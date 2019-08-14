While in court in Decatur over one child, a man was arrested Tuesday for beating another child in Limestone County, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Caleb Blake Hill, 22, of Union Grove, remained in the Limestone County Jail Wednesday on a charge of torture/willful abuse of a child.
LCSO Deputy and Spokesman Stephen Young said the abuse occurred Friday in the Piney Chapel Mobile Home Park on Piney Chapel Road. The child's mother left for work while Hill was left to care for her three children, ages 1, 3 and 4.
Hill texted the mother and said the children were giving him panic attacks. When the mother returned, the 1-year-old "had bruising all over her face and was bleeding inside her mouth," Young said.
Records show Hill was previously charged in Morgan County with one charge of third-degree domestic violence after a February incident in which he locked his son and then-wife in a bathroom with him, threw a litterbox at the woman and hit her repeatedly, busting her lip.
Records show Hill pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 24 months of unsupervised probation and a fine. In addition to a divorce and sole custody of their toddler son, the woman requested a protection from abuse order in Morgan County.
Hill was in Decatur for a court hearing about the PFA when he was arrested by Limestone investigators. He denied harming the child and instead accused the 4-year-old of doing it while Hill was asleep.
This story is developing. The News Courier will update with new information as it becomes available.
