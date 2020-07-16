Drive-thru testing

Nurses from Athens-Limestone Hospital suit up for the first day of COVID-19 testing at the Athens Sportsplex.

The drive-thru clinic will be held 8 a.m. until noon today as well as Wednesday, July 22, Thursday July 23, at 1403 U.S. 31 in Athens. Officials said results should be available within 48 to 72 hours of testing and a hospital staff member will notify patients of results. Billing will be handled through the mail and no money will be collected the day of testing, officials said.

