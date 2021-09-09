Nomi Health System and the Alabama Department of Public Health are partnering to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the former Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives at 100 W. Pryor St.

The site opened today, with testing running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Preregistration for tests is not required, but anyone wanting to do so may visit bit.ly/NomiTest to enter their information.

The new location of the veterans museum will remain open as normal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Anyone who is coming to be tested is asked to wait until they are cleared before visiting the museum.

