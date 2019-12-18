Four people were arrested on drug charges Monday after authorities received a call about an unresponsive man at a church on Elkton Road, records show.
The caller and the man have not been identified. In a Facebook post, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit said the caller told emergency responders the man was unresponsive due to an overdose. Investigators arrived at Ephesus Church of Christ and learned the man overdosed at a house about 3 miles north of the church on Porter Road in Elkmont.
“Investigators were able to make contact with the two individuals who lived at the residence and were granted permission to enter the house,” the post stated.
Inside, they found four people, two of whom lived there. After investigators told them about the call, the homeowner allowed a search of the home, according to the post. Investigators then found a loaded syringe, Subutex pills, a plastic bag containing a mixture of crushed Subutex pills and Adderall, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.
The four people at the home were arrested on the following charges:
• Lincoln Grey Lawrence, 25, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotic – smuggle) and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 29, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotic – smuggle) and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• James Paul McMillan, 37, loitering with the intent to use or obtain illicit drugs; and
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 32, loitering with the intent to use or obtain illicit drugs.
Although the post stated the caller “told investigators that they saw drugs in plain view when they were removing the male to take him to get medical care,” LCSO confirmed that as of Wednesday the unresponsive man had not been charged with any crimes related to the incident.
