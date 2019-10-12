Thanks to sporadic rainfall this month, drought conditions in the Tennessee Valley have eased slightly, according to the U.S. drought monitor released Thursday.
Most of Limestone County is now considered abnormally dry, though a section of northeastern Limestone remains in moderate drought. There are still scattered pockets of extreme drought conditions throughout the state, including the northeast and southeast parts of the state.
Since Oct. 1, 1.64 inches of rain has been recorded at Huntsville International Airport through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Only 1.91 inches has fallen since Sept. 1.
More rainfall was likely late Friday, but the predicted amount wasn't anticipated to end lingering drought woes. To that end, the Alabama Forestry Commission on Friday issued a reminder that all 67 counties remain under a fire alert.
The agency reported AFC firefighters had responded to 173 wildfires since Oct. 1. Those fires burned an estimated 1,835 acres, including a 365-acre fire in Sumter County and another 122-acre blaze in Shelby County. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that burned more than 6,000 acres.
John Goff, AFC's director of Forest Protection, said the weekend cold front could bring high winds and a drop in the relative humidity, which could lead to an increase in wildfire activity.
“With the arrival of autumn and leaves beginning to fall, we know that people want to rake and burn to clean up their yards. However, when everything is this dry, any size fire can escape quickly,” Goff said. “We ask citizens to wait until we receive sufficient rain before doing any burning. Outdoor fires are extremely dangerous right now. Any spark, from a campfire or even a discarded cigarette, can trigger a wildfire in these dry conditions.”
The fire alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the state forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires. While under a fire alert, permits for outdoor burning are restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the state forester.
Anyone who burns a field, grassland or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.
