A dump truck driver died Thursday morning after he lost control of his truck, flipping it on Alabama 53, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the truck was carrying a load of gravel, possibly for road construction, when 67-year-old Michael Edward Johnson lost control of the vehicle near Coggins Road in Ardmore. Johnson, an Arab resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
West said 911 received a call about the wreck at 8:59 a.m. Thursday.
