A driver in a multi-vehicle collision that killed one, injured two and totaled three cars has been arrested on DUI and manslaughter charges.
Tonyia Shepard, 43, of Huntsville, was driving southbound on U.S. 31 when she rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, according to Athens Police. The car was pushed into the sedan in front of it, then into the median, while the SUV driven by Shepard and the sedan spun to a stop, Athens Police Capt. Trevor Harris said at the time.
The driver of the car, identified as 22-year-old Elizabeth Tucker, was killed. Tucker's younger sister, who was a passenger in the car, was injured and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Shepard also sustained injuries in the wreck.
The wreck occurred Sept. 21 and left U.S. 31 blocked for several hours. APD Detective Kelly Fussell obtained two arrest warrants for Shepard, who was arrested this week. She is charged with one count manslaughter and one count DUI (alcohol).
After being booked at Athens Police Department, Shepard was taken to Limestone County Jail to await bond. Harris said the investigation is ongoing and no other information was available at this time.
