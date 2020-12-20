The following letters were submitted by students at Tanner Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a ps5 and axbox1s and areal monster truck and a chronebook and a computer.
Love,
Zachary
3dgrader
Tanner Elem.
Dear Santa,
I have been roasting a girl and i am sorry. I want the i phone twelve pro max, air pods pro and a art kit.
You girl karen.
3rd
Tanner elementary.
Dear Santa,
I have Been good. TRAMPOLINE ROLLER BLaDES PuPPY IPHONE 11
Caleb Garner
K
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl I really want a barbie doll clothes maker and a art suppiels kit and 4 lol dolls and nail Polish locker kit and a cloth kit for my barbies and a slimie kit I hope to see alot of Presents under my tree!
love
Sarah
3rd Grade
tanner ele.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very very bad boy. Please forgive me! I really Want a PS5,and I want a fox,and a among us Peple I hope to See gifts christmas morming!
Love
Jacob
2nd grader
Tanner.
Dear Santa,
Dear Sata, I been a good boy. I want a PS5 and a metal detecot and rodreel
Braiden
Tanner
2ndgrader
