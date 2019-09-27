Grass, flowers, crops and even weeds are struggling to grow as Limestone County continues to face worsening drought conditions.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday has most of Limestone in moderate drought conditions, though a small sliver in the southwestern part of the county is abnormally dry. The entirety of Madison County is in moderate drought.
Even worse, there appears to be no measurable rainfall in sight as temperatures continue to hover in the low to mid-90s. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has only a 20% chance of rain possible each day through next Wednesday.
As of Thursday, only 0.27 inches of rain has been reported at the Huntsville International Airport for the month of September. The normal value for the month is 3.09 inches, which means there is a deficit of 2.82 inches. Last year, 3.55 inches of rain were reported in September.
“It's taking a toll on everybody,” said Chris Becker, Limestone County's Extension coordinator. “Pastures are looking rough, and I don't know if folks have gotten as many cuts (of hay) as in the past.”
He said most of the corn crops appear to be all right, though some cotton plants are struggling. He added that while cotton grows well in hot and dry conditions, some plants have gone too long without water.
“When plants become drought stressed, it's like ringing a dinner bell for insects to come in,” Becker said. “Weakened plants are more susceptible to diseases.”
Now that fall is here, Becker was asked about pumpkin crops. Farmers in other parts of the country are reporting similar dry conditions, which can stunt growth.
Becker said Alabama pumpkin farmers who aren't able to water their crops regularly face other issues like squash bugs and powdery mildew. The mildew may damage a pumpkin's leaves, which affects growth.
“Pumpkins are hit or miss even in the best of conditions,” he said. “If (farmers) don't put water on them, there may not be much of a crop this year.”
Trees may also be in danger from the prolonged drought. Becker said heirloom trees or ones that have sentimental value should be watered, if possible. He added it's also important to know where to water, as just watering at the base of a tree would not adequately water the roots.
“A large mature oak will require more than turning on the irrigation system for more than 20 minutes,” he said.
When to water
Water systems in Limestone County have not issued restrictions yet, but it's a situation Daryl Williamson, chief executive officer for the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority, is watching closely.
Because the system gets its water from the Tennessee River, the LCWSA is not in danger of running out of water. The issue, Williamson said, is putting strain on the system because everyone is using maximum water consumption at the same time.
He used the analogy of the river being a 5-gallon bucket and the system of pipes being a drinking straw. If all Limestone Countians are taking showers and running their irrigation systems between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. each morning, it takes more pressure to push the water through the straw.
Williamson said if stress on the water system continues to grow, the LCWSA plans to ask its customers for voluntary water reductions on activities like washing cars, laundry and irrigation.
“We're not quite to that point yet,” he said.
The system is, however, asking residents to separate morning irrigation from morning shower routines. Williamson said if homeowners could irrigate in the evening instead, it would help reduce strain on the system.
“If we don't start getting some rain by the middle part of October, that's when things may get critical,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.