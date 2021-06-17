A new botanical artisan market and tea bar has opened its doors in Athens, one more way the area is continuing to see economic growth despite the pandemic.
Driftwood Dragonfly can be found at 405 W. Washington St. in downtown Athens. Owner and Athens native Michelle Crawford plans to offer a variety of loose-leaf teas and herbs, hand-crafted self-care products, crystals, fresh plants and flowers, nature-based arts and gifts, reiki and even classes and events. It is the first location in Limestone County to offer Piper and Leaf tea, a family-owned Huntsville brand that uses "as many local ingredients as possible," according to the company.
"We are thrilled to welcome Driftwood Dragonfly to downtown," said Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street.
Crawford is just as thrilled to be opening a market in Limestone County.
"Our one-of-a-kind market provides consumers something they cannot experience anywhere else," she said.
Crawford hopes customers can enjoy a cup of tea as they shop and relax in her store, and to further welcome the community, Driftwood Dragonfly will be hosting live music on the patio 7 p.m. Friday. Tanner Christian will perform, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic basket for the show.
Visit driftwood-dragonfly.com to learn more and shop online.
