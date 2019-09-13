Athens City Councilman Frank Travis and wife Sharon were hospitalized early Friday morning after a domestic incident at their home involving their son, an official said Friday.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Frank Travis called dispatch around midnight, but the dispatcher had trouble understanding him. The dispatcher sent patrol cars to the Travis home on Edinburgh Drive. The first officer arrived by 12:01 a.m.
Officers found both Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside of the home. Ambulances transported both to Huntsville Hospital.
Johnson said the initial investigation determined the couple was injured when their son hit them with a vehicle. Police subsequently charged Sean Travis, 33, of Edinburgh Drive, with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He will be transferred to the Limestone County Jail.
Frank and Sharon Travis were still in the surgical intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital Friday afternoon.
"We ask the community to please join us at the city in keeping the Travis family in our thoughts and prayers," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Johnson said the investigation is ongoing and further information is not available.
