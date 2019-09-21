The United Way of Athens-Limestone County debuted a special music video, starring several Limestone Countians, as part of its annual Day of Caring luncheon.
Executive Director Kaye Young McFarlen introduced the video by thanking each of the many volunteers and supporters who helped create it.
"Last April, I was struggling as to what I really wanted to say to everyone at our annual luncheon," McFarlen said. "What did I really want people to take away from the work of all our agencies and our community volunteers and the things that we do? What could I say that really meant something?"
She said Shelley Jones, United Way's volunteer administrative manager, gave her the lyrics to a song by Christian artist Matthew West called, "Do Something," and McFarlen realized they were perfect for the United Way message.
In the song, West says he woke up, "saw a world of trouble" and got upset with God for not doing something about it. He says he shook his fist at Heaven, but God responded he did something by creating people who could do something.
"If not us, then who? If not me and you," West sings in the chorus. "Right now, it's time for us to do something, yeah. If not now, then when will we see an end to all this pain? Oh, it's not enough to do nothing. It's time for us to do something."
Unfortunately, United Way needed more than words on a page.
This year, after working with a videography group from Florence and getting permission to use the song, United Way was able to debut a music video featuring several of its volunteers. It even included a performance by the Birdie Thornton Center Choir, who were happy to autograph CDs that had a copy of the music video for luncheon attendees.
A copy of the music video will also be provided to West, who McFarlen said would be performing a one-man show next summer in Athens as another gift to United Way of Athens-Limestone County.
"It's a way of thanking all the community volunteers for what they do," McFarlen said.
Visit https://youtu.be/NPmlvQ--f5w to view the finished result.
Award winners
As is tradition, United Way of Athens-Limestone County awarded educators and a community volunteer for going above and beyond to better the people they serve. McFarlen said she and a few others worked particularly hard to keep the winner of the volunteer award a secret, as the winner was a member of the board of directors.
"She is the first to appropriately help in any occasion. She knows what to do and when to do it — and always with great love," McFarlen said before announcing Kay Burlingame as United Way's Volunteer of the Year.
In addition to United Way, McFarlen said Burlingame volunteered for the Limestone County Council on Aging, Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, Athens Art League, Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Athens-Limestone Public Library, Athens City School Foundation, Athens High School Band, Girl Scouts of America and others.
Three educators were also honored at the luncheon. The first, Sandra Simmons, was described as a master kindergarten teacher who "was always positive and uplifting to her students."
"Her classroom management style was one of the best I've ever seen," wrote her nominator.
The second educator, Naomi Lovell, left "a very significant impact on all of her students ... much more than making sure they were academically prepared for the next grade level," according to her nominator. The person said Lovell continues to serve the community through her church's clothes closet, Delta Kappa Gamma and other volunteer efforts.
"(Lovell) knew that each of her students needed not only academics but purpose to develop into good solid and happy young citizens," McFarlen said. "She realized that positive relationships were the best way to grow young children into the best person that they could be."
The third educator to be nominated was Tee Jackson, an Athens coach. His nominator described him as a "firm but fair" coach who always respected his players.
"He held his players to high standards, but he held himself to a higher standard," his nominator wrote. "He taught us to love the game, but more importantly, to love ourselves."
McFarlen said it was United Way's pleasure to recognize the educators and Burlingame for their work.
