Fans of Dub's Burgers can now make the Athens icon part of their holiday decor, thanks in part to the Limestone County Historical Society.
The group has chosen the Dub's Man, also known as Mr. Dub, as the star of its newest Christmas ornament, which went on sale Nov. 1. The Dub's Man serves as the restaurant's mascot, appearing above and to the right of the entrance.
Kama Heaps, ornament coordinator and LCHS board member, said she enjoyed talking with current and previous owners as part of research for the project. The restaurant got its start in the late 1950s in the back of Weaver Dupree "Dub" Greenhaw's pickup truck.
Greenhaw sold hamburgers from his truck until 1961, when he and his wife purchased the space on Jefferson Street where Dub's Burgers remains today.
In those nearly 60 years, the restaurant was passed from Dub and Edna to Jimmy, Kitty, Herby and Jo Ellen Greenhaw, then to Lanier Greenhaw and finally, Derek and Olivia Pirtle. Heaps said she spoke with Lanier Greenhaw and the Pirtles while researching the restaurant.
"It's been neat to get to know Mr. Greenhaw and the Pirtles," she said.
All three had plenty of memories from their time spent in the restaurant. Heaps said Lanier Greenhaw told her about watching older gentlemen come in Dub's each morning to drink coffee and swap tales at a large table in the back known as "The Liars' Table." The Pirtles, who visited Dub's often before purchasing it in 2016, shared how excited they were to bring back the infamous fried chocolate pies.
An insert with more information about the history of the restaurant will be included with each purchase of the Dub's Burgers ornament. The annual ornament sale is the historical society's only fundraiser and helps LCHS provide historical markers, genealogical research and more in the county.
"It's a way to put money back into the community," Heaps said.
Heaps said people from around the country contact board members for help with genealogy research. Others reach out for help having a property in the county added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The ornaments, which help fund these endeavors, can be purchased for $15 each at Osborn's Jewelers in Athens. It's the only store to provide the ornaments, and Heaps commended the store for assisting the society each year.
Ornaments from previous years can also be purchased at Osborn's during the Christmas season, and shoppers can visit https://bit.ly/LCHSociety to purchase past ornaments online. Local pickup is free, or customers can pay to have the item shipped to their home. Past ornaments available include Beaty Mason Home, Athens Post Office, Athens Grammar School/Greene University and Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention 50th Anniversary.
Anyone interested in joining LCHS and helping preserve Limestone County's history can check out https://www.limestonecountyhistoricalsociety.org or attend any of the society's public meetings. LCHS regularly hosts guest speakers and organizes group trips to historical places in the area. Membership dues range from $15 for seniors and students to $25 for family memberships and $325 for lifetime membership. Donations to the cause can be given to any board member or mailed in the form of a check made out to "Limestone County Historical Society." The society's mailing address is P.O. Box 82, Athens, AL 35612.
