Two downtown businesses have announced grand reopenings this week as they move to new locations on The Square.
Epiphany Boutique and Square Clock Coffee, each owned by mother-daughter duo Dawne and Jessica Douthit, relocated to 100 S. Jefferson St., formerly the home of Boneyard Antiques. The shops will host a grand reopening event 7 a.m.–7 p.m. today.
As part of the celebration, the first 10 customers to make a purchase are set to receive a gift bag. Dawne Douthit said there will also be scratch-off discounts and gift cards available for every other purchase while supplies last.
Douthit described the boutique as a place featuring clothing from across the country, for women looking for pieces to wear that are comfortable and affordable while making them feel beautiful. As for the full-service coffee shop, the goal is to create a warm atmosphere that brightens patrons' days with a variety of espresso drinks, frappes, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, salads, baked treats and more.
Douthit said the coffee beans used are from O'Henry's Coffee Roasters in Birmingham, where they are freshly roasted and delivered the next day to Square Clock Coffee.
"Epiphany Boutique and Square Clock Coffee will be a welcome addition to the west side of The Square," said Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street. "The beautiful historic building on the corner of Jefferson and Market is a fantastic location. The new location will provide ample parking that will make popping in for that morning cup of coffee, lunchtime sandwich or special clothing selection a snap."
