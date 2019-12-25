The following letters were submitted by students at Tanner Elementary School. The News Courier posted letters to Santa online throughout the day. Copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want cars taplit iPhon11 hot wheel
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
This year, I want all I want a ps4 skateBrod Dirt Bike and More stuff
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want JoJo Doll. a bike. Pokamon. PoPo, cheleter costom. fig spin. soker Boll. afread Boyfread ahand. gum, netdo swich x many for homeLise Peple and Bonney
Love, Gracie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Hunter hoo IFGSFn.
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a waterpfuf applewatch and a appletablit and a iPhone11 and a tramalen a makup set and a slimeset.
Love, Evey
Dear Santa,
This year, I want hot wheel PH need for seeb toy truck monst jam GD toycar toxle PGne toy truck ipe
Love, Jakarian
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Iphone 11 pro max, 3 real hamsters scrunchies, nike and adidas shoes, adidas bookbag, hoverboard, lots of clothes, 2 bunnny's lots of candy, Air pod pro, apple watch macbook pro, nike little bookbag addidas little bookbag.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
This year, I want some pokémon cards, Barbie's, Lego's, the new inetendo 3DS, a new Bike, Money for my mom, a new home for my mom and me, my mom to have a Beter rellashenshep. That is all I want for Christmas.
Love, Bonnie.MB
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a slimekit salonkit airpods iPhone 11 Pro iPod new shoes new clothes lol suprise chalet. 10 tickets for my mom a banch of money for sick kid.
Love, Khloe
Dear Santa,
This year, I want iphone 5 JoJ Sway doll and slime kites 100 dollers hoover Board big sister Lols a lost of money for the sick kinds books new shoes Alppe watch slimes kits ipad.
Love, Jingle
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I wot a poeman ten and a GX box I wot a Nito 3DS and Potemon moon and poemon sun and a Xbox1 and a Trx-s rolthas and a Wihsionok Sionokhylo-O the Trx-s and rodot Trx-s Leog set
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new bike a PS4 the PS4 Spiderman game a skatebourd the yeezy the bendy action figure a lego ironman the spiderman homecoming action figure
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want An Iphone x and Hoverboard yoat, Jetplane, titanic super powers, 10000000000 dollars, a reindeer that can fly airpole and Santa!
Love, David
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A bunch of LoL Big sister doll's, The LoL suprize chalet, A bunch of money for the sick kid's, A iguana, A fish tank, book's, new shoes and clothes, 5 ticket's or me, Klhoe, Baily, Sydnee and Melany to go to the movie's and a slime kit, makeup.
Love, Aubrey
p.s. merry Christmas. Also I want an ipod and a phone.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a typewriter, slime kit, art kit please I have been good this month i'm going to putout cookies and milk and carrot. bi santa!!!
Love, Sydnee.
Dear Santa,
This year, I want iPad robux itunes gift card earbuds
Love, Justin
Dear Santa,
This year, I want lipstic Elf sleeping bag Blond wig gold hoverbord apple watch slime gliter boots
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Macbook two girls and iphone11 I want Justin
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want N shiaws a new bike bede mad 20 PS5 call dude mad forer fiff 20 Elf bedo a fotball gluvs yeezy Jeffy doll Love geute cosi
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Apex coins bread iPhone 11 Pro MAx PS5 with fiff 20 yeezy ie mode coin Jeffy doll link figer chain loui gucci shirt subway imac Pro
Love, Alan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Brorde doll and a poll and I want a blue huvrerbord an a new case for my iPhon 7 an I want cuciese 7,000 cuciese Ples
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a DS and some Game a nuf gun.
Love, Bo
Dear Santa,
This year, I want iphone 11 pro max, two more real puppys, a real two bunny, new shoes of nike, Nautica shoes Adidas, lots of clothes, lots of candy, hoverboard, Air pods Mac book pro, apple watch
Love, Melany
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nekles toBlit taue fon Bike
Love, Jennifer
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I want Black fusy botse. and I want a big Black cote. and I want worm black Pants. and I want a black scarf. and I want a toy for my dog. and I want black Pants.
Love, Venessa
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a PC and robux iPhone 11 and black pods I am borgeny and a yot i want roodoff raindeer i want to rool the world i want a fish tank. mayseys give kids a trillion dollars for peapel that have canser
Love, Dax
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nuf Gun and a up Gun
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want makeup palet 1. Dog 2. slime 3. wig 4. gold hover Board 5. crone Book 6. Apple watch 7. i Phone 8. scrunchy 9 elechrick 10. tooth 11 brush 12 kamra 13 10.000 Dollers
Love, D'yari
Dear Santa,
This year, I want some closthing and lipstic and some cute Boots and A happy Christmas and I do not what my family to be sick.
Love, Ashley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Nintendo swich the New one and a dog and my elf to stay his name is peperment and his kinda coco because we have drinks as derkorashins and he was drinking them I also want a iphone 11 and some figet toys and a lama and a thousand doller donated to plant a tree.org
Love, Christian M
Dear Santa,
This year, I want imac, iphone 11
Love, Cristian
Dear Santa,
This year, I want shoes and a mini bookbag and 4 books and a iphone and 2 toys and 6 bags of candies and to see my three little sister that died.
Love, Kimberly
Dear Santa,
This year, I want phon mobersickl Lego pepl Fastin Firist car Brother Aple woch 10.000000 ForNint 18 I want a gul
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Fast and Fairyist bg Iplon I wut a LramKPS to the at cosober
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a gd I wannt a god. I want a LoL. A Hugrd Dollrs.
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I like Bab Dolls I wat a LOL I wat a LOL Hos I wot a liv Dolls I wot a LOL Dols I lik too
Love, Melia
Dear Santa,
This year, I want an elf on the shelf and a train.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want robg r
Love, Jerry
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I wot a 100$. I wot a bic. I wot a reading dook.
Love, Quon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a toy car. I want some toys. I want a Iphone aleven.
Love, Dariel
Dear Santa,
This year, I want BorBe Plane. LOL Sprise. a new doLL bed.
Love, Brynlee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a changing slime kit a cola chapsticks and a Play Stashin and a pet dog or cat and Pokemon Cards a lot of them and a cool nref gun and a bird to and that's it.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A nentendo swich. I want a Play Staton. I want a XBoX. and a toy car. I want a dimende. and a PS -fort I want a nerf gun and a elf Pleas the best elf and take care of the kids in th hostitl
Love, John
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 4 Toys stuffes 30 LoLs Apple watch 20 Squshes unicorn Poster bike latop iPad headPHone slime 30 20 Toy stuffes big squshes 30
Love, Viviana
Dear Santa,
This year, I want ten stuffes and 12 LoL's toys and 2 Apple watch and 12 squshes and a Mac Book and a unicrorn Poster and a bike and a ipad and 2 HeadPhone.
Love, Valeria
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Fortnite toy a PS4 Pro apple macbook xbox Fortnite migu gun Iphone 11 Pro Tv
Love, Alan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a laptop Iphone 11 LOL doll #longhair don't care a pet bunny tvs hachmls Dimoand, 18 milleniw doll dollen. manchen.
Love, Kimberley
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a laptop, IPhone 11, LoL doll #longhair dont care, pet bunny, TV, hachamul, 24 carrot gold, Diamand, 4 millenin doller, machen.
Love, Kati
Dear Santa,
This year, I want TaBlit iPgon Barbe Set LoL shet 800 LOL's Laptop 50 Red netendo 800 hachamls tv a bog a cat a elf on the shelf 10000 game's a flag a computer Folwilers a mever 2000000 sets of makeup slime
Love, Melanie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want new tablet I wut 2 tablet so my Kusin to have one to and I wut a LOL Dol and Hachmls and I wut slime and 4,0000 miling dollrs Santu
Love, Evie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a laptop IPhone xr play stahen TV petdog ntendo fore we llor nerf gun 300,00 manchen
Love, Kaiden
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Xbox Pop the Pluhpepep Kepop Ple apop oko Pok the Poko ok pleh epok kopo pk poko pop o fof pokop pup ko pop pop kop kopo pot pook opo ko pop kloooo.
Love, Vamarcus Fuwaueee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Pokemon box and a PS4 and a g.0. and a laptop and a secret backpack and Lego's and dimones and a bike. and a nerf gun and a dog
Love, Boombon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want xbox Phone bog cathetanto wish TV apple macBook for wilen nerf gun menchn
Love, Travis
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 20 LOLS iPhone laptop Gold swich 700 Hachamils 1Cat 10000,00 bord Games 10 hairbrash
Love, Marlee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Phones nitendew swinch skitles, 10000$, 1000 cars, and mosks!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a phons11 pokemon cards ex, gx pokemon shele and pokemon card and xbox
Love, William
Dear Santa,
This year, I want slime and a bike and Poopsie tablet a Big gummy too Buckel of slime stickers for my room wall
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want slime a gold youtube sign. Amerecin girl doll Fresno girl doll i Phone 11 erpods kitty cat. thank you santa claus. =)
Love, Karen
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 10 fortnite caindr xbox1
Love, Tyraun
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 20 fortnite cariters and 4 nerf guns and a iPhone 11 Pro roblox cariters But Boys and airpods and a cumputer and a xbox 1
Love, Bryan
Dear Santa,
This year, I want nij stray aifon 11 10 Lagos 10 NrF Gun Pool nitshLite — dlove send Pokémon-toys-so De-and pluse woves
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
This year, I want slime aon din rax ir a Bik Tsi
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 10 nerf gun's Air Poss iPhone 11 Pro
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
This year, I want 2ghone 11 Pro real puppy iPad. mony. LoLs nintendo. Pordedel room.
Love, Evelyn Torres
Dear Santa,
This year, I want LoL Surprise and bikes for my mom a puppey to and a hot hels slime and Kputranket stekrs for my woll a mack groll boll
Love, Tori
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Pkomon canols. the Mldes clas a a my frins have a good and a be f Jrke a pupy
Love, Saban
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a pool and arandee. iPhon11Pro and iPad and for my papi B-Day I want to tacke him to the bech 4 ticket's and the lass thing i want a home PS I love you get my siser suthing.
Love, Kamarie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want slime football basketball shoes russel westbrook Jersey and ring ture
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a LoL supries dallhouse. And I want a LoL supries dall camper. and a I want a BorBe dall camper.
Love, Aundraya
Dear Santa,
This year, I want this yer i want elf Barbe home I wont LOL I wont Barbes games
Love, Renus
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I wont a indom nisrex I wont a repante tenexe I wont a repante spin soos
Love, Skyler
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a AG a LoL Doll home mene bren book and game's LoL's
Love, Averee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I wan LoL Supre And a LOL haws. I want sesre LoL
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Led lights, new phone, apt supplies chotes new shoes
Love, Kaleb
Dear Santa,
This year, I want Nothing except a roof over my head. Food to eat. I want clothes to wear.
Love, angel
Dear Santa,
This year, I want My family to be heathy and not sick or out of town. I want to see them on crismas. and not have to go to work. thank you! Santa! I hope you have a merry Christmas. Santa I also want a puppy. Spicaficaly a Husky, pomerainan, or, German Sheperd Thank you
Love, Isabella <3
Dear Santa,
This year, I want PG 2.5, A mini basketball hoope, iphone 11 Pro
Love, Cade
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I want a Barbi house. I want a LoL. I want doll. I want a little house.
Love, Kimberly
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I want a Barbi house. I want a to LOL. I want a Beby dol. I want a pusl. I want a Bardi. I want a little houu
Love, Alondra
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a Bar I want a LOL
Love, Angie
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a real puppys LOL homes
Love,
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a mac book from apple. and air force 1 and vans and a new case for my iPhone and clothes and I think that all I want for christmas
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
This year, I want basketball, new shoes, money, clothes, air pods
Love, Jade
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a phone 11 and some k-pop things and I want everyone in the world to have an amazing Christmas. I want a computer. I want to have a good Christmas with my family.
Love, Brenda
Dear Santa,
This year, I want air pods pro, air forces 1 white, a mac book from apple. clothes, vans, hyroflask white, hot funyn chips, food, iphone 11 pro yellow.
Love, yaqueline
Dear Santa,
This year, I want A raetin volcano llavor
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a macbook, air pods, vans, fuzzy blankets, clothes, fuzzy blankets.
Love, Amaya
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a iphone 11 pro,
Love, Jagarious
Dear Santa,
This year, I want for my leg to heal, fgtEEv toys, and Lego minecraft sets. and a pc.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
This year, I want history books Hotwisls this
Love, Todd
Dear Santa,
This year, I want airpod, money, basketball, A lot of money and softballs, and New Shoes
Love, Caylee
Dear Santa,
This year, I want million dollars, every sick persion in the world to be cured, and my family to be happy.
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
This year, I want I want some new shoes. I want a new phone
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
This year, I want the PS5 and a cold controler and choclet and some new swich Games and some cool stuff
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a new TV so I can whach cartoons and a phone so I can play on it and some shoes.
Love, Jesus
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a robot that does whatever I tell him to do, nintdo switch and a gold PS4 controler.
Love, Kamare'EZ
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a phone, clothes, shoes
Love, Esther
Dear Santa,
This year, I want my dad, I haven't seen him in a while. When i was little he left to mexico i wish he could come for chrismas but he can't i miss him a lot
Love, Josalyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I want all the new Jordans that come out this year and I want some xbox live and I want new clothes that's all.
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
This year, I want To be with my family. And I want clthoes and sheos. And for my sister to feel better and to come home safe from the hospital I love her so much and money for the poor people and for the sick to and my family and cancer
Love, Jovita
