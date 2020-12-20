The following letters were submitted by students at Tanner Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a ps5 and axbox1s and areal monster truck and a chronebook and a computer.

Love,

Zachary

3dgrader

Tanner Elem.

Dear Santa,

I have been roasting a girl and i am sorry. I want the i phone twelve pro max, air pods pro and a art kit.

You girl karen.

3rd

Tanner elementary.

Dear Santa,

I have Been good. TRAMPOLINE ROLLER BLaDES PuPPY IPHONE 11

Caleb Garner

K

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl I really want a barbie doll clothes maker and a art suppiels kit and 4 lol dolls and nail Polish locker kit and a cloth kit for my barbies and a slimie kit I hope to see alot of Presents under my tree!

love

Sarah

3rd Grade

tanner ele.

Dear Santa,

I have been a very very bad boy. Please forgive me! I really Want a PS5,and I want a fox,and a among us Peple I hope to See gifts christmas morming!

Love

Jacob

2nd grader

Tanner.

Dear Santa,

Dear Sata, I been a good boy. I want a PS5 and a metal detecot and rodreel

Braiden

Tanner

2ndgrader

