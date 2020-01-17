Three cats and a dog were dumped beside the road in Limestone County over the holidays.
The cats, which had been locked inside a plastic carrier, were covered in feces. The dog was let out of a vehicle, which then drove away.
The cats were spayed or neutered, immunized and adopted into good homes, said Priscilla Blenkinsopp, director of the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
The dog, which had a microchip implanted, will be returned to its owner once she returns home. The pet owner, who had left the dog with a sitter, can reclaim her pet from Huntsville Animal Shelter, Blenkinsopp said. A motorist saw the dog dropped off on the roadside by another vehicle, so she turned around, picked it up and brought it to the shelter, she said.
"If you have a pet you no longer want, please do not dump it by the side of the road or give it away," Blenkinsopp said.
Dumping an unwanted pet outside to roam will likely lead to its demise, either by automobile, starvation, thirst or exposure. The animal shelter can find a safe home for the animal instead.
So many
Each year, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter accepts more than 3,000 dogs and cats from animal control officers in Athens and Limestone County and from citizens who find strays or can no longer care for their pets. Every effort is made to reunite lost animals with their families and to find loving, forever homes for adoptable dogs and cats, Blenkinsopp said.
"We don't want people to feel embarrassed or ashamed, and we want them to tell the truth about why the pet is no longer wanted — whether it has stopped using its litter box, it isn't good with kids or it's too high energy," Blenkinsopp said. "We need to know that information to find the best home for it. It is better to drop a pet off with us than to give it away or dump it somewhere."
Few rules
There are only a few rules to follow when dropping off an unwanted pet.
The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter only accepts pets from Athens or Limestone County because the shelter is funded by the city and county, she said.
Animals should be dropped off during business hours. You will not be prosecuted for dropping off an unwanted pet.
"We don't like people to drop them off outside in the pens because we don't want them to be out there being scared overnight," she said.
Hours are 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. and noon Saturdays. The office is closed for lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m.
How to contact
If you wish to drop off an unwanted pet, contact or visit the shelter in one of the following ways:
• Telephone: 256-771-7889;
• Address: 1701 U.S. 72 East, Athens, AL 35611, between Russell Stover candy store and Preston's Western Wear, behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic; or
• Facebook: Friends of Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
Commented
