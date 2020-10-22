A national philanthropic foundation gave over $94,000 to local groups in 2019, according to a release from the organization.
The Dekko Foundation was founded in 1981 in Kendallville, Indiana, by Chester E. Dekko, a businessman and philanthropist, according to the group.
“Its mission is to foster economic freedom through education,” said the group. “It does that by investing in organizations and their programs that are located in the foundation’s grantmaking priority areas in Alabama, Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota.”
According to its 2019 financial report, the Dekko Foundation gave eight different grants totaling $94,402 to groups in Limestone County last year.
The grants are divided by age group. Dekko gave six grants to county groups to benefit children ages 6-12 and two other grants to benefit adolescents ages 13-18.
The following groups received grants listed on the Dekko Foundation's 2019 report. Included is information from Dekko on what program or area the grant supports.
Ages 6-12
• Athens City Schools — $902 for art supplies;
• David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tanner — $1,000 for Operation Timothy Summer Camp, campers' increasing leadership skills so they have a better understanding of mutual respect, teamwork and Christian values;
• David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tanner — $5,000 for Operation Timothy Program Support, students' increasing literacy so they have the foundational skills to become productive citizens;
• Footlights Community Theater — $500 for Expressions Summer Camp Scholarship Program, young people's increasing reading fluency through scene work so that they gain confidence and communication skills;
• Learn to Read Council of Athens & Limestone County, Inc. — $20,000 for youth literacy, young people's increasing reading, writing, and math proficiency;
• Lindsay Lane Christian Academy — $12,000 for Still Traveling Safely Together, the academy's increasing capacity to transport students for field trips, sporting events, off-campus activities and between-campus trips;
Ages 13-18
• Limestone Area Community Foundation TRAIL — $20,000 for Youth Philanthropy Operating Support, TRAIL members' increasing empowerment so they can better share the organization’s mission and influence positive change within their community, and their increasing understanding of philanthropy; and
• Limestone County Schools — $35,000 for Elkmont High School Workforce Training Update, Ag Department students' increasing technical skills so they are better prepared to enter the workforce or pursue training in a trade after high school.
All told, the Dekko Foundation passed out $10,797,904 in grant funds in 2019.
