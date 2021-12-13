On December 12th, 2021, at approximately 1:08 p.m., Limestone County Dispatch received a call for an armed home invasion in the 23000 block of Glover Road. The victim advised dispatch that the offender was her ex-boyfriend, and he broke into her home armed with an AK-47 and a pistol.
The offender threatened the lives of the two occupants of the home and the occupants fought back. A male victim was struck in the head by the offender with the AK-47, causing a laceration, but he stayed in the fight. The male victim was able to knock the AK-47 out of the offender’s hands, however, he then pulled a pistol from his waistband. The male victim was able to escape, and the female called 911, as the offender pursued the male victim.
The offender took items from the home and from the victims. The offender also unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle and stole items. The offender destroyed the car windows by breaking them out with the AK-47. During the incident, the offender reportedly fired three rounds from the AK-47. Deputy Jake Abernathy spotted the offender leaving the scene, and upon attempting to stop him, he failed to yield. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Deputy Justin Fields assisted Deputy Abernathy. Deputies Abernathy and Fields pursued the offender for about 13 minutes until he blew a tire and crashed into a corn field near East Limestone Road and Hall Cemetery Road.
The offender fled on foot and was immediately captured by Deputies Abernathy and Fields.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the AK-47 Pistol with a 100 round magazine drum, Glock 21 Pistol with a 30 magazine, 3.75 oz. of Marijuana, scales, and many of the items stolen in the home invasion robbery. Chief Investigator Caleb Durden responded and processed the scene. It was discovered that the offender documented at least part of his crimes, by videoing himself with the AK-47 pistol, while stealing items from the victims, and posted it on social media.
The juvenile male offender was arrested for 1st degree burglary, 2 counts of 1st degree robbery, 1st degree criminal mischief, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, 3 counts illegal possession of a stolen credit/debit card, Domestic Violence Menacing, 1st degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, attempting to elude, and several traffic related offenses from the pursuit. The juvenile male offender is being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility. No bond has been set at this time.
"I am extremely proud of the teamwork of my department, that resulted in the capture of this violent offender, without anyone being seriously injured or killed," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. "Any chance we get to remove firearms out of the hands of a violent offender, keeps them from being used for evil crimes against innocent victims.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.