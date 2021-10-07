Kathleen Phraner, who is a preschool music teacher at First Baptist Church of Athens, also known as “Ms. Music,” has been hospitalized since Sunday, Sept. 26, due to complications from COVID-19.
She was suffering from dehydration and low oxygen levels.
She was moved to the ICU Tuesday, Sept. 28, and placed on a ventilator.
She is still on a ventilator, but was able to wake up and write down questions as of Monday.
Donations are encouraged to be sent to a GoFundMe set up for Phraner at https://bit.ly/MissMusicAthens, which includes information about her and her case.
"Any donation would be so appreciated and would help Kathleen tremendously as she’s trying to rest and recover from this illness whenever she is able to come home,” the Phraner family said on the page.”(Anyone who knows her knows she will be eager to get back to work!)”
Phraner, along with being a music teacher, also works at Pimentos Gift Shop, posted on their Facebook page that a portion of their sales Saturday will be given to Phraner to help cover medical and personal expenses.
