The following letters were submitted from students at Sugar Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ela Belle and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade Class at Sugar Creek Elementary. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing OK. for Christmas I want a Gameboy and I prissin dress too
Love, Ela Belle
Dear Santa,
My name is Molly Carder and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.
I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the elf are doing Good at the North Pole.
For Christmas I want is a Ipad and intinow swich.
Love, Molly
Dear Santa,
My name is Vada Black and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.
You are so nice because you give people Christmas prezents!
For Christmas I want another rainbow Hover board and lots of other cool prezents too!
Love, Vada
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail Shock and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus I love you so much.
for Christmas i want some snerkers the shos and some close with swet shers.
Love, Adbigail
Dear Santa,
My name is Laken and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.
I love sugar.
For Christmas I want nrf.
Dear Santa,
My name is Michael Livingston and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary. Do you have any reindeer in training.
For Christmas I want a long board.
Love Michael Livingston
Dear Santa,
My elf namd PollBele watied me to rite at Krismist.
My name is Blayd and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary.
I mise you.
For Christmas I want all Kalus March.
Love, I love you
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenneth and i am In Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Suger Creek Elementary. and I hope Mrs Claus and the elfs are okay tell Skittles thank you for the snowglobe and the light and the Magic snow.
For Christmas I want a dirt bike, PS5, a car that goes 70 mil phr. And a ranger for my family and for the class I will give the a Mega nerf gun.
Love Sawyer
Dear Santa,
My name is Addison Tucker and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Suger Creek Elementary.
I hope you and your elves and Mrs. Clus is doing Ok. I want a spy ket for Cristmas please Santa. I want a polly poket please Santa. And a balloon dog please Santa.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
My name is Jennee Campbell and I am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary. Thank you for bringing presents. And I am so thankful for you. For Christmas I want a guitar, Amarican girl doll, Amaracan ninga course, a unicorn mask..
Love, Jennee Campbell
Dear Santa,
My name is Avrie and i am in Mrs. Reeves 2nd grads class at Suger Creek Elementary. I Like your hat and your Elf. For Christmas I want a Rockit.
Love Avrie
Dear Santa,
I have been friendly and helping my Techer. I have been waering my mask in Public. I made a 3 on my test. And I look for my elf ever day I get up. Will you keep me on the nice list Please? I would like a bashet ball golla tea cup puppy, slime, and that's all.
Love, Emma Miller
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. And I have ben good thes year and can I have a toy animal. And I want a chare. And can I have a Iphone11.
Sincerely,
James Jamey James
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I helped my mom with the dishes. I helped my mom clean the kitchen. Can i have a pet snake? Can I have a nerf ultruone gun? And may I have a new ipad? Please keep me on the nice list.
Sincerely,
love Griffin
Dear Santa,
I have been making threes, two, and just three ones. I have been doing my school work. Can I have a hover board? Can my sister have a Barbie doll? I want the shark Treasure X play set.
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I will wnta cmrow and atesla frre and a Bugote
Lovs,
Ktden w
Dear Santa,
I din ever good this yar I din dogwig my dhoos and I wot xdet ytded 5 t tot ithewf 12
Tallarp
Dear Santa,
If we are bad will are elf go back. Can I have a legos. Can I have a Nerf gun. I go to Shuger creek elemenehry.
Sincerely,
from Brock
Dear Santa,
I have behaved. I do my work. I have been amazing. I do what my Parents say. Can I Please have uno attack, cap and legos? Please. That all and I hope you get it for me.
Sincerely,
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
I have be a good girl this year becus I wot to I wot a cunprtr Ples I wotto. tel eley that can she cum and see me becus I Love har becus I Love you to.
Love,
C millie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the elf. I love you. I want a huverbord. I have helped my mom with my little brother. I want a new Phone.
Sincerely,
love Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I have hhelped out a Round the hase I want a dirt Bike I wot bupor car Pley santa Pley get me a dirt bike.
Love,
Rylan Mason
