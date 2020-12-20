The following letters were submitted from students at Sugar Creek Elementary.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ela Belle and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade Class at Sugar Creek Elementary. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing OK. for Christmas I want a Gameboy and I prissin dress too

Love, Ela Belle

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly Carder and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.

I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the elf are doing Good at the North Pole.

For Christmas I want is a Ipad and intinow swich.

Love, Molly

Dear Santa,

My name is Vada Black and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.

You are so nice because you give people Christmas prezents!

For Christmas I want another rainbow Hover board and lots of other cool prezents too!

Love, Vada

Dear Santa,

My name is Abigail Shock and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus I love you so much.

for Christmas i want some snerkers the shos and some close with swet shers.

Love, Adbigail

Dear Santa,

My name is Laken and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.

I love sugar.

For Christmas I want nrf.

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael Livingston and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary. Do you have any reindeer in training.

For Christmas I want a long board.

Love Michael Livingston

Dear Santa,

My elf namd PollBele watied me to rite at Krismist.

My name is Blayd and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.

I mise you.

For Christmas I want all Kalus March.

Love, I love you

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenneth and i am In Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Suger Creek Elementary. and I hope Mrs Claus and the elfs are okay tell Skittles thank you for the snowglobe and the light and the Magic snow.

For Christmas I want a dirt bike, PS5, a car that goes 70 mil phr. And a ranger for my family and for the class I will give the a Mega nerf gun.

Love Sawyer

Dear Santa,

My name is Addison Tucker and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Suger Creek Elementary.

I hope you and your elves and Mrs. Clus is doing Ok. I want a spy ket for Cristmas please Santa. I want a polly poket please Santa. And a balloon dog please Santa.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

My name is Jennee Campbell and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary. Thank you for bringing presents. And I am so thankful for you. For Christmas I want a guitar, Amarican girl doll, Amaracan ninga course, a unicorn mask..

Love, Jennee Campbell

Dear Santa,

My name is Avrie and i am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grads class at Suger Creek Elementary. I Like your hat and your Elf. For Christmas I want a Rockit.

Love Avrie

Dear Santa,

I have been friendly and helping my Techer. I have been waering my mask in Public. I made a 3 on my test. And I look for my elf ever day I get up. Will you keep me on the nice list Please? I would like a bashet ball golla tea cup puppy, slime, and that's all.

Love, Emma Miller

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. And I have ben good thes year and can I have a toy animal. And I want a chare. And can I have a Iphone11.

Sincerely,

James Jamey James

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I helped my mom with the dishes. I helped my mom clean the kitchen. Can i have a pet snake? Can I have a nerf ultruone gun? And may I have a new ipad? Please keep me on the nice list.

Sincerely,

love Griffin

Dear Santa,

I have been making threes, two, and just three ones. I have been doing my school work. Can I have a hover board? Can my sister have a Barbie doll? I want the shark Treasure X play set.

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I will wnta cmrow and atesla frre and a Bugote

Lovs,

Ktden w

Dear Santa,

I din ever good this yar I din dogwig my dhoos and I wot xdet ytded 5 t tot ithewf 12

Tallarp

Dear Santa,

If we are bad will are elf go back. Can I have a legos. Can I have a Nerf gun. I go to Shuger creek elemenehry.

Sincerely,

from Brock

Dear Santa,

I have behaved. I do my work. I have been amazing. I do what my Parents say. Can I Please have uno attack, cap and legos? Please. That all and I hope you get it for me.

Sincerely,

Love, Ayden

Dear Santa,

I have be a good girl this year becus I wot to I wot a cunprtr Ples I wotto. tel eley that can she cum and see me becus I Love har becus I Love you to.

Love,

C millie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the elf. I love you. I want a huverbord. I have helped my mom with my little brother. I want a new Phone.

Sincerely,

love Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have hhelped out a Round the hase I want a dirt Bike I wot bupor car Pley santa Pley get me a dirt bike.

Love,

Rylan Mason

