Those wishing to register to vote or learn more about the upcoming general election can do so at a drive-thru registration and education event next week in Athens.
The Alabama Secretary of State's office will host the event from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Westview Avenue and South Hine Street. In addition to registering to vote, residents can also obtain a free photo ID if they do not have one, since a valid photo ID must be presented when voters visit the polls to cast their ballot.
To qualify for a free photo voter ID, registered voters must currently live in Alabama, must not already possess an acceptable valid photo ID such as a driver's license and must provide a form of identification with their full name and date of birth on it, such as a non-valid photo ID (student ID, expired driver's license, etc.), birth certificate, marriage or military record, official school record or transcript, Medicare or Medicaid document, Social Security Administration document, state or federal census record, hospital or nursing home record or certificate of citizenship.
The event will be held after the deadline to register for the Aug. 25 municipal election. Alabama residents who are U.S. citizens over the age of 18 and have not been barred from voting or judged mentally incompetent by a court of law have until Oct. 19 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
