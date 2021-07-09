The Donnell House at 601 S. Clinton Street recently received a nearly $15,000 grant through the Alabama Historical Commission for restoration and conservation purposes.
The money was offered to homes or structures that had historic value and homes built within the mid-1800s, which included the Donnell House.
Originally, Mary Kay Crawford, president of the Donnell House, applied for and hoped for the $30,000 grant to be used on an HVAC system for the upstairs in the home but were allocated $14,900, which Crawford admitted they were still incredibly grateful to get.
“We have some exterior work that needs to be done, and we have other stuff that we can use that money for,” Crawford said. “On the outside of the house, we have some rotted wood that needs to be replaced and areas on the outside of the house to be repainted.”
The house was completely built in 1851 by Presbyterian minister Robert Donnell. The house now functions as a historic house museum and event space.
