The two people seeking to represent District 4 on the Athens City Council participated in a political forum hosted Thursday by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce at the courthouse annex.
Marcia Day and Dana Henry were asked a series of questions as part of the forum, which focused on candidates that will be featured on ballots during the upcoming municipal election Aug. 25.
The four candidates up for mayor of Athens also participated in the forum.
Qualifications
The candidates were first given the opportunity to speak about themselves and why they felt they were qualified for the position.
Day said her background in business and education has prepared her to be a “strong advocate” for intelligent growth management and an even better quality of life for the city's residents, especially those in District 4.
“My background has equipped me to handle budgets, contracts and city employees while making sure tax revenues are judiciously spent,” she said. “The professional and personal relationships I have built with local, state and national education leaders and local business owners, economic development personnel and city employees have empowered me to effectively represent the citizens of District 4.”
Day said she taught in the Athens City Schools system for 37 years as a workforce development teacher. She said the experience helps her understand that change is coming to Athens.
She said that as a retired educator, she has “ample time” to commit to residents of the district.
“I hope to be an effective team member with other sitting council members and to work with them to bring some intelligent management procedures to District 4 and to the city of Athens,” she said.
Henry said she is new to running for political office but has always been active in Athens. She said she is a lifelong resident of District 4 after graduating from Athens High, the University of Alabama and working elsewhere.
“I then chose to return to The Square, where I have run my family's business for almost 25 years,” Henry said. “My husband and I raised our son in District 4. As a small business owner and a working mom, I know what it is to make tough decisions, to demand a great deal from myself and to be ready to take on whatever situations I face. Those skills will be needed as a member of the city council. ”
Henry said that as a small business owner, she is prepared to answer daily to her customers. She said if elected to the position, she would be prepared to interact with the residents of District 4 in the same manner.
She said that dedication and cooperation cannot be “stressed enough” in any organization.
“A city has hundreds of moving parts that must operate smoothly to be successful,” Henry said. “I work constantly with others on a variety of projects and will bring that team ethic to the city council. I love Athens, and I want to see it be the best possible version it can be.”
Biggest issue
Henry said in her opinion, the biggest issue facing Athens is infrastructure, in a “variety of ways.”
“Some of our roads are not cut out for what they are asked to bear,” she said. “I hear complaints about speeding, the police don't have time, are too busy doing other things, and they need more personnel."
She said the city needs solutions to those problems, which she plans to address that to make a plan for the future if elected. Henry also said there is a lot of proposed development in Athens, and the city must prepare for that growth.
Day called Athens' growth issue the “elephant in the room” for District 4 and said she is passionate about doing the best job she can to help deal with the city's growth.
“We are adding so many residences,” she said. “There are issues that come with expanded growth, and we need to be able to meet those challenges head on. We need to be looking for more business growth on the west side of Athens, like putting in a grocery store and adding more retail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.