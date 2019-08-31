By Oct. 1, 2020, Alabamians will need a gold star on the their driver's license if they plan on boarding a commercial aircraft. Obtaining the new STAR ID in Athens, however, will require patience as officials work to obtain additional driver's license examiners.
There is only one Alabama Department of Public Safety examiner working in the Clinton Street annex in Athens. The new STAR ID licenses can only be obtained at DPS offices and not through a license commissioner's office or annex.
Limestone County Commissioner Daryl Sammet and State Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, have been working together to come up with a solution to bring at least one more DPS examiner to the county. Crawford said Friday he has requested two, which he said would allow residents to make appointments to see an examiner as opposed to waiting for hours at a time.
There are still issues to be decided, however, including where exactly an additional examiner or two would be located. The DPS office just inside the Clinton Street annex is large enough to accommodate just one employee, so finding additional space inside the annex would either require moving the office or renovating the first floor.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he believes renovation would be the best plan, though it could require taking some space from the Limestone County License Commissioner's office, which is also on the first floor. Once that decision is finalized, additional computer terminals would need to be added.
County Commissioner Jason Black said Wednesday he recently accompanied his daughter to get her license and they opted to go to Decatur. He told commissioners the Decatur office had five DPS examiners and one state trooper.
“When we were in Decatur, we were there for 20 minutes and then we were gone,” he said.
That's not true of the office in Limestone County, where it's not uncommon to see parents and teens lined up outside the door on some mornings.
“They sometimes line up at 6 a.m.,” Daly said. “We've already committed to finding a spot (for the examiners). It's needed now.”
Crawford understands the frustration, and he believes the funding is in place. He doesn't know, however, if Limestone will get one or two examiners.
He's asked DPS to collect information from offices in Decatur and Huntsville about how many people from Limestone County are going to those offices to bolster his case for two examiners.
“That's the next step in determining the amount of services to justify (having two),” he said. “(DPS) is aware of the problem and a lot of folks have requested more personnel.”
Local outrage
As the county continues to grow, so does the number of people waiting inside the doorway of the Clinton Street annex. A frustrated resident, who did not want his name printed, emailed The News Courier about the situation last week.
“The lack of efficiency and staffing at this office is terrible,” the reader said. “Which 'official' ultimately has the authority and responsibility to hire additional staffing?”
Athens resident Ralph Diggins, who has implored city and county leaders to lobby state leaders for additional personnel, recently told the council there are Athens-Limestone residents who find it easier to get their gold star licenses elsewhere.
“The Limestone County DPS office is not able to provide the level and volume of support required, plus the logistics required to adequately satisfy even minimal customer services on a timely basis,” he told the Athens City Council recently.
Diggins is concerned more personnel won't be added before the gold star requirement takes effect next year. Crawford also had his doubts about how quickly the additional personnel could be added.
“It would probably happen after the end of the next legislative session,” Crawford said.
About the gold star ID
DPS is responsible for issuing new gold star licenses required as part of the state's STAR ID program. The change was necessitated by the REAL ID Act of 2005, which was passed by the U.S. Congress.
By Oct. 1, 2020, everyone who plans to travel by air will either need an ID card with the gold star or another form of identification. The law does not apply to anyone under age 18.
“Once the provision of the REAL ID Act (STAR ID) goes into effect, individuals who do not have an unexpired U.S. passport will need an Alabama STAR ID to board commercial aircraft for domestic flights or to enter certain regulated federal facilities,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Those who plan to obtain a STAR ID must provide one piece of documentation verifying identity and date of birth, a document verifying a Social Security number and two documents verifying principal residence. Visit https://bit.ly/2Yl2xuP for a complete document list.
