Wildwood Deli was the winner of this year's top prize during Athens Main Street's annual Sippin' Cider event. Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson, left, recently awarded the trophy to Wildwood Deli's owner, Matthew Fisher, center.

The cups are down, and the votes are in.

This year's 2020 Cider Cup winner is Wildwood Deli. The restaurant received the most votes from visitors who tried their own recipe during Saturday's annual Sippin' Cider event on The Square, hosted by Athens Main Street. The Wharten House B&B was runner-up.

Wildwood Deli passes out samples of its cider recipe during Athens Main Street's annual Sippin' Cider event Saturday on The Square in Athens. Wildwood Deli received the most votes from visitors and thus won the 2020 Cider Cup.

“It was the best one yet,” said Wildwood Deli owner Matthew Fisher.

The event was well attended, with hundreds of votes cast in the contest. This year marks Wildwood's third top prize.

“It was a picture-perfect evening on The Square for one of the most anticipated events of the year,” said Tere Richardson, Athens Main Street executive director. “I would like to acknowledge all the participants. The patrons truly were treated to outstanding cider recipes this year.”

Wildwood featured two different options for taste testing this year, one nice and one “naughty,” containing whiskey. Several different businesses taking part had a "naughty" option, though each tried to set themselves apart by adding things like whipped cream, caramel and other toppings.

Window Decorating

Another contest hosted by Athens Main Street was window decorating around The Square. Participating businesses were asked to decorate one of their shop windows, following the theme “My Christmas Wish – Love, Unity and Community.”

Main Street windows 1.jpeg

Snapdragon Kids won the popular vote in this year's window decorating contest on The Square.

The windows were judged by people visiting downtown based on their interpretation of the theme as well as creativity and attractiveness. Snapdragon Kids won the popular vote, while High Cotton Arts received the director's choice award.

Main Street windows 2.jpeg

High Cotton Arts won director's choice in this year's window decorating event on The Square. The event is hosted by Athens Main Street.

“All the participating businesses did a fantastic job decorating their windows and adding to the festive atmosphere of downtown,” Richardson said. “By the more than 1,500 votes, the public clearly appreciated the efforts of all the businesses.”

Athens Main Street would like to encourage residents to shop local during this holiday season.

