Two men accused of importing more than 90 kilograms of methamphetamine into Limestone and other counties were sentenced to prison Thursday, officials said.
U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Melvin “Froggy” Rolin, of Cullman, to 24 years and seven months in prison. Barry Williams of Morgan County was sentenced to up to 12 ½ years in prison for his role in the drug conspiracy.
The sentences were announced by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
“There is no daylight between local, state and federal law enforcement,” Town said. “These prosecutions represent the hard work of many of our law enforcement partners and exemplify our global efforts to stop the influx of dangerous drugs, like methamphetamine, being brought into our communities. These defendants will now be joined by other drug dealers in a federal prison.”
The release, which said Rolin was the leader of the conspiracy, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between January 2016 and February 2018. He also pleaded guilty to distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine Feb. 3, 2018, and to possessing a pistol in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Williams pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between January 2016 and February 2018. Rolin also pleaded guilty to distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine Jan. 31, 2018.
“Drugs and guns are a deadly combination that often end with violent acts,” Morris said. “Today’s sentences should send a resounding message to all drug dealers in Alabama. We will target you, investigate you and ensure that you go to prison in order to make our communities safe.”
The DEA, ATF along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman County Sheriff's Office, investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr.
