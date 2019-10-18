By the end of October, residents ages 6 months and older should get an influenza vaccine, especially those at risk of flu due to medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To that end, the Limestone County Health Department will hold a drive-thru flu shot clinic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Athens Sportsplex off U.S. 31 North in Athens. To receive a free flu shot, bring your Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance card. Cost is $2 without insurance.
Influenza, or flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus that infects the nose, throat and lungs, according to the CDC. It can cause mild to severe illness, hospitalization and even death.
"Nationwide, flu activity is low but expected to increase in the coming weeks," according to the CDC. "An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against influenza and it's potentially serious complications."
Each week, the CDC issues an online flu activity report called Flu View. In its most recent report, for the week ending Oct. 5, only four states — Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana and Nevada — have reported local activity. Local activity means there have been influenza outbreaks or influenza-like illnesses reported above the baseline (3.32% in Alabama) and lab-confirmed cases within a public health district.
There are eight public health districts in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state health department reported Wednesday no "significant" influenza activity in any of the public health districts in Alabama except in the Jefferson County and east-central Alabama districts. Significant influenza activity means reported influenza-like illness data or reported influenza outbreaks for the week and positive influenza specimens within the previous three weeks.
What is the flu?
Anyone can contract the flu, which strikes suddenly and can last several days. Symptoms may include the following:
• Fever or feeling feverish or chills;
• Cough;
• Sore throat;
• Runny or stuffy nose;
• Muscle or body aches;
• Headache;
• Fatigue (very tired); and
• Vomiting and diarrhea.
How it spreads
Flu is spread when droplets from coughing, sneezing or talking enter another person's mouth, eyes or nose, the CDC says. Flu is also spread by touching a surface or object with flu virus on it and then touching your mouth, eyes or nose.
An infected person can infect others one day before symptoms start and up to five to seven days after symptoms start, the CDC reports. Some people, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems, might be able to infect others even longer.
Prevention
The CDC offers several tips on how to avoid contracting influenza, including:
• Getting a yearly flu vaccine;
• Washing your hands properly and often;
• Covering your coughing and sneezing with your arm;
• Cleaning and sterilizing surfaces; and
• Staying home if you are sick so you don't spread it to others, especially to anyone with an infant, elderly or sick person at home.
Who should get the vaccine?
Flu is more dangerous than the common cold for children, according to the CDC. Each year, flu puts a large burden on the health and well-being of children and their families. An annual influenza vaccination is the best way to prevent flu and its potentially severe complications in children, according to the agency.
Those most at-risk from contracting the flu are 6 months to 5 years old, 65 or older, pregnant, living in a nursing home or other longterm care facility, or battling any of the following medical conditions:
• Asthma;
• Chronic lung disease;
• Heart disease;
• Kidney disorder;
• Liver disorder;
• Blood disorder (such as sickle cell disease);
• Weakened immune system due to disease or medication (such as HIV/AIDS or cancer);
• People under 19 who are receiving longterm aspirin therapy; and
• People who are extremely obese.
Side effects?
Flu vaccines are safe, but some side effects can occur. Minor problems following the vaccine include soreness, redness or swelling from the shot; hoarseness; red, sore or itchy eyes; cough; fever; aches; headache; itching and fatigue, according to the CDC.
More serious problems may include Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in fewer than one or two cases per 1 million people vaccinated, the agency reports.
Do not get the flu vaccine if you have severe, life-threatening allergies; have had GBS before; or are not feeling well the day of vaccination.
Visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/ for more information about influenza and the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.