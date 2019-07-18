Eighteen-month-old Emmaline Maher, left, does her best to follow along Wednesday as Deputy Stephen Young of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reads "The Gum-Chewing Rattler" by Joe Hayes to her and her sister, 4-year-old Anna Grace Maher, during Storytime at the Visitors Center. The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association hosts the free, public reading event for children from 11 a.m. to noon daily during July at 110 N. Beaty St., Athens, next to the duck pond in Big Spring Park.
