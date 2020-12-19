The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays Tuesday on Interstate 565 in Limestone County.
According to ALDOT, the contractor working on the widening and resurfacing project will be restriping lanes west of County Line Road and shifting westbound traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
“Please expect single-lane closures and delays during this time,” said Seth Burkett with ALDOT. “Reed Contracting is widening and resurfacing more than 7 miles of I-565 from just west of
Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road) to expand the interstate to three
travel lanes in each direction. The project is funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.”
