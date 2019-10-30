The discovery of a $50 bill printed on the back of an Alabama Pardons and Paroles receipt and other counterfeit cash led to the arrest of a Limestone County man on 40 felony counts of forgery.
The pardons and paroles receipt was issued to Christopher James Shock, 32, of 25722 Highland Ave., Elkmont, according to Limestone County Public Information Officer Stephen Young. The counterfeit cash was found in garbage bags at Shock's residence. The receipt is presumably a “test print,” Young said.
Shock was charged with 40 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a Class B felony.
“Due to the recent incidents of counterfeit money being used in Limestone County, the public has been increasingly vigilant and helpful in identifying those responsible,” Young said. “On Tuesday, a CCS garbage employee notified investigators that employees had discovered a large quantity of counterfeit money and tools in the garbage bags they had collected from a residence in Elkmont.”
Young said investigators spoke to Shock at his residence where the CSS employee found the counterfeit money, and found more counterfeit money.
“A total of 40 counterfeit bills were seized in the case,” Young said.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be pending.
Shock remains in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $200,000.
