Participating DQ Grill & Chill and Dairy Queen locations across Alabama will come together July 25 for the 15th Annual DQ Miracle Treat Day to raise funds to help save and improve the lives of ill and injured children across the state.
During Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Limestone County has DQ restaurants on U.S. 72 in Athens and on County Line Road in Madison.
To help celebrate, fans are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to join them in visiting a participating DQ location on July 25.
Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $2.4 million for Children’s through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other initiatives. Last year, Dairy Queen stores across the state raised more than $56,000 for Children’s of Alabama.
