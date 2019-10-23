An Athens man charged in a domestic assault that left his parents severely injured will have a preliminary hearing Friday, records show.
Sean Travis, 33, has been in the Limestone County Jail since his Sept. 13 arrest on a charge of first-degree domestic violence - assault. Athens police believe Travis hit his parents, City Councilman Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon Travis, with a vehicle during a domestic disturbance on the night of Sept. 12.
After the incident, his bond on a previous charge of public intoxication was revoked, which meant Travis was ineligible for release. Because Travis completed his jail sentence on the public intoxication charge, he is now eligible to be released on a $25,000 bond.
District Court Judge Matthew Huggins put several conditions on Travis' bond. He is not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with Frank and Sharon Travis. He is also prohibited from going on their property.
On Oct. 14, Frank Travis attended his first council meeting since the incident. His wife is still undergoing physical therapy.
“People have offered so much support and kindness,” Travis said at the meeting. “It brings tears to my eyes just to think about it. We have a wonderful community, and thank God, the recovery is still ongoing.”
