Two businesses will have soft openings next month, part of at least 15 businesses that have expanded, opened or relocated near The Square since January, according to Athens Main Street.
The Bird's Nest and Gypsy Sisters will each host soft openings downtown on the weekend of Grease Festival, Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said Monday. The festival is set for 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
One of the businesses was originally known as Clinton Street Cottage but will see new life as The Bird's Nest, Richardson said.
The other, Gypsy Sisters Interiors, is new to the area and will be opening on Market Street.
"It's going to be an interesting mix of different things — some high-end consignment, some high-end upholstery work, and then she also sells jewelry," Richardson said of Jewels Walker, one of the founders of Gypsy Sisters.
On her Facebook page, "Jewels the Gypsy," Walker describes her jewelry as "one-of-a-kind ... meant to inspire and bring life to not only your outfits but also your soul."
Elsewhere on the Square, a bit of the ocean has made its way inland at Love + Aloha Art Gallery, courtesy of owner and artist Ann Upton. Upton plans to offer classes, events for couples, exhibitions and more on the Washington Street side of The Square.
"She lived in Hawaii, and that's where a lot of her inspiration for her art comes from," Richardson said. "... It's great to have someone in that building, giving it some love."
Richardson said Athens Main Street "couldn't be more pleased" to have so many businesses opening and growing downtown.
Upcoming events
In addition to welcoming new businesses to the downtown area, Richardson and the rest of the Athens Main Street family are busy preparing for the variety of events between now and the end of the 2019.
First on the list is a special fall farmers market, set for Oct. 12. The event will be set up similar to the Athens Saturday Market open during summer but will include fall squash, pumpkins, cider and other fall staples.
Next is Grease Festival. Richardson said there are 14 food vendors and seven bands ready to offer food and live music from start to finish. There will also a kids zone for the little ones and a fan zone for the older ones.
It'll be the first time Athenians have been given the option to enjoy alcohol at Grease Festival, too.
"(The fan zone) will have SEC TV going, so you can listen to the bands, watch football, have your beer and wine if you're of age, and have a good time downtown," Richardson said.
In November, locals can enjoy Christmas Open House. The annual tour of decorated homes will be Nov. 22, 23 and 24, or the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Finally, on Dec. 14, there's the annual Sippin' Cider, a tour of businesses aiming to be the people's top choice for the best downtown cider.
"We had a record number of businesses participating last year," Richardson said. "I'm hoping we'll top that this year. ... I'm sure we'll have some new folks on the trail."
Visit athensmainstreet.org for more on these and other events in downtown Athens.
