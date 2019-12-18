Two women have been detained as part of an undercover operation at an Athens massage parlor, according to a tweet from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The tweet said Sheriff's Office investigators executive a search warrant at Asian Massage at 802 U.S. 72 West.
The names of the women have not been released, and it wasn't clear if they had been charged with anything as of late Wednesday afternoon.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
