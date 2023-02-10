Third graders at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman and FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary hosted a violin recital to conclude their 10-week learning program with the Huntsville Symphony, sponsored by the ACS Foundation.
This is an opportunity that all district third graders have each school year.
“We are very fortunate to have the resources to sponsor this program,” ACS Foundation President Marcia Day said. “One reason that the foundation was actually formed was to give students and teachers the resources to have extra experiences and opportunities that would not be available in the regular curriculum.”
Violinist Abigail Burger instructed the students at the FAME Academy during the 10-week curriculum.
“It’s something near and dear to my heart, because it’s not something I had growing up in Illinois,” Burger said. “It was a little frustrating because you know, 22 little violins get to be a lot four times a day, but they seem to really enjoy it and I hope it impacts their lives in a positive way.”
