DECATUR (AP) — Decatur City Schools is looking to hire 300 substitute employees — a week before the new school year begins.
The school district is looking to fill open positions including substitute teachers, nurses, aides, nutrition workers and custodians.
Kelly Educational Staffing, an employment agency, announced its partnership with DCS "in the management of substitutes for the 2019/2020 school year" on its website.
KES' website instructs those who wish to apply for substitute positions for teachers, aides, nutrition, custodians or nurses for DCS to contact Shan004@kellyservices.com or 334-517-0803.
