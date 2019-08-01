Several department heads presented their budget requests to the Limestone County Commission Wednesday as commissioners prepare for the start of the 2019-2020 fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Most department heads who spoke asked for level funding, though a few asked for less than they received in the current budget year.
Probate Judge Charles Woodroof asked the commission to consider funding digital poll books ahead of the 2020 election cycle at a cost of $100,000. Limestone was part of a pilot program rolled out by the Alabama Secretary of State's Office in 2016, and the electronic poll books were used in two precincts.
The poll books are basically iPads with pre-loaded voter lists on them. When a voter is issued a ballot, the person's name is clicked off on the iPad as opposed to a poll worker manually crossing out the voter's name in a paper poll book.
Woodroof told commissioners that Madison, Jackson and Cullman counties used the electronic devices countywide in 2018, but he didn't ask the commission for the devices. At that time, he explained, the certification for the devices was only good for two years.
“They've now gone to a four-year certification, so it would cover two election cycles,” Woodroof told commissioners. “It's a one time fee (of $100,000) and then annual expenses we'd have to budget accordingly.”
He said the Secretary of State's Office, using a formula, would offer the county up to $36,000 in reimbursement for the iPads. He told commissioners it was his understanding the devices could be mandatory by 2022, so he would like to get the poll books sooner rather than later to allow poll workers more time to get used to them.
Elsewhere, County Finance Director Emily Ezzell presented the County Commission's proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Her request was for $1,228,968, compared to a current budget of $1,248,662.
Ezzell told commissioners each department budgeted in a 3 percent merit increase for employees, but said it would be up to the commissioners on whether to approve merit raises and cost-of-living adjustments.
She credited all the departments and praised their efforts to stay lean this year.
“(They) have all done an excellent job in keeping costs controlled,” she said.
Other department requests included:
• Limestone County Archives: $164,767 requested compared to current budget of $166,019;
• Limestone County Community Corrections: $512,278 requested compared to current budget of $511,762;
• Parks and Recreation (includes Cowford Campground and Limestone County Event Center): $314,191 requested compared to current budget of $339,517;
• Board of Registrars: $54,802 requested compared to current budget of $57,827. On another note, Sandra Smith, chairwoman of the board, said there are currently 64,488 voters.
Appropriation requests
Several community agencies and organizations also made their annual appropriation requests. Becky Bentley with the Athens-Limestone Child Advocacy Center asked for $32,000, which is an increase of $3,000 per quarter. She said the need for the center, which conducts forensic interviews with child sexual abuse victims, is growing in the community.
“Last year we provided 100 interviews, and this year we've done 130 from January through July,” Bentley said.
The center plans to hire a full-time therapist and contract therapist to work with victims. She also plans to meet with school officials about working with special-needs students who may have been victims of sexual abuse.
“There is a group of kids that fall through the cracks,” she said.
She also hopes to renovate space at the back of the CAC's building on Washington Street to create a room where a sexual assault nurse can examine a child in lieu of going to a hospital. Bentley would also like to create a visitation center for families.
The Athens-Limestone Public Library asked for $135,000 from the commission. Chris Anderson, chairman of the library's board of directors, told commissioners there are 13,000 registered library patrons, 56.4 percent of whom are county residents.
He also said the library hosts 109,000 visitors each year and lends 235,000 items.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner questioned library officials about staffing levels. Director Paula Laurita said the library has 21 employees, eight of whom are full-time staff members.
Lynne Hart, executive coordinator for Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, requested no funding but instead asked the commission to consider funding a household hazardous waste disposal day.
“I'm hoping KALB, the County Commission and city can collaborate to get this done,” she said, estimating the cost to be about $34,522.
She asked the county to consider funding $25,000. She plans to ask the city for $10,000.
Hart recently conducted a survey that yielded some startling results. Out of 100 surveyed residents, she said 88 said they would be willing to pay an additional 25 cents on their utility bill if it was used for hazardous waste collection.
Hart said 74 respondents said they stockpile their items in hopes of a hazardous waste collection day. Thirty-one said they hide hazardous items in the trash, while five admitted to dumping chemicals down the drain. Eleven respondents admitted to dumping gasoline and fertilizer outside. Seven people admitted to burning hazardous household waste. One admitted to dropping off materials at the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, which is not authorized to take such items.
Other appropriation requests included:
• Athens-Limestone Learn to Read Council: $10,000 (level funding with FY 2018-2019);
• Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center: $20,000 (level funding);
• Spirit of Athens: $10,000 (level funding); and
• Limestone County Economic Development Association: $95,000 (level funding).
The commission will vote on the FY 2019-2020 budget prior to Sept. 30, the end of the current budget year.
