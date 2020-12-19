The cups are down, and the votes are in.
This year's 2020 Cider Cup winner is Wildwood Deli. The restaurant received the most votes from visitors who tried their own recipe during Saturday's annual Sippin' Cider event on The Square, hosted by Athens Main Street. The Wharten House B&B was runner-up.
“It was the best one yet,” said Wildwood Deli owner Matthew Fisher.
The event was well attended, with hundreds of votes cast in the contest. This year marks Wildwood's third top prize.
“It was a picture-perfect evening on The Square for one of the most anticipated events of the year,” said Tere Richardson, Athens Main Street executive director. “I would like to acknowledge all the participants. The patrons truly were treated to outstanding cider recipes this year.”
Wildwood featured two different options for taste testing this year, one nice and one “naughty,” containing whiskey. Several different businesses taking part had a "naughty" option, though each tried to set themselves apart by adding things like whipped cream, caramel and other toppings.
Window Decorating
Another contest hosted by Athens Main Street was window decorating around The Square. Participating businesses were asked to decorate one of their shop windows, following the theme “My Christmas Wish – Love, Unity and Community.”
The windows were judged by people visiting downtown based on their interpretation of the theme as well as creativity and attractiveness. Snapdragon Kids won the popular vote, while High Cotton Arts received the director's choice award.
“All the participating businesses did a fantastic job decorating their windows and adding to the festive atmosphere of downtown,” Richardson said. “By the more than 1,500 votes, the public clearly appreciated the efforts of all the businesses.”
Athens Main Street would like to encourage residents to shop local during this holiday season.
