he barks at strangers. And we will make you a gingerbread house for you when you come. The tree ight be kocked down. Because my cat likes to climb in the tree.
Love, whitney
Dear Santa,
My name is Eliseo. I'm nine year old. and the school go to is spark academy. I play soccer, it is fun to me when I play soccer. I'm in 3rd grade. Santa how are you in the north pole? and is Mrs. Claus doing good? and the elves are they ok and I hope the kids who are sick get better santa I wish the homeless people can have their wish come true. and the toys I would like is for my little cousin can you get him a toy car. for my little little cousin can you give her a toy doll. and for my dad can you give my dad a job for his givet because he does not like to work outside. because it is cold for him.
to santa by Eliseo
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old and my name is London. I am in 3rd grade at CES. I like to draw and explore new places. My dad took me to tinsletown a few days ago. It was so fun. The Polaris tree was the best it was so cool they brought a ranger. Santa, you could get some of your elves to ride with you in your sleigh. How is rudolph? Is Mrs. Claus OK? How are you? Santa could you make sure that all the people with cancer get a present this year. My dog Harley may bark at you but don't be scared because she won't bite. I hope you and Mrs. Clause have a good christmas this year.
Sincerly, London
Dear Santa,
My name is Brisa I am 3rd grade I am 9 yeas old how are you Santa? I hope your reindeer are ready to fly on chrismas I will like a pink camera mini brans, and slime Thank you Santa! I hope you have a good day I hope your reindeer have a good day to
to Santa from Brisa
Dear Santa,
my name is maelie. I'm 9 years old. I go to SParK Academy at cowart. How are the reindeer? Are any of them sick? I like to leave carrots for the reindeer on Christmas Eve, so they have enough energy to finish flying to the ather homes. I give you milk and cookies for the same reason. My stepmom realy needs help around the house. I'm doing as much as I can to help her. What I want for Christmas is a Polaroid. My sister wants matching Frozen phones.
Love, maelie
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Jayden. I'm 9 years old. I go to Spark academy. My interests are playing video games and waching videos.
I hope you are ready to deliver all of the presents to all of the good boys and girls.
I wish for my gradnparetns to rather be able to fix their house or get a new house for christmas I might leave cookines for you. I hope you will be able to come to my house this year. mary christmas santa.
from, Jayden.R
Dear Santa,
Oliver is the best. Can you tell him thank you. My house is Hufflepuff. I'm in 3rd grade. I've been good and a little bad. Here is some ideas. can you get me an invisibility cloak, new games, and Archery Bow, Arrows and a dice target, a go-cart tram Poline, a Golden Snitch drone and lots of surprises? I hope you have a safe trip and a merry christmas.
Love Brody
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Addison Blair cannon. I'm 9 years old. I'm in 3rd grade. My school is Spark Academy at cowart. I am interested in i-pad and i-pods. this year I am in Gryffindor but I wanted to be in raven claw. Enough about me, and more about you!
O K, so I have a few questions.
Is Rudolph a real reindeer?
How are you and Mrs. clause? I was thinking But now I know what do you do in the summer?
This chistmas I really want something for my mom. she works all day and when she get home she tells us to do something we don't do it and there are more resons But I don't want to talk about it if there is anything you can do please do it on December 25.
yours truely Addison Cannon
Dear Santa,
Dear santa my name is cayden. I am 9 years old. I am in 3rd grade. I go to spark Acadamy. Santa how are you doing. I hope you're doing fine. If you are wondering how me and my brother are, we are doing fine. Are any of the elves or raindeer sick or have a cold. I wish something for my brother strech sand. I wish something for my dad a couch. I wish something for my teacher a cup that says your the best. I wish something for everybody that is gonna have christmas to have the best christmas.
Love, Cayden
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am 9 years old and I am a realy good boy. I will feed JB some hershy kises and I am in 3rd grade in Spark Academy. I have had a great year, but my brother picks on me so I get a little angry. I love your sleigh, it looks so cool. I kinda want a sled like yours. Santa you are my best freind in the holidays and can you tell JB that I realy miss him.
Santa, I hope you're doing well and when you come I have coffee sitting on my coffee table just for you and I have! cookies santa, can I ask you some questions? Is Rudolph real? If he is tell I sed hi? What does JB eat? dont tell me he eats only hershy kises? Is the toy shop big? My wish if for my mom to not have to clean the house. What I want for christmas is a red ipod 7. Please make everyone happy. I know you can do it Santa!!!
Your Freind Cullen
Dear Santa,
My name is Allison I am 8 years old. I am in 3rd grade, I go to Spark Academy. I am interested in art and my year has been really good in school. We have been doing a book raffle, and I have gotin to read one of the books. santa how are you? I hope you're fine. How are the elves? I hope they are good to. Is mrs.claus good? Thanks for all the toys. santa, I have only one wish which is for everyone to have a good Christmas especially my family.
yours sincely. Allison
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Ashton. I am 8 years old I am in third grade at Spark Academy at Cowart. My favorite sports are basketball, softball, gymnastics, and vollyball. My favorite vaction was New york City because there is a lot of fun things to do with my family.
Now Santa, how is Mrs. Claus doing? Please answer this question because I really want to know. Also, how many toys have you made I am guessing that you've made a couple hundred but I don't know. But, lets talk about the sleigh. What engine can I have one if you can find one P.S Please give one to me not trying to be
Santa, I heard that each letter that goes to the North Pole equals one dollar for cancer and this is my special wish. Watch out for my hermit crad and fish! you're luky that I have no dog! No dog! Don't worry — thank you for all you do
Your Friend, Ashton
Dear Santa,
This year, I want qicne gots I am cching to be good this wer. merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nintendo Switch Light. Pro cuntroler. happy christmas and a new cat. aNerf gun. I am good.
Love, Garry
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A. Apple wach and 4 red Crmen Play Crmero and some new snekers and red and blue adidas a cotny cady. makere and slime and a I Phone and a moder sekl and a IPad and a scooprooker and tablit and The fish Game.
Love, Breunna
I have Ben good
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A Blastr and Toy car and A verey Big slot mshen and A Big Bick and A Scootr. and A new Back Pack and A huvrBood.
Love, Jesiku
I bin eood
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Wanta bike and a dog I been gooo.
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
This year, I want santa i want a unicorn four christmas rainbow. unicorn.
Love, santa mariah
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Babedolsuf and a hos Ima thig to Begud. Gud. and a Bik. and a BabedoLs.
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nerf Happy Cir i want a New DoG too I BiN GOOD
Love, Zeapos
Dear Santa,
This year, I want wata mini Brands santa I wot a toy Bar for my stry Santa Iwota backpack Santa I wota i pab Santa Iwota shoes
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Hovrbord I have been good This yaer and nefr guns nitedo swich xbox 1 scooproker Dash Bee Bot Botley.
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
This year, I want rainbrow. Crayola paper pencil. backpack. eraser. Glue book. shoes.
Love, Eotrellita
Dear Santa,
This year, I want paper crayons pencil backpack eraser scissors Glue book shoes.
Love, Dominga
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a minebacketball hoop hat Zoobie dogoy Jagit dish cat Batman Lego slime like Skate fish game plan bee hot.
Love, Pablo
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a mine backetball hoop 50 shirt nrf gun dog Toy Jagit cat Babbad dish Batman Lego slime hike skate fish game plan bee bot.
Love, Coper Sims
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Hey Santa I wot a Hoverboard. and I wot skate. and I wot suw. and I wot Legoz. and I wot DuB. and I um ni frst Gad.
Love, Jesiks Kyian
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Ba I wuta BrBe anb TwleBar. BrBe has. Anb kerBrBey. LoL Satsodr. LoL sir. Bae hnose.
Love, ALLLie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Hot lis. and nrf guns. and A beo bic. and A lechoncic scootr. and A banoor sectbol. anb sum sims. anb I woont A Stut Auml. and I woont A picalPalchy.
Love, Micahti
Dear Santa,
My name is Chevy Barnett. I want a Xbox for Christmas. I also want a toy motorcycle. I been good, I think. I will leave you some cookies.
Chevy
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Black. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a hoverboard. I will leave you cookies.
Eli
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyndon Black. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a big monster truck and a Jeep. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Lyndon
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlee Carney.. I have been good and bad this year.. For Christmas, I want a whole box of LOL dolls, a toy cat, a Christmas calendar. I love Santa.
Charlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Rogelio Landa Cuevas. For Christmas, I want a phone and a big gun. I love you.
Rogelio
Dear Santa,
My name is Zaelie Gordon. For Christmas, I want a toy horse, a Barbie house, and a tractor for my brother. I will leave you cookie and milk.
Zaelie
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla Griffin. For Christmas, I want ladybug dolls and princess dolls. I love you. I have a note to send you.
Layla
Dear Santa,
My name is Asa Henson. For Christmas, I want the Ninjago Escape Set, and the Fortnite four people pack.
Asa
Dear Santa,
My name is Layton Ledbetter. For Christmas, I want a Xbox, Paw Patrol play set, and a Nintendo Switch. I also want headphones. I have been a good boy. I love you.
Layton
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe Rose Malone. I want a Tamagotchi, a Barbie airplane, and a babydoll. I love you and I will leave you a cookie and milk.
Chloe Rose
Dear Santa,
My name is Wayne Morrison. I have been good on Christmas evening. For Christmas, I want a robot, a cotton candy maker, and a Nerf blaster. I will put some seeds out for Rudolph and leave milk and cookies for you.
I love you, Wayne
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayson Malone. For Christmas, I want a tiny robot, and an alien force chamber. I will leave you cookies or milk. The only thing I have right now is milk.
Grayson
Dear Santa,
My name is Enzo Vega. For Christmas, I want something for my baby sister, my brother, and me. I want a big Spiderman toy that has a controller on it. For my brother, William, please bring him an iPhone. My baby sister likes Ryan. Please bring her a Ryan head. I would also like an iPhone for my mommy (she broke hers). I will give you a carrot for the reindeer, and some milk and cookies for you.
Enzo
Dear Santa,
My name is Lazarion Rogers. For Christmas, I want Spiderman toys, a Green Hulk, and Superman. I love you. I will leave you chocolate cookies and milk.
Lazarion
Dear Santa,
My name is Camden Robbins. For Christmas, I want a video game (Mario) and a cotton candy machine. I have been a really good boy this year. I will leave the reindeer some candy canes and some cookies for you.
Camden
Dear Santa,
My name is Elisa Merida Roman. Can I have some Santa Claus toys? Can I have a baby doll? I alson want a Barbie doll. I am going to write you another note because I love you.
Elisa
Dear Santa,
My name is Audelina Garcia Ortiz. For Christmas, I want a baby doll, a pink blanket, and a bicycle.
Audelina
