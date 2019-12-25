The following letters were submitted by students at Sugar Creek Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters to Santa online throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
Do you get presents for Christmas? If you don't I made hyou a snow flake. Kooies was going to bring it yestrday but I gess she forgot.
your friend, Madelyn olive priddy
Dear Santa,
I want a fhane and a Anna and Elsa dall rom the new Movie Santa I will leve you some Milk and cookkies for you it will be the best day ever I will leve you a prezent.
your friend, Maylea
Dear Santa,
we all are redy for you to cam. I walt a plroed for crismas. is rodof your hed rinedeer? I whant a ball frum your sleigh. I whant a camr cass. I whant a pac of ramdo tictacs. I whant a book cold Diary of A Pug Pug's snow day. I wolt a basckitball.
your friend, Braelynn.
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the toys. and you do a lot for us so we send you this leber. oh and my name is Sadie and have a merry merry chamis. and so bo your Job. and have a goob time. and we wish you a merry Chimies.
form your frend, sadie.
Dear Santa,
You are the Best prsen in the wrld. so i have a fuaw queshtens for you. wat do you do in the sumr. how do raindeer fly. how do you get in.
your frand, Lila
Dear Santa,
I been a vere Good Girl so Plece Giff me a lot of presents if I havent been Im sory and I will be vere sad but You are the best Santa Clase I cood evre have I Love You Santa Clase so Plece Giff me lots of prense.
Your firend, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I hope you are haveing a nice Day at the north Pole is it cold at the north Pole I Like Your reindeers and red nose reindeer I Like your red suit.
Chris
Dear Santa,
For christmas I want a extream power dozer, arts and crafts, and new markers. I want to be on the nice list.
Michael to Santa
Dear Santa,
from Addylee
I whant So slime and a dog and cat. Oh and can I chave a karkerokey. And a art tbale and a toy makeup kit. And someing for my Teacher plaes thanks. And a huvrbord and some now shorw's. And for evey bite to be happy. may chrismas
Love Addylee grace Jackson and mrs. Britt clas by for naw.
Dear Santa,
I,v ben very good this year. Can you get me a omg doll and a l.o.l big sister? Can you get me a l.o.l baby sister? Can you get me a sheld? Can youy get me the magic tree house books? Thanks, Santa!
Your friend, Jocelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a lot uf presets This yir put not a sac uf cole I love you santo vere much to the unufvere pat to the erth can you Brace me a sac uf toys
Love Bentley your frind Bentley
Dear Santa,
Have a happy holiday. I do not know how you travel arowned the earth in one night. but it sounds pretty amazing. I wonder how you do it. can you leave a note on my doorstep. Thank you!
Love Nick
Dear Santa,
First I what a toyboat next I what a phone then I what a toy car last I what a book. I what a suppis I what a pear of glovs.
from Grayson
Dear Santa,
I lik Santa, soo much. Santa, is gud man. You like Santa. We like Santa. You like Santa, clols.
You lik Santa, soo much. My dad likes Santa. We likes Santa.
Camren
Dear Santa,
I Bin a Big Boy this year. Santa you are grat Santa. and I Love Santa varemuch. and I am vare good. and I am a good Boy. and I am a Boy. and I love presents. an I love my mom and dad.
Caden
Dear Santa,
I af ben good and ben cind. so wen you come I will be good and I wood do good and don't git in chrabl. so I will be good. and don't be mean. and do not be mean. so I will try to be good and I will be cide and nice.
scincrily, Caleb
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the northpole. So I whant a plraed and a carm cass. A big bascet ball and a bascetball goal. I whant a bell of your sleigh this year first thang on my list. I whant titacs? Diary of a pug snowday.
your friend, Bella
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbae Baby Alive. Christmas Merry Christmas
love Cheyenne
Dear Santa,
I would like a Iphone Baby Alive barbie.
Love u, Aisley
Dear Santa,
I would like barbie a vacation for Christmas.
Love, Finley
Dear Santa,
I would like a skate board for Christmas.
love, Maleek
Dear Santa,
Iphone. for. Christmas. barbie.
Love, Winston
Dear Santa,
I would like a RC car for Christmas.
Love, an Adrian.
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet for Christmas.
Love, Kenzie
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie camper for Christmas.
Love Bella
Dear Santa,
I would like a legos for Christmas.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
I would like a tinin Alive owl Christmas.
love Jennifer
Dear Santa,
I would like Iqhone tablet for Christmas.
Love, wesley
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie Christmas.
Myla
Dear Santa,
I would like a I phone Owl Shirt Baby Alive
Love Emma.
Dear Santa,
I wold a tablet for Christmas.
Love Chase
Dear Santa,
I woub like a tiny turtle t-shirt mighty pup for Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua and I am in the second grade at Sugar Creek elementary school. Your job is special. You never miss Christmas. PS4. baby husky. 10,000 Pokemon cards. dirt bike. Fortnite. I love you.
Love Joshua.
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4. I want ten gamse in the box. I want a dirtbike I want gif my sum 3 Nige shoes. I want a Fortnite Big big gun.
Christian
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla and I am in the second grade at Sugar Creek Elementary school. Santa you are the best. i Pad bog i Phonll cat 20 pippipepops.
love layla
Dear Santa,
My name is Francisca and I am in the second grade. I Love you. I want a pink Santa hats.
Dear Santa,
My name is Max and I am in second grade at Sugar Creek Elementary Scool. How are the Reindeers? you have a Happy Holiday. I want a Pet cat.
Love Max
Dear Santa,
Whats up? I have mrs claus doing good. my name is colton. im in second grade and I'll like a ball gun and a nerf gun. I hope your reindeer are ready to fly.
Love Colton
Dear Santa,
my name is Kray and i am in second grade at suger creek elementary school. can i have a goldfish for christmas. Can i see your reindeer.
Love Kray.
Dear Santa,
my name is Jerson. I hope msclaus dosent gets sick. I am in second grade. I want a Xbax anda horse. and a drt bike and a megagun. and a ram truck toy.
1 can you get me a Doll.
2 can you get me a cunputer.
3 can you get me a Dog.
4 can you get me a cat.
5 can you get me a ipade.
How are you doing and how is Mrs Claus.
Alexis.
Dear santa.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jessica and I am in the second grade at Sugar Creek Elementary School. Are you excited for the big day oh and how it mrs.claus doing? Can I have some highheels, jackets, bracelets and soft pillows
Love, Jessica.
Dear Santa,
my name is Logan and i am in second grade at sugar creek elementary school. how is mrs claus doing are all the raindeer ready for the trip yet. and I wold like a basketball a vr please.
love. logan
Dear santa,
my name is khloe and i am in the second grade at sugar creek elementary school. How is trixie doing? I really miss her and hermey I miss him to I like win they make messes becuase I get to cleaning up there messes. How are ya'll doing can I ask you a question is it cold at the north pole? Can I pls have a husky–husky bowl–a girl bunny red eyes pls and pls a nother bunny but can you pls find a gray bunny for my bunny mr. gray and and two bunny bowls pls thankyou.
love Khloe.
Dear Santa,
My name is Caleb and I am in second at Sugar Creek Elementary school. Haw is rudolph. Santa you r awesome. I want Lejos njogo Lejosnjogo Jam
Love, Caleb G
hi I am Grantlan I am gowing to leve yor reindeer keris and you cukies. I wont a nrf gun skotr and a drt bike and ads thats all but I wot a huscy.
Dear Santa,
My name is Piper. I am in the second grade at Sugar Creek Elementary school. What is it like living in the north pole? How high can reindeer fly? For christmas I want lols. What kind of cookies do you like?
love Piper
dear Santa,
my name is Emry and I am in second grade at sugar creek Elementary scool. How is mrs claus? Is the Reindeer ready for the ride? I want this for christmas Air pods 5 suprises and a gift card Jingle bells and a pig.
love Emry
I love santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella and I am in the second grade at Sugar Creek Elementary Shcool. How are the rein deer? And how are the elfs? For christmas I would like some pikmi pops, some unicorn toys and a big Chimpanzee. and I hope you are ready for chistmas.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
my name is Ellzabeth and I am the second grade at Sugar Creek Elementary school.
Love, Elizabeth
Please can I have skates.
Dear Santa,
my name is Bradley and I am in the second grade at shuger creek Elmentry School. And I hope the reaindeer are ready for the trip. And be safe. For christmas I would like a rifle knife I Phone 11 Apple smart wach and PS4.
