Drive-thru testing

The drive-thru clinic will be held 8 a.m. until noon today as well as Wednesday, July 22, Thursday July 23, at 1403 U.S. 31 in Athens. Officials said results should be available within 48 to 72 hours of testing and a hospital staff member will notify patients of results. Billing will be handled through the mail and no money will be collected the day of testing, officials said.
Mrs. Irene Looney Davis, 85, of Lester, Alabama, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Davis was born June 2, 1935, in Limestone County. She was a member of Craig's Chapel Church of Christ. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at New Salem Cemetery with Mike Johnso…
Betty Crouch Gamble, 87, of Athens, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2020. Mrs. Gamble was born December 8, 1932, in Limestone County to Frank and Enola Crouch. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Frank Crouch, Jr. and Clifton Crouch; and two sisters, Margaret Zirbel and Anne …
Frank James Cobb, 74, of Athens, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Selma. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at House of Prayer in Selma. Burial in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. James Knox Cooper, 59, of Goodspring, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. Mr. Cooper was born on August 3, 1960, in Huntsville, Alabama, to Wallace Gary Cooper and Sue Williams Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Stephanie Michelle Cooper.…
JoAnne Butler White, 79, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Friday, July 11, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. She was the wife of Eugene White. There will be a private burial service, and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit www.elkinsfuneralhome.com for full obituary info.
