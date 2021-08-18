A motor vehicle accident has injured at least one and downed power lines at Alabama 251 and Oakdale Road, according to emergency scanner traffic and officials.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson reported tonight's storms have also led to a fallen tree that downed power lines on West Market Street near Jiffy convenience store.
Please exercise caution in these areas as crews and emergency personnel respond. Residents are strongly encouraged to remain weather aware.
