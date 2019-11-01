A section of original brick under the asphalt on Market Street was uncovered a few months ago, but the project has not moved forward.
City officials plan to continue with the asphalt removal, though it may not happen until after the first of the year.
Public Works Director James Rich said the city didn't want to interfere with several downtown events, including Athens Grease Festival and Athens Storytellers Festival. He also didn't want to interfere with the holiday shopping season, which will kick off in a few weeks with Christmas Open House.
Because of those events, he said additional asphalt removal will have to wait, unless there's another trial run. In July, Tuscaloosa-based Asphalt Restoration Co. removed asphalt to expose a 30-yard section of brick next to the railroad crossing.
Unlike paving, Rich said the asphalt removal process isn't as dependent on dry days and high temperatures of 50 degrees or greater. The street department is, however, working to complete several projects before cold weather settles in.
In August, the City Council approved an additional $600,000 for paving projects to be split evenly between the districts at $125,000 each.
Street projects are as follows:
• District 1: Walnut Street and Holland and East drives;
• District 2: Hazeltine Drive and Winged Foot Lane from the entrance of Piney Creek to Cherry Hill Street;
• District 3: Judy Drive and streets within the South Side, Sommers South and Bonnie Doone Estates subdivisions;
• District 4: Streets within the Oakwood and Bates subdivisions and Dara, Barbara, Wayne and Pat streets; and
• District 5: Streets within the Airport subdivision, Henry Drive, Sanders Street, Malone Street and West Hobbs Street from Horton Street to Malone Street.
