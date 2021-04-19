Athens Police continue to investigate the death of a man found Monday morning at the Econo Lodge, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officers from his department responded with Athens-Limestone Ambulance Service and Athens Fire & Rescue to the hotel on U.S. 72 after "an unresponsive person" was reported.
"When emergency personnel arrived, they located the body of a 48-year-old male in one of the rooms," Johnson said. "At this time, we do not know the cause of death in this case."
The chief did not say whether the death was being investigated as a homicide, noting investigators are still waiting for autopsy results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.